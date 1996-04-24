Market Maker Reversal Scanner MT5
- 指标
-
- 版本: 3.2
- 激活: 5
1. Product Title
Market Maker Reversal Scanner - Multi-Symbol MT4 Panel
2. Short Description
Scans your whole Forex, Index & Commodity watchlist for high-probability reversal setups at market extremes — scored, ranked, and alerted in one on-chart panel.
3. Full Description
Stop hunting for reversals one chart at a time.
Market Maker Reversal Scanner is a multi-symbol scanning panel for MetaTrader 4 that continuously watches an entire universe of Forex pairs, Indices, and Commodities — or your own Market Watch list — and surfaces only the symbols that are printing a genuine reversal setup right at a real high or low extreme. Instead of flipping through 30+ charts every morning, you open one panel and see every qualifying signal ranked by strength.
The scanner is built around a clean, repeatable price-action framework used by mean-reversion traders who fade exhaustion moves at market extremes rather than chase breakouts. It looks for the same handful of setups every time — no repainting indicators, no curve-fitted magic numbers — and grades every signal with a transparent, rules-based star score so you can instantly tell a marginal setup from a high-conviction one.
Why traders like it:
- See the whole market at once. One panel, dozens (or hundreds) of instruments — no more clicking through your entire symbol list by hand.
- Only real extremes count. Every signal is checked against monthly and weekly high/low/close extremes before it's allowed to score, so you're not fading random noise in the middle of a range.
- A score you can trust. Each setup gets an Extreme + Signal + Timing + Template score, converted into an easy 1–5 star rating, so you can filter for only your highest-conviction trades.
- Never miss a fresh print. The panel rescans the instant any symbol in your universe closes a new daily bar — not on a fixed timer that can leave you looking at stale signals.
- Built-in data-integrity check. If your terminal's price history for a symbol is out of date, the scanner flags it as stale instead of quietly showing you an outdated signal.
- Weekend-ready. A dedicated weekend mode lets you build Monday's watchlist from Friday's completed close, instead of waiting for the new week to start.
- Make it yours. 14 built-in color themes, adjustable font size, and a movable panel so it fits your chart layout.
- Filter and sort your way. One-click filters for Inside Day, Day-0 (Outside Day), In-Play, Chain, Backside, and signal age, plus configurable auto-sort.
- Alerts that match your workflow. Independent sound and pop-up/push alerts, with a different alert sound assignable per star tier so a 5-star setup doesn't get lost in the noise of 1-star signals.
- One click to the chart. Click any row in the panel to instantly open that symbol's chart.
- Export and review. Send the current signal list straight to CSV for your own trade journal or backtest log.
Signal types detected:
- FRD / FGD — Failed Red Day / Failed Green Day reversals
- 3HC / 3LC — three consecutive higher closes / lower closes into an extreme
- Inside Day
- Outside Day (Day-0)
- CIB / Weekly CIB — Close-in-Breakout exhaustion at an extreme
Who it's for: discretionary and semi-discretionary traders who trade reversals and mean-reversion setups across multiple instruments and don't want to manually scroll through charts to find them.
Note: this is a scanning and alerting tool, not an auto-trading Expert Advisor — it does not place trades. As with any trading tool, past patterns are not a guarantee of future results; always confirm signals with your own analysis and risk management.
4. Input Parameters
=== DISPLAY ===
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InputTheme
|Terminal
|Choose the panel's color scheme from 14 built-in themes (Terminal, Vault, Forge, Silk, Abyss, Copper, Arctic, Obsidian, Mono, Sunset, Emerald, Royal, Crimson, Jade).
|InputFontSize
|9
|Font size used across the panel.
|InputPanelX
|0
|Horizontal offset (pixels) of the panel from the chart edge.
|InputPanelY
|0
|Vertical offset (pixels) of the panel from the chart edge.
=== SCAN UNIVERSE ===
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InputScanMarketWatch
|false
|If enabled, scans every symbol currently in your Market Watch window instead of the built-in Forex/Index/Commodity lists.
|InputShowForex
|true
|Include Forex pairs in the scan universe.
|InputShowIndices
|true
|Include Index instruments in the scan universe.
|InputShowCommodities
|true
|Include Commodities in the scan universe.
|InputExtraPairs
|""
|Add extra custom symbols to the scan, comma-separated (e.g. US30,XAUUSD ).
|InputRefreshSeconds
|10
|How often, in seconds, the scanner checks for a newly closed daily bar.
|InputShowMultipleSignalsPerSymbol
|false
|Allow more than one active signal to be shown per symbol at the same time.
=== SIGNAL DETECTION ===
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InputCheckMonthlyExtremes
|true
|Include monthly high/low/close extremes when qualifying and scoring signals.
|InputCheckWeeklyExtremes
|true
|Include weekly high/low/close extremes when qualifying and scoring signals.
=== CIB WATCHLIST LOGIC ===
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InputCIBExtremeOnlyTradeable
|true
|Only treat a Close-in-Breakout (CIB) as a tradeable signal when it also lands on a genuine high/low extreme.
|InputShowInPlayTriggers
|true
|Highlight signals that are currently "in play" on the panel.
=== WEEKLY TEMPLATE ===
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InputUseTemplateDayBonus
|true
|Add the weekly-template day bonus into the signal scoring formula.
=== SORT ===
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InputEnableAutoSort
|true
|Automatically keep the signal list sorted as new signals appear.
|InputSortMode
|2
|Default sort mode/column used for the signal table.
=== ALERTS ===
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InputEnableAlerts
|true
|Master switch for pop-up/push alerts.
|InputEnableSoundAlerts
|true
|Master switch for sound alerts.
|InputSound_5Stars
|alert2.wav
|Sound file played for 5-star signals.
|InputSound_4Stars
|alert2.wav
|Sound file played for 4-star signals.
|InputSound_3Stars
|alert.wav
|Sound file played for 3-star signals.
|InputSound_2Stars
|alert.wav
|Sound file played for 2-star signals.
|InputSound_1Star
|stops.wav
|Sound file played for 1-star signals.
=== DEBUG ===
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InputEnableDebugLog
|false
|Enables verbose debug logging — for troubleshooting only, leave off for normal use.