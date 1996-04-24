SmartLine

  • 指标
  • Krasimir Milchev
    Krasimir Milchev

    Krasimir Milchev

    Builder of SmartLine — The Market Lever.
    I make tools that reveal instead of predict: force, weight and fatigue drawn straight on the price, no arrows, no fortune telling.
    Engineering notes and the full manual are on my blog:
    2 评论
  • 版本: 1.1
  • 激活: 10

SmartLine — by Milchev


SmartLine is not a signal indicator. It is a measurement instrument.

Almost every tool on this market tells you what to do — a buy arrow, a sell arrow, a target — and then goes quiet when it is wrong. SmartLine does something different. It shows you what IS happening, on the exact segment of the chart YOU choose to measure. It never picks the trade for you. It reads the market so you can.

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THE LEVER
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Ctrl+Click any bar — a swing low, a session open, a news candle — and the lever anchors there. From that point to the current price it reads the live battle between buyers and sellers, right on your chart, updating on every tick. Its color shows who is winning. Its thickness shows how heavy the move is.

Shift+Click sets the battle window — the zone where the fight is measured bar by bar. Move the anchor and the whole story changes. That is the entire point: you decide what to measure, and the instrument answers honestly.

Multi-timeframe by nature. The anchor is a point in TIME and PRICE, not a bar index — so it is shared across every timeframe of the symbol. Anchor a swing low on the H1, drop through M5 to M1, and the lever keeps measuring the exact same point in finer and finer resolution. The console reads the same battle at every zoom level; nothing breaks, nothing shifts.

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THE CONSOLE READS
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PULSE — the net pressure balance across the whole lever. Positive means buyers lead, negative means sellers lead.

SPEED — the momentum behind the move. GAIN means it is picking up pace, COOL means it is slowing down, HOLD means steady — plus a FADE flag when a move is running out of steam.

MASS — volume per unit of range: how heavy the current bar really is. When mass builds, the lever itself grows thicker on the chart. On instruments with real exchange volume, MASS also colors by who is behind the live bar — green for buyers, red for sellers — and flags a heavy, one-sided bar with a delta tag. On forex and CFD, where there is no true aggressor, MASS stays neutral: honest by design.

FIELD — the energy state of the move:
  • CALM — quiet, nothing loaded
  • WAVE (Low / Mid / High) — volume pouring out, a release in progress
  • LOADING (Low / Mid / High) — compression building, a spring being wound before it fires
The grading of FIELD was validated across forex majors, stock indices, metals, crypto and crude-oil futures — on M5, M15 and H1, including instruments with real exchange volume. Not a gold-only artifact: the panel measures the same real thing on any liquid instrument.

LVL — lights up when price is sitting on a key swing level.

CLASH — the buyer/seller balance inside your battle window.

GRIP — effort versus result:
  • SOLID — normal traction
  • WALL — pressure is being absorbed, price refuses to move
  • HOLLOW — price is sliding with almost no effort behind it

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HONEST BY DESIGN
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No buy/sell arrows. No promises about direction. FIELD grades the ENERGY of a move — how big, how loaded — but the direction is your craft as a trader. A tool that claims to measure the size AND call the direction is lying about one of them. SmartLine does not.

Volume honesty. On AUTO, SmartLine uses real exchange volume whenever your broker provides it (exchange futures) and shows a green REAL tag. On forex and CFD symbols, where real volume simply does not exist, it uses tick volume and honestly labels it "tick". No pretending, no fiddling.

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BUILT LIKE AN INSTRUMENT, NOT A WIDGET
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• Hand-tuned supersampled rendering with layered-canvas compositing — the lever moves live on every tick, smooth even on a 2-core VPS
• Five color skins so the console reads on any chart background: Neon Dark (the default), Light Paper (tuned for white/light charts, where neon washes out), Graphite (neutral steel), Gold (espresso and gold), and Console (electric-blue with green/magenta accents). Switch skins from a single input — no chart of yours is the wrong chart
• Drag the console anywhere on the chart; collapse it to a compact mode with the corner grip
• An interactive 12-step tutorial opens on first run — replay it any time with the '?' button
• Embedded fonts, no DLLs, no external dependencies — it just runs

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WHO IT IS FOR
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Traders who read the market themselves — Wyckoff and effort-versus-result students, anchored-VWAP users, prop and funded traders who need a clean read of pressure at THEIR chosen level, not another arrow telling them what to think.

