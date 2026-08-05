Gold Castle MT5

Live signal | Input Parameter Guide

Trade Smarter. Execute with Confidence.

Take your trading to the next level with an Expert Advisor designed for disciplined, fully automated execution. Built with a strong focus on precision, risk management, and consistency, this EA helps traders eliminate emotional decisions while adapting to changing market conditions.

Why Choose This Expert Advisor?

Fully Automated Trading

Execute trades 24/7 without manual intervention.

Intelligent Market Analysis

Continuously monitors price action and trading conditions to identify potential trading opportunities.

Advanced Risk Management

Every trade is managed with built-in protection to help maintain disciplined risk exposure.

Flexible Configuration

Trading parameters, money management, and trading sessions can be customized to suit different trading preferences.

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Designed specifically for the MT5 platform with efficient execution and a user-friendly interface.

Key Advantages

Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.

Intelligent breakout detection with advanced market filtering.

Built-in false breakout filter to reduce low-quality entries.

Dynamic market condition analysis to avoid ranging periods.

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade.

Optional Break-even and Trailing Stop management.

Flexible money management with Fixed Lot and Risk Percentage modes.

Pending order execution for precise market entry.

Trading session and weekday filters.

Spread and slippage protection.

Automatic broker digit detection.

Supports ECN and standard trading accounts.

Optimized for MetaTrader 5.

Fully automated operation with customizable settings.

Designed with disciplined risk management principles.

No Martingale.

No Grid.

No Averaging.

One position management logic for controlled exposure.

VPS friendly with efficient execution.

Easy to configure and suitable for both new and experienced traders.

Built for Disciplined Trading

This Expert Advisor follows systematic trading principles and emphasizes disciplined execution rather than relying on high-risk recovery techniques. Users retain full control over trading parameters while benefiting from automated execution.

Whether you are new to algorithmic trading or an experienced trader looking to automate your strategy, this Expert Advisor provides a flexible and professional trading solution.

Before trading on a live account, it is recommended to perform testing in the MT5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account. Trading financial markets involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.