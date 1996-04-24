SmartLine

SmartLine — by Milchev


SmartLine is not a signal indicator. It is a measurement instrument.

Almost every tool on this market tells you what to do — a buy arrow, a sell arrow, a target — and then goes quiet when it is wrong. SmartLine does something different. It shows you what IS happening, on the exact segment of the chart YOU choose to measure. It never picks the trade for you. It reads the market so you can.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
THE LEVER
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Ctrl+Click any bar — a swing low, a session open, a news candle — and the lever anchors there. From that point to the current price it reads the live battle between buyers and sellers, right on your chart, updating on every tick. Its color shows who is winning. Its thickness shows how heavy the move is.

Shift+Click sets the battle window — the zone where the fight is measured bar by bar. Move the anchor and the whole story changes. That is the entire point: you decide what to measure, and the instrument answers honestly.

Multi-timeframe by nature. The anchor is a point in TIME and PRICE, not a bar index — so it is shared across every timeframe of the symbol. Anchor a swing low on the H1, drop through M5 to M1, and the lever keeps measuring the exact same point in finer and finer resolution. The console reads the same battle at every zoom level; nothing breaks, nothing shifts.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
THE CONSOLE READS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

PULSE — the net pressure balance across the whole lever. Positive means buyers lead, negative means sellers lead.

SPEED — the momentum behind the move. GAIN means it is picking up pace, COOL means it is slowing down, HOLD means steady — plus a FADE flag when a move is running out of steam.

MASS — volume per unit of range: how heavy the current bar really is. When mass builds, the lever itself grows thicker on the chart. On instruments with real exchange volume, MASS also colors by who is behind the live bar — green for buyers, red for sellers — and flags a heavy, one-sided bar with a delta tag. On forex and CFD, where there is no true aggressor, MASS stays neutral: honest by design.

FIELD — the energy state of the move:
  • CALM — quiet, nothing loaded
  • WAVE (Low / Mid / High) — volume pouring out, a release in progress
  • LOADING (Low / Mid / High) — compression building, a spring being wound before it fires
The grading of FIELD was validated across forex majors, stock indices, metals, crypto and crude-oil futures — on M5, M15 and H1, including instruments with real exchange volume. Not a gold-only artifact: the panel measures the same real thing on any liquid instrument.

LVL — lights up when price is sitting on a key swing level.

CLASH — the buyer/seller balance inside your battle window.

GRIP — effort versus result:
  • SOLID — normal traction
  • WALL — pressure is being absorbed, price refuses to move
  • HOLLOW — price is sliding with almost no effort behind it

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
HONEST BY DESIGN
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

No buy/sell arrows. No promises about direction. FIELD grades the ENERGY of a move — how big, how loaded — but the direction is your craft as a trader. A tool that claims to measure the size AND call the direction is lying about one of them. SmartLine does not.

Volume honesty. On AUTO, SmartLine uses real exchange volume whenever your broker provides it (exchange futures) and shows a green REAL tag. On forex and CFD symbols, where real volume simply does not exist, it uses tick volume and honestly labels it "tick". No pretending, no fiddling.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
BUILT LIKE AN INSTRUMENT, NOT A WIDGET
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Hand-tuned supersampled rendering with layered-canvas compositing — the lever moves live on every tick, smooth even on a 2-core VPS
• Five color skins so the console reads on any chart background: Neon Dark (the default), Light Paper (tuned for white/light charts, where neon washes out), Graphite (neutral steel), Gold (espresso and gold), and Console (electric-blue with green/magenta accents). Switch skins from a single input — no chart of yours is the wrong chart
• Drag the console anywhere on the chart; collapse it to a compact mode with the corner grip
• An interactive 12-step tutorial opens on first run — replay it any time with the '?' button
• Embedded fonts, no DLLs, no external dependencies — it just runs

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
WHO IT IS FOR
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Traders who read the market themselves — Wyckoff and effort-versus-result students, anchored-VWAP users, prop and funded traders who need a clean read of pressure at THEIR chosen level, not another arrow telling them what to think.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
HOW TO USE IT — LIVE CHART
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Ctrl+Click — set the anchor (it snaps to the nearby High / Low / Close)
• Shift+Click — set the battle window
• Click the LOCK switch — freeze the window distance so it slides forward with price
• Drag the title bar — move the console anywhere
• Corner grip — collapse to compact mode
• '?' button — replay the tutorial

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
HOW TO USE THE FREE DEMO (STRATEGY TESTER)
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

The Strategy Tester does not pass mouse clicks to indicators — that is an MT5 limitation. So the demo has its own input group, "Demo — Strategy Tester only":

1. Strategy Tester → Indicator → SmartLine, visual mode, XAUUSD, M5 recommended
2. Open the "Demo" input group and set:
   • Demo: anchor time — the bar you want to measure from
   • Demo: anchor price — its price
   • Demo: battle window bars — optional (default 10)
3. Run the test. When the tester reaches your anchor time, the lever bites into the chart and the console starts measuring — exactly what you see live.
4. Leave all three at 0 and the demo simply anchors 10 bars back automatically.

