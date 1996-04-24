Market Maker Reversal Scanner MT5

Product: Market Maker Reversal Scanner v3.2 (MT5)


1. Product Title 

Market Maker Reversal Scanner - Multi-Symbol MT4 Panel

2. Short Description  

Scans your whole Forex, Index & Commodity watchlist for high-probability reversal setups at market extremes — scored, ranked, and alerted in one on-chart panel.

3. Full Description 

Stop hunting for reversals one chart at a time.

Market Maker Reversal Scanner is a multi-symbol scanning panel for MetaTrader 4 that continuously watches an entire universe of Forex pairs, Indices, and Commodities — or your own Market Watch list — and surfaces only the symbols that are printing a genuine reversal setup right at a real high or low extreme. Instead of flipping through 30+ charts every morning, you open one panel and see every qualifying signal ranked by strength.

The scanner is built around a clean, repeatable price-action framework used by mean-reversion traders who fade exhaustion moves at market extremes rather than chase breakouts. It looks for the same handful of setups every time — no repainting indicators, no curve-fitted magic numbers — and grades every signal with a transparent, rules-based star score so you can instantly tell a marginal setup from a high-conviction one.

Why traders like it:

  • See the whole market at once. One panel, dozens (or hundreds) of instruments — no more clicking through your entire symbol list by hand.
  • Only real extremes count. Every signal is checked against monthly and weekly high/low/close extremes before it's allowed to score, so you're not fading random noise in the middle of a range.
  • A score you can trust. Each setup gets an Extreme + Signal + Timing + Template score, converted into an easy 1–5 star rating, so you can filter for only your highest-conviction trades.
  • Never miss a fresh print. The panel rescans the instant any symbol in your universe closes a new daily bar — not on a fixed timer that can leave you looking at stale signals.
  • Built-in data-integrity check. If your terminal's price history for a symbol is out of date, the scanner flags it as stale instead of quietly showing you an outdated signal.
  • Weekend-ready. A dedicated weekend mode lets you build Monday's watchlist from Friday's completed close, instead of waiting for the new week to start.
  • Make it yours. 14 built-in color themes, adjustable font size, and a movable panel so it fits your chart layout.
  • Filter and sort your way. One-click filters for Inside Day, Day-0 (Outside Day), In-Play, Chain, Backside, and signal age, plus configurable auto-sort.
  • Alerts that match your workflow. Independent sound and pop-up/push alerts, with a different alert sound assignable per star tier so a 5-star setup doesn't get lost in the noise of 1-star signals.
  • One click to the chart. Click any row in the panel to instantly open that symbol's chart.
  • Export and review. Send the current signal list straight to CSV for your own trade journal or backtest log.

Signal types detected:

  • FRD / FGD — Failed Red Day / Failed Green Day reversals
  • 3HC / 3LC — three consecutive higher closes / lower closes into an extreme
  • Inside Day
  • Outside Day (Day-0)
  • CIB / Weekly CIB — Close-in-Breakout exhaustion at an extreme

Who it's for: discretionary and semi-discretionary traders who trade reversals and mean-reversion setups across multiple instruments and don't want to manually scroll through charts to find them.

Note: this is a scanning and alerting tool, not an auto-trading Expert Advisor — it does not place trades. As with any trading tool, past patterns are not a guarantee of future results; always confirm signals with your own analysis and risk management.

4. Input Parameters 

=== DISPLAY ===

Parameter Default Description
InputTheme Terminal Choose the panel's color scheme from 14 built-in themes (Terminal, Vault, Forge, Silk, Abyss, Copper, Arctic, Obsidian, Mono, Sunset, Emerald, Royal, Crimson, Jade).
InputFontSize 9 Font size used across the panel.
InputPanelX 0 Horizontal offset (pixels) of the panel from the chart edge.
InputPanelY 0 Vertical offset (pixels) of the panel from the chart edge.

=== SCAN UNIVERSE ===

Parameter Default Description
InputScanMarketWatch false If enabled, scans every symbol currently in your Market Watch window instead of the built-in Forex/Index/Commodity lists.
InputShowForex true Include Forex pairs in the scan universe.
InputShowIndices true Include Index instruments in the scan universe.
InputShowCommodities true Include Commodities in the scan universe.
InputExtraPairs "" Add extra custom symbols to the scan, comma-separated (e.g. US30,XAUUSD ).
InputRefreshSeconds 10 How often, in seconds, the scanner checks for a newly closed daily bar.
InputShowMultipleSignalsPerSymbol false Allow more than one active signal to be shown per symbol at the same time.

