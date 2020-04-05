EA VTrader

AI VTrader Hybrid — Advanced Hedged Grid Matrix

AI VTrader Hybrid is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines a sophisticated Staged Block Grid Engine with an advanced Dynamic Hedging Matrix, allowing it to navigate volatile market environments with strict risk constraints.

Unlike traditional rigid grid systems that suffer during prolonged one-way trends, AI VTrader utilizes the Average Directional Index (ADX) trend detection mechanism alongside a real-time Automated Economic Calendar Shield to pause trading during high-impact news events and safely lock exposure.

For Contact Telegram: https://t.me/Dach_Trader_marketanalysis

🧠 Core Trading Logic

Universal Block Grid Engine: Instead of scaling lots blindly, the EA utilizes a unique staged block lot progression system. It scales lot sizes based on custom blocks, keeping drawdowns highly controlled.

Invisible Matrix Hedging: When a grid side faces strong directional momentum, the EA automatically calculates the exact delta required and deploys counter-hedges ( VTrader_Hedge ) to stabilize equity drawdowns.

Anti-Whipsaw Trend Filter: Powered by a dual-stage ADX engine, the EA instantly identifies market regimes, switching smoothly between a two-way grid in Sideway zones and single-directional execution in Strong Bullish/Bearish trends.

🛡️ Institutional Safe Guards & Shields

Automated Economic Calendar Shield: Fully integrated with the MQL5 Calendar API. The EA tracks high-importance USD news events, plots dynamic visual vertical lines directly onto your chart, and automatically pauses new cycle entries before and after the news release windows.

Dynamic Daily Target Shield: Set your hard daily profit targets in either absolute USD or account percentage. The moment the target is achieved, the EA safely clears the basket and locks out for the day to preserve gains.

Weekend Shield (Friday Lock): Automatically active during late Friday sessions to protect your capital from weekend market gaps and erratic low-liquidity spreads.

📊 Premium Interactive GUI Dashboard

AI VTrader features a beautiful, ultra-low-latency HUD right on your chart showing:

Real-time Net Floating PnL and active Drawdown percentages.

Detailed profit tracking (Today vs. Yesterday) and Cumulative Traded Volume.

Interactive Chart Buttons: Take immediate control with on-chart tactical actions like instant "Close All" basket purging and a toggle button to cleanly "Hide/Show" the dashboard interface.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Primary Asset: Optimized heavily for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs.

Timeframe: M5, M15, or H1 (Depending on your risk tolerance).

Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Cent accounts with low spreads and high leverage (1:500 recommended).

Minimum Balance: Standard Account: $50,000+ (or use auto-lot optimization steps). Cent Account: $500+ (50,000 cent units).



📝 Input Parameters Guide

=== Staged Block Grid Settings === — Configure grid step triggers, block sizes, and custom lot increments.

=== Basic Risk Management === — Control maximum initial lot sizing and strict global drawdown percentage limits.

=== Institutional Safe Guards === — Max spread filtering, dynamic auto-lot scaling steps, and Friday evening lockout timers.

=== Automated Economic Calendar Shield === — Toggle news filtering and set custom minutes to pause trading before/after events.

⚠️ Important Disclaimer & Recommendations

Before running on a live account, always test the EA in the MT5 Strategy Tester using "Every tick based on real ticks" to properly understand its grid mechanics and fine-tune your settings to match your broker's specific spreads.