On a live chart you never touch those inputs — leave them at 0 and work interactively with Ctrl+Click / Shift+Click as above.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
SUPPORT & DEVELOPMENT
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

SmartLine is actively developed and this listing is its home.
• Every question in the Comments tab gets a reply from the author.
• Updates are free for all buyers, always.
• The roadmap is driven by users — features are prioritized by what real traders ask for in the comments. The instrument grows in the direction its users need.
• What will never change: SmartLine stays a measurement instrument. No signal arrows will ever be bolted on. That is a design principle, not a missing feature.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Launch price $99 (one-time) — this is the introductory price and it rises as the user base grows. Lock it in now.

The lever measures. The strategy is yours.

Embedded fonts: Chakra Petch (SIL Open Font License 1.1), JetBrains Mono (SIL Open Font License 1.1), Rock Salt (Apache License 2.0).

Рекомендуем также
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis
FREE
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
Индикаторы
Индикатор предназначен для того, чтобы вовремя закрывать позиции по рынку. Например: досрочно фиксировать прибыль, если цена не достигла TakeProfit, а рынок разворачивается. Индикатор анализирует импульс, а не тренд. О тренде никакой информации он не дает. Индикатор хорошо подходит для поиска дивергенции. Индикатор Ershov 38 Parrots динамически подстраивается под рынок и выявляет импульсы движения цены средней и высокой амплитуды. На мелкие скачки цены почти не реагирует.  Принципиальное отличи
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Эксперты
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Индикаторы
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Индикаторы
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
VSA Supply and Demand
Dejan Jovandic
Индикаторы
********************************************************************************************           ---VSA Supply and Demand--- This is a actually set of three indicators that form a unity for effective monitoring of the movement of smart money. They are based on the volume and basic patterns of the VSA methodology.   1.VSA.ex5 2.Volume Supply and Demand.ex5 3.Bars and Candles Supply and Demand.ex5  But here I offer you only the first indicator, which is called the VSA indicator with basi
Liquidity Heatmap Basic
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The    Liquidity Heatmap   is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "h
Boom Crash SMC
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Deriv boom and crash index spike killer system you can use it only on m5 timeframe  follow the structure and get signal with alert on phone open trade set sl tp and enjoy easy analysis and trading made simple 
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis 2. Key Features Dynamic Filtering : The core feature. As soon as the current price crosses a historical liquidity level, that level disappears. This reduces chart clutter and prevents you from trading off "dead" support/resistance. Liquidity Heatma
Volume Profile Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Визуализация торгового объёма, распределенного по ценовым уровням. Вы можете установить любой период для расчета: между двумя вертикальными линиями или задать фиксированный временной интервал. Уровни гистограммы относительны: более широкая полоса означает больший объем торгов. Экстремумы распределения могут использоваться как уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Все стили, размеры и цвета настраиваемы. Многофункциональная утилита : содержит 66+ функций  |   напишите мне  если у вас есть вопросы 
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Uno Quant Trader
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
Индикаторы
UNO Quant Trader UNO Quant Trader is a premium market-bias and trade-planning indicator built for traders who want cleaner decisions, faster chart reading, and a professional dashboard view. This indicator uses a multi-layer mathematical market model designed to analyze price behavior, momentum pressure, imbalance zones, trend strength, market exhaustion, and high-probability trade areas. Instead of relying on emotion or random entries, UNO Quant Trader helps you read the market using structured
Deriv Boom and crash
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Boom: Take SELL signals only (price spikes up then crashes) Crash: Take BUY signals only (price drops then spikes up) SL goes beyond the line as labeled Interactive Market Watch Panel : A left-side sidebar showing real-time strength indicators (po
FREE
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Индикаторы
ONNYX INDICATOR — версия 1.14 Индикатор зон спроса и предложения для MetaTrader 5 без перерисовки подтвержденных сигналов. Он определяет подтвержденные ценовые экстремумы, строит зоны с шириной на основе ATR, оценивает качество зон в процентах и показывает стрелки BUY/SELL на закрытых свечах. ОСНОВНЫЕ ВОЗМОЖНОСТИ - Зоны спроса и предложения с процентной оценкой внутри зоны. - Увеличенные стрелки BUY/SELL после подтверждения закрытой свечи. - Фильтр тренда EMA и подтверждение отклонения цены. - П
FVG Decision Check
Hou Min Xiao
Индикаторы
FVG Decision Checklist Market Structure & Decision-State Indicator This indicator is designed for logic observation and decision-state analysis , not for automatic trading. Key characteristics: Does NOT place trades Does NOT provide buy/sell signals Shows whether market conditions allow or forbid trading consideration Focuses on process and structure , not entry points The indicator evaluates: Fair Value Gap (FVG) structure quality Market behavior confirmation (sweep, impulse, retest) Volatilit
Urgently mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
