Ai universal telegram copier pro

Telegram to MT5 Bridge Client EA

Turn Any Telegram Trade Signal into Live MT5 Orders

Uses AI to help you Adapt to future changing signal messages.

Never miss a trading opportunity again. This Expert Advisor connects your MetaTrader 5 to your Telegram channels or groups – and executes trades automatically as soon as a signal is posted.
Receive market orders, limit orders, and even multi‑level take‑profit signals (up to three targets). The EA does the heavy lifting for you: it detects entry prices, sets stop loss, and manages partial profits instantly.
No need to be glued to your screen. The EA runs quietly in the background, processes signals in real time, and includes an automatic reconnection feature that keeps you online.
A simple on‑screen panel shows you the connection status and the last trade result. One click on the Reconnect button restores the link if needed.
Whether you follow a premium Telegram signal service or run your own group, this EA makes trade copying effortless, fast, and reliable.
Works with any broker, any symbol, and any timeframe. Set it up once – then let your Telegram channel trade for you.
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