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HOW TO USE IT — LIVE CHART
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• Ctrl+Click — set the anchor (it snaps to the nearby High / Low / Close)
• Shift+Click — set the battle window
• Click the LOCK switch — freeze the window distance so it slides forward with price
• Drag the title bar — move the console anywhere
• Corner grip — collapse to compact mode
• '?' button — replay the tutorial

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HOW TO USE THE FREE DEMO (STRATEGY TESTER)
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The Strategy Tester does not pass mouse clicks to indicators — that is an MT5 limitation. So the demo has its own input group, "Demo — Strategy Tester only":

1. Strategy Tester → Indicator → SmartLine, visual mode, XAUUSD, M5 recommended
2. Open the "Demo" input group and set:
   • Demo: anchor time — the bar you want to measure from
   • Demo: anchor price — its price
   • Demo: battle window bars — optional (default 10)
3. Run the test. When the tester reaches your anchor time, the lever bites into the chart and the console starts measuring — exactly what you see live.
4. Leave all three at 0 and the demo simply anchors 10 bars back automatically.

On a live chart you never touch those inputs — leave them at 0 and work interactively with Ctrl+Click / Shift+Click as above.

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SUPPORT & DEVELOPMENT
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SmartLine is actively developed and this listing is its home.
• Every question in the Comments tab gets a reply from the author.
• Updates are free for all buyers, always.
• The roadmap is driven by users — features are prioritized by what real traders ask for in the comments. The instrument grows in the direction its users need.
• What will never change: SmartLine stays a measurement instrument. No signal arrows will ever be bolted on. That is a design principle, not a missing feature.

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Launch price $99 (one-time) — this is the introductory price and it rises as the user base grows. Lock it in now.

The lever measures. The strategy is yours.

Embedded fonts: Chakra Petch (SIL Open Font License 1.1), JetBrains Mono (SIL Open Font License 1.1), Rock Salt (Apache License 2.0).

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神经网络指标   具有内置学习功能。 这是一个真正的自主人工智能系统， 由多级可定制感知器和高级训练设置驱动，用于预测未来价格变化。您可以自行在任何金融品种上训练该指标，无需任何机器学习方面的专业知识。您所需的一切都包含在该工具中，并通过自动模式和预设功能轻松实现。 主要更新v2.0-2.5已经发布。 高级输入功能：增加了对指标的支持。 现在，您可以将原始价格数据与三个技术指标结合起来进行更深入的市场分析，或者只使用没有价格的指标。 非阻塞实时训练：智能训练算法在后台异步运行。 您的MetaTrader5终端保持完全响应，允许您在神经网络学习的同时继续交易和分析。 特征： 轻松启动 。简单设置，即可快速启动自动模式。（例如：     设置最大训练周期数 =5000、 最大训练样本数 =1500 以及如下所示的验证设置，然后单击学习按钮）。 直接在 MT5 中训练。 您拥有独一无二的机会，可以在终端内针对任何交易品种和时间范围训练网络，无需使用其他编程语言。最新的 MT5 编译器可高效处理学习过程。 高级预测。 通过可定制的通知系统，获取选定数量的未来价格预测。 智能文件管理。 便捷
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Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
指标
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Tesla Gates 369
issam rahhal sabour
指标
Automate Gann's Market Geometry: The Ultimate MT5 Indicator for Predicting Price Cycles & Key Levels Stop guessing and start knowing. The indicator does the complex math for you, transforming W.D. Gann's profound theories into clear, actionable trading signals on your chart. Are you struggling to... Manually calculate pivotal support and resistance levels? Identify high-probability reversal zones in a chaotic market? Understand how to apply Gann's concepts to modern trading? Keep track of your a
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Muniz Machado Thiago
专家
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Richard Horlock
指标
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Sergei Ivashko
指标
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Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Hawk Gold Professional Indicator
Zhanybek Kalybekov
指标
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Old School Reversal Zones
Kavita Krishnakumar Ojha
指标
I'll keep it Short and to the point.  Let Your Backtest Results Speak for Themselves. After much deliberation, we’ve decided to release the foundational logic behind our process for public use. This isn’t about changing the way you trade—because we know that’s unique to you. The best ways to enter a position? Those have always been confidential ! What we can share is the first of three essential steps we use before entering any trade. This tool is designed to keep you on the right side of the m
Hakeem Golden Guard
Abdul Hakeem 'amur Salim Aamir Al Hajri
专家
Hakeem Golden Guard Protect Profits. Cut Losses. Let Winners Run. ---  Professional Advanced Trade Management System Take full control of your trades with institutional-grade trade protection logic. Hakeem Golden Guard is designed for serious traders who demand: • Precision • Discipline • Capital Protection • Intelligent Profit Management Built and refined through extensive testing on both LIVE and DEMO accounts. ---  What Makes It Different This is NOT a basic trailing stop EA. Hakeem
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Michael Oko Oboh
指标
LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets Advanced Liquidity, Market Structure & Precision Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 4 LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets is an advanced multi-layer market analysis indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities by combining market structure, liquidity behavior, order blocks, breakout confirmation, retests, dynamic support and resistance, higher-timeframe bias, and a weighted confluence scoring system into one unified MT4 trading tool. The system
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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5 (4)
指标
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指标
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5 (3)
指标
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
Khayotkhon Akhmedova
指标
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
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