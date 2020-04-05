RiskMind Aurum™ – Institutional Gold FVG Trading Robot







is a professional Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for. It leveragesandto identify high-probability institutional trading opportunities while applying disciplined risk management and automated execution.

Designed for traders seeking consistency rather than overtrading, RiskMind Aurum™ continuously scans the market for quality imbalance zones, market structure shifts, and momentum confirmation before executing trades.





Key Features

Institutional Fair Value Gap (FVG) strategy

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading logic

Built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Automatic trade execution

Configurable risk management

Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Trading session filters

Fully automated operation

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Recommended Timeframes M15

M30

M5

Why Choose RiskMind Aurum™ Unlike conventional trading robots that rely solely on technical indicators, RiskMind Aurum™ focuses on market inefficiencies created by institutional order flow. By combining Fair Value Gaps, liquidity analysis, and market structure confirmation, it aims to participate only in higher-quality trading opportunities.



Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.

