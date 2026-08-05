Gold Castle MT5

  • Experts
  • Henny Kurniawati
    Henny Kurniawati

    Henny Kurniawati

    I am an experienced trader in both stocks and currencies for 15 years and have experience in programming for 12 years, my specialty is MQL5 code and AI programming.
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 5 August 2026
  • Activations: 8

Live signal  | Input Parameter Guide

Trade Smarter. Execute with Confidence.

Take your trading to the next level with an Expert Advisor designed for disciplined, fully automated execution. Built with a strong focus on precision, risk management, and consistency, this EA helps traders eliminate emotional decisions while adapting to changing market conditions.

Why Choose This Expert Advisor?

Fully Automated Trading

Execute trades 24/7 without manual intervention.

Intelligent Market Analysis

Continuously monitors price action and trading conditions to identify potential trading opportunities.

Advanced Risk Management

Every trade is managed with built-in protection to help maintain disciplined risk exposure.

Flexible Configuration

Trading parameters, money management, and trading sessions can be customized to suit different trading preferences.

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Designed specifically for the MT5 platform with efficient execution and a user-friendly interface.

Key Advantages

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.

  • Intelligent breakout detection with advanced market filtering.

  • Built-in false breakout filter to reduce low-quality entries.

  • Dynamic market condition analysis to avoid ranging periods.

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade.

  • Optional Break-even and Trailing Stop management.

  • Flexible money management with Fixed Lot and Risk Percentage modes.

  • Pending order execution for precise market entry.

  • Trading session and weekday filters.

  • Spread and slippage protection.

  • Automatic broker digit detection.

  • Supports ECN and standard trading accounts.

  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5.

  • Fully automated operation with customizable settings.

  • Designed with disciplined risk management principles.

  • No Martingale.

  • No Grid.

  • No Averaging.

  • One position management logic for controlled exposure.

  • VPS friendly with efficient execution.

  • Easy to configure and suitable for both new and experienced traders.

Built for Disciplined Trading

This Expert Advisor follows systematic trading principles and emphasizes disciplined execution rather than relying on high-risk recovery techniques. Users retain full control over trading parameters while benefiting from automated execution.

Whether you are new to algorithmic trading or an experienced trader looking to automate your strategy, this Expert Advisor provides a flexible and professional trading solution.

Before trading on a live account, it is recommended to perform testing in the MT5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account. Trading financial markets involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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