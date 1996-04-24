SmartLine — by Milchev





SmartLine is not a signal indicator. It is a measurement instrument.





Almost every tool on this market tells you what to do — a buy arrow, a sell arrow, a target — and then goes quiet when it is wrong. SmartLine does something different. It shows you what IS happening, on the exact segment of the chart YOU choose to measure. It never picks the trade for you. It reads the market so you can.





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THE LEVER

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Ctrl+Click any bar — a swing low, a session open, a news candle — and the lever anchors there. From that point to the current price it reads the live battle between buyers and sellers, right on your chart, updating on every tick. Its color shows who is winning. Its thickness shows how heavy the move is.





Shift+Click sets the battle window — the zone where the fight is measured bar by bar. Move the anchor and the whole story changes. That is the entire point: you decide what to measure, and the instrument answers honestly.





Multi-timeframe by nature. The anchor is a point in TIME and PRICE, not a bar index — so it is shared across every timeframe of the symbol. Anchor a swing low on the H1, drop through M5 to M1, and the lever keeps measuring the exact same point in finer and finer resolution. The console reads the same battle at every zoom level; nothing breaks, nothing shifts.





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THE CONSOLE READS

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PULSE — the net pressure balance across the whole lever. Positive means buyers lead, negative means sellers lead.





SPEED — the momentum behind the move. GAIN means it is picking up pace, COOL means it is slowing down, HOLD means steady — plus a FADE flag when a move is running out of steam.





MASS — volume per unit of range: how heavy the current bar really is. When mass builds, the lever itself grows thicker on the chart. On instruments with real exchange volume, MASS also colors by who is behind the live bar — green for buyers, red for sellers — and flags a heavy, one-sided bar with a delta tag. On forex and CFD, where there is no true aggressor, MASS stays neutral: honest by design.





FIELD — the energy state of the move:

• CALM — quiet, nothing loaded

• WAVE (Low / Mid / High) — volume pouring out, a release in progress

• LOADING (Low / Mid / High) — compression building, a spring being wound before it fires

The grading of FIELD was validated across forex majors, stock indices, metals, crypto and crude-oil futures — on M5, M15 and H1, including instruments with real exchange volume. Not a gold-only artifact: the panel measures the same real thing on any liquid instrument.





LVL — lights up when price is sitting on a key swing level.





CLASH — the buyer/seller balance inside your battle window.





GRIP — effort versus result:

• SOLID — normal traction

• WALL — pressure is being absorbed, price refuses to move

• HOLLOW — price is sliding with almost no effort behind it





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HONEST BY DESIGN

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No buy/sell arrows. No promises about direction. FIELD grades the ENERGY of a move — how big, how loaded — but the direction is your craft as a trader. A tool that claims to measure the size AND call the direction is lying about one of them. SmartLine does not.





Volume honesty. On AUTO, SmartLine uses real exchange volume whenever your broker provides it (exchange futures) and shows a green REAL tag. On forex and CFD symbols, where real volume simply does not exist, it uses tick volume and honestly labels it "tick". No pretending, no fiddling.





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BUILT LIKE AN INSTRUMENT, NOT A WIDGET

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• Hand-tuned supersampled rendering with layered-canvas compositing — the lever moves live on every tick, smooth even on a 2-core VPS

• Five color skins so the console reads on any chart background: Neon Dark (the default), Light Paper (tuned for white/light charts, where neon washes out), Graphite (neutral steel), Gold (espresso and gold), and Console (electric-blue with green/magenta accents). Switch skins from a single input — no chart of yours is the wrong chart

• Drag the console anywhere on the chart; collapse it to a compact mode with the corner grip

• An interactive 12-step tutorial opens on first run — replay it any time with the '?' button

• Embedded fonts, no DLLs, no external dependencies — it just runs





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WHO IT IS FOR

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Traders who read the market themselves — Wyckoff and effort-versus-result students, anchored-VWAP users, prop and funded traders who need a clean read of pressure at THEIR chosen level, not another arrow telling them what to think.





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HOW TO USE IT — LIVE CHART

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• Ctrl+Click — set the anchor (it snaps to the nearby High / Low / Close)

• Shift+Click — set the battle window

• Click the LOCK switch — freeze the window distance so it slides forward with price

• Drag the title bar — move the console anywhere

• Corner grip — collapse to compact mode

• '?' button — replay the tutorial





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HOW TO USE THE FREE DEMO (STRATEGY TESTER)

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The Strategy Tester does not pass mouse clicks to indicators — that is an MT5 limitation. So the demo has its own input group, "Demo — Strategy Tester only":





1. Strategy Tester → Indicator → SmartLine, visual mode, XAUUSD, M5 recommended

2. Open the "Demo" input group and set:

• Demo: anchor time — the bar you want to measure from

• Demo: anchor price — its price

• Demo: battle window bars — optional (default 10)

3. Run the test. When the tester reaches your anchor time, the lever bites into the chart and the console starts measuring — exactly what you see live.

4. Leave all three at 0 and the demo simply anchors 10 bars back automatically.





On a live chart you never touch those inputs — leave them at 0 and work interactively with Ctrl+Click / Shift+Click as above.





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SUPPORT & DEVELOPMENT

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SmartLine is actively developed and this listing is its home.

• Every question in the Comments tab gets a reply from the author.

• Updates are free for all buyers, always.

• The roadmap is driven by users — features are prioritized by what real traders ask for in the comments. The instrument grows in the direction its users need.

• What will never change: SmartLine stays a measurement instrument. No signal arrows will ever be bolted on. That is a design principle, not a missing feature.





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Launch price $99 (one-time) — this is the introductory price and it rises as the user base grows. Lock it in now.





The lever measures. The strategy is yours.





Embedded fonts: Chakra Petch (SIL Open Font License 1.1), JetBrains Mono (SIL Open Font License 1.1), Rock Salt (Apache License 2.0).



