RiskMind Aurum

RiskMind Aurum™ – Institutional Gold FVG Trading Robot


RiskMind Aurum™ is a professional Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It leverages Fair Value Gap (FVG) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability institutional trading opportunities while applying disciplined risk management and automated execution.

Designed for traders seeking consistency rather than overtrading, RiskMind Aurum™ continuously scans the market for quality imbalance zones, market structure shifts, and momentum confirmation before executing trades.


Key Features
  • Institutional Fair Value Gap (FVG) strategy
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading logic
  • Built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Automatic trade execution
  • Configurable risk management
  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Trading session filters
  • Fully automated operation
  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5


Recommended Timeframes

  • M15
  • M30
  • M5

Why Choose RiskMind Aurum™

Unlike conventional trading robots that rely solely on technical indicators, RiskMind Aurum™ focuses on market inefficiencies created by institutional order flow. By combining Fair Value Gaps, liquidity analysis, and market structure confirmation, it aims to participate only in higher-quality trading opportunities.


Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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