=== SIGNAL DETECTION ===

Parameter Default Description
InputCheckMonthlyExtremes true Include monthly high/low/close extremes when qualifying and scoring signals.
InputCheckWeeklyExtremes true Include weekly high/low/close extremes when qualifying and scoring signals.

=== CIB WATCHLIST LOGIC ===

Parameter Default Description
InputCIBExtremeOnlyTradeable true Only treat a Close-in-Breakout (CIB) as a tradeable signal when it also lands on a genuine high/low extreme.
InputShowInPlayTriggers true Highlight signals that are currently "in play" on the panel.

=== WEEKLY TEMPLATE ===

Parameter Default Description
InputUseTemplateDayBonus true Add the weekly-template day bonus into the signal scoring formula.

=== SORT ===

Parameter Default Description
InputEnableAutoSort true Automatically keep the signal list sorted as new signals appear.
InputSortMode 2 Default sort mode/column used for the signal table.

=== ALERTS ===

Parameter Default Description
InputEnableAlerts true Master switch for pop-up/push alerts.
InputEnableSoundAlerts true Master switch for sound alerts.
InputSound_5Stars alert2.wav Sound file played for 5-star signals.
InputSound_4Stars alert2.wav Sound file played for 4-star signals.
InputSound_3Stars alert.wav Sound file played for 3-star signals.
InputSound_2Stars alert.wav Sound file played for 2-star signals.
InputSound_1Star stops.wav Sound file played for 1-star signals.

=== DEBUG ===

Parameter Default Description
InputEnableDebugLog false Enables verbose debug logging — for troubleshooting only, leave off for normal use.


Send me a message if you need assistance with setting things up, I also have a discord server, link will be provided after purchase to join the community. 


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Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Индикаторы
Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Индикаторы
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Индикаторы
Привет, трейдер! Большинство розничных трейдеров полагаются на запаздывающие веб-скрипты. Для торговли с истинным преимуществом необходима институциональная архитектура. Индикатор Astro AI — это не стандартное наложение графика. Это скомпилированная нейронная сеть с двумя агентами, работающая непосредственно на вашем терминале. Вот точная технология, лежащая в основе системы: 1. Агент 1: Аналитик (Графовые нейронные сети — GNN) Рынки — это не просто изолированные ценовые бары; это взаимосвяз
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Индикаторы
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Индикаторы
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
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Market Maker Reversal Scanner MT4
Siyasanga Stephen Mabokela
Индикаторы
Product: Market Maker Reversal Scanner v3.2 (MT4) 1. Product Title  Market Maker Reversal Scanner - Multi-Symbol MT4 Panel 2. Short Description   Scans your whole Forex, Index & Commodity watchlist for high-probability reversal setups at market extremes — scored, ranked, and alerted in one on-chart panel. 3. Full Description  Stop hunting for reversals one chart at a time. Market Maker Reversal Scanner is a multi-symbol scanning panel for MetaTrader 4 that continuously watches an entire univers
Market Maker Signal Days MT4
Siyasanga Stephen Mabokela
Индикаторы
Short Description  Auto-marks high-probability reversal days directly on your chart — extremes, chain signals, CIB watchlist triggers, and Trade Day arrows, scored and color-coded in real time. Built as a companion to the MARKET MAKER REVERSAL Scanner , this indicator shares the identical detection engine, scoring system, extreme hierarchy, and context logic — synced 1:1 to the scanner  WHO IS THIS FOR? Traders studying or practising the Stacey Burke ACB methodology who want signal labels paint
Market Maker Signal Days MT5
Siyasanga Stephen Mabokela
Индикаторы
Short Description  Auto-marks high-probability reversal days directly on your chart — extremes, chain signals, CIB watchlist triggers, and Trade Day arrows, scored and color-coded in real time. Built as a companion to the MARKET MAKER REVERSAL Scanner , this indicator shares the identical detection engine, scoring system, extreme hierarchy, and context logic — synced 1:1 to the scanner  WHO IS THIS FOR? Traders studying or practising the Stacey Burke ACB methodology who want signal labels paint
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