Индикатор Urgently создан для быстрого определения ситуации на рынке, отражает состояние рынка и сигнализирует о выгодных уровнях для открытия сделок. Рыночные условия меняются достаточно быстро, требуя постоянной калибровки торговых стратегий. Рекомендуется использовать совместно с любым из осцилляторов. Трендовый индикатор рынка форекс Urgently показывает направление тренда и точки входа. Он сглаживет колебания цены при формирования сигнала путем усреднения данных и сигнала только в определен
Goal Pilot
Pablo Eugenio Licon Nenclares
Эксперты
Goal Pilot MT5 Overview Goal Pilot is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders pursue a predefined income target while applying disciplined risk management. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus solely on generating trading signals, Income Trading Bot combines automated trade execution with capital management, risk control, and progress tracking toward a user-defined financial objective. The EA continuously monitors market conditions, evaluates trading
Neuro Future
Sergey Rozhnov
Индикаторы
Нейросетевой индикатор со встроенной функцией обучения. Это настоящая автономная система искусственного интеллекта, использующая многоуровневый настраиваемый персептрон и расширенные настройки обучения для прогнозирования будущих изменений цен. Вы самостоятельно можете обучить индикатор на любом финансовом инструменте, все необходимое собрано в этом инструменте и удобно реализовано с автоматическим режимом и пресетами. Вышло крупное обновление v2.0 - 2.5. Расширенные возможности ввода: Добавлена
Nexus Target Pro Breakout Indicator MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Индикаторы
Nexus Target Pro Indicator Product Overview Nexus Target Pro is a technical indicator designed for breakout zone analysis. The tool charts a dynamic breakout box based on user-defined time ranges and plots arrow signals when price breaks out of the established zones. Technical Features Signal Generation: Displays non-repainting breakout direction arrows on the chart. Target Levels: Plots up to 5 calculated profit target levels based on the breakout box structure. Risk Levels: Displays a sugges
Tesla Gates 369
issam rahhal sabour
Индикаторы
Automate Gann's Market Geometry: The Ultimate MT5 Indicator for Predicting Price Cycles & Key Levels Stop guessing and start knowing. The indicator does the complex math for you, transforming W.D. Gann's profound theories into clear, actionable trading signals on your chart. Are you struggling to... Manually calculate pivotal support and resistance levels? Identify high-probability reversal zones in a chaotic market? Understand how to apply Gann's concepts to modern trading? Keep track of your a
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Эксперты
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
AlphaPrime
Richard Horlock
Индикаторы
AlphaPrime AlphaPrime is a discretionary market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide multi time frame directional bias and structural context . It supports decision making by highlighting market structure, key levels, and higher time frame alignment. AlphaPrime does not execute trades and does not provide guaranteed signals. It is intended for traders who want a clear analytical framework rather than automated entries. Key Features • Multi time frame directional bias visualiz
ZigZag Redraw Monitor
Sergei Ivashko
Индикаторы
Индикатор рассчитывает ZigZag по классическому алгоритму с тремя параметрами: Depth, Deviation и Backstep. Главная функция — обнаружение и визуализация перерисовок, то есть моментов, когда последняя точка ZigZag смещается на новый бар. При загрузке индикатор выполняет симуляцию на заданной глубине истории. Алгоритм последовательно пересчитывает ZigZag для каждого бара, сравнивая текущее положение последней точки с предыдущим. Если обнаружено смещение — на графике появляется линия перерисовки, с
FREE
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Hawk Gold Professional Indicator
Zhanybek Kalybekov
Индикаторы
HAWK 4.0 — ИНДИКАТОР СИГНАЛОВ ЗОЛОТА Самый точный сигнальный индикатор для торговли XAUUSD (Золото). Основан на ATR полосах + Pivot детекции. Сигналы появляются только в точках реального разворота цены. Не перерисовывает. Без задержки. Без шума. ЧТО ВЫ ПОЛУЧАЕТЕ → Чёткие стрелки BUY / SELL → Авто уровни TP1 / TP2 / TP3 → Авто уровень SL → Встроенный фильтр времени (UTC) → Статистика успешности в реальном времени → Полная система оповещений
Old School Reversal Zones
Kavita Krishnakumar Ojha
Индикаторы
I'll keep it Short and to the point.  Let Your Backtest Results Speak for Themselves. After much deliberation, we’ve decided to release the foundational logic behind our process for public use. This isn’t about changing the way you trade—because we know that’s unique to you. The best ways to enter a position? Those have always been confidential ! What we can share is the first of three essential steps we use before entering any trade. This tool is designed to keep you on the right side of the m
Hakeem Golden Guard
Abdul Hakeem 'amur Salim Aamir Al Hajri
Эксперты
Hakeem Golden Guard Protect Profits. Cut Losses. Let Winners Run. ---  Professional Advanced Trade Management System Take full control of your trades with institutional-grade trade protection logic. Hakeem Golden Guard is designed for serious traders who demand: • Precision • Discipline • Capital Protection • Intelligent Profit Management Built and refined through extensive testing on both LIVE and DEMO accounts. ---  What Makes It Different This is NOT a basic trailing stop EA. Hakeem
LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets Advanced Liquidity, Market Structure & Precision Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 4 LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets is an advanced multi-layer market analysis indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities by combining market structure, liquidity behavior, order blocks, breakout confirmation, retests, dynamic support and resistance, higher-timeframe bias, and a weighted confluence scoring system into one unified MT4 trading tool. The system
С этим продуктом покупают
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв