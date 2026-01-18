FVG Decision Check


FVG Decision Checklist

Market Structure & Decision-State Indicator

This indicator is designed for logic observation and decision-state analysis, not for automatic trading.

Key characteristics:

  • Does NOT place trades

  • Does NOT provide buy/sell signals

  • Shows whether market conditions allow or forbid trading consideration

  • Focuses on process and structure, not entry points

The indicator evaluates:

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) structure quality

  • Market behavior confirmation (sweep, impulse, retest)

  • Volatility and risk environment (ATR-based)

Final outputs such as ALLOW , WAIT , or RISK HIGH represent system state, not trade instructions.

⚠️ This is a logic observation tool, released for research and educational purposes.


Important Notice

This indicator does not generate trade entries.

All signals and labels represent decision states only, such as:

  • whether market structure is valid

  • whether conditions are complete

  • whether current risk is acceptable

Typical states include:

  • ALLOW_LONG / ALLOW_SHORT

  • WAIT

  • RISK_HIGH / NO_TRADE

These states mean:

“Conditions are being evaluated”,
not
“A trade should be executed now.”

Trading decisions, position sizing, and risk management remain entirely the user’s responsibility.


Indicator–EA Responsibility Boundary

1️⃣ Indicator responsibilities

The indicator is responsible for:

  • Market structure recognition

  • FVG validity assessment

  • Behavioral condition checklist

  • Risk environment labeling

It answers only one question:

“Is the system willing to consider a trade direction?”

2️⃣ EA responsibilities

The EA is responsible for:

  • Trade execution

  • Position sizing

  • Stop-loss and take-profit logic

  • Drawdown control and fail-safe rules

The EA may ignore indicator states if risk control rules require it.

3️⃣ What the indicator is NOT responsible for

  • Entry timing

  • Profitability

  • Account survival

  • Adapting to individual risk tolerance

Even when the indicator shows ALLOW ,
the EA (or trader) may still decide not to trade.

4️⃣ Core design philosophy

The indicator defines “permission”,
the EA defines “action”.

This separation is intentional, to:

  • reduce overtrading

  • prevent emotional execution

  • keep risk control centralized



