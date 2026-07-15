Asymmetric swing intelligence indicator MT4

 Asymmetric Swing Intelligence System: A Nonlinear Market State Classification Algorithm

▼ Is Your System Getting Stopped Out in a Dead Flat?
 ▷ This is the ultimate challenge for automated trading systems. During prolonged sideways consolidation, standard algorithms react linearly to every tick, chasing the price and opening a flood of false trades inside market noise. It is time to upgrade your market analysis to rigid, discrete logic.
▼ KPTF Technology: Physics Against Chaos
 ▷ The ASI product is powered by the KPTF mathematical module, based on Landau's Theory of Phase Transitions. The indicator classifies market structure not as a chaotic flow, but as a thermodynamic medium existing in two distinct states:

  ▷ 1. Quantum Condensate (Flat Range): The algorithm continuously calculates the wave displacement relative to a volatility barrier. Until the momentum accumulates a critical mass of energy, the boundary stands firm as an "iron armor," completely blocking any false signal generation inside the sideways range.
  ▷ 2. Kinetic Breakout (Impulse): Once the potential threshold is breached, the system executes an instantaneous jump to a new price level, forming mathematically clean "floors" of support and resistance.

▼ Capturing the True Impulse
 ▷ The indicator triggers strictly at the very onset of a powerful price transition. Signals are generated precisely when the balance of power collapses, allowing you to ride directional moves before the market reverts to a sideways chop.
 ▷ Thanks to its perfect discreteness and zero "whipsaw" noise, KPTF serves as a flawless Feature Generator. The intersection points of phase boundaries act as clean singularity points for external machine learning classifiers.
▼ Risk-Free Testing

 ▷ Download the ASI System demo version, launch the indicator in your trading platform, and evaluate the algorithm's performance powered by a mathematical filter of market entropy.


▼ Trading Parameters and Account Requirements

▷ Target currency pairs: The product technically works on any pairs with default settings, but is optimized for XAUUSD, XAUEUR.

▷ Timeframe flexibility: Supports operation on M15, M30, H1, H2, H4.

▷ Trading account type: Requires an account that supports hedging (Hedging). Standard Netting is technically not supported.

▷ Recommended account types: ECN/Raw for large amounts, Cent for deposits up to $10,000, or Swap-Free.

▷ Leverage: Leverage of 1:100 or higher is required.

▷ Minimum deposit: From $800-1000 on a standard account (or $10 on a cent account) per used currency pair.


▼ Risks and Diversification

▷ Ensembling effect: Capability of simultaneous independent execution on three pairs with different Magic Numbers for mutual drawdown compensation.

▷ Deposit protection: The "Risk: Enable grid depth protection" function allows hard-limiting the maximum number of orders in the grid and automatically shedding the load at a critical threshold.


▼ Algorithm and Mathematical Model

▷ Full autonomy: The product automatically scans the chart, recognizes the currency pair, and instantly starts working without manual parameter adjustments.

▷ End-to-end history audit: When changing the timeframe or losing connection, the terminal conducts a full history audit to eliminate price distortions.

▷ Virtual order accounting: If an order fails to open at the broker due to slippage or connection loss, the robot accounts for it virtually to preserve the integrity of the mathematical model — this is an architectural paradigm!

▷ Retry attempts: The system makes up to 10 attempts to open an order while the price fluctuates near the candle opening.

▷ Non-volatile memory: Upon PC shutdown and restart, the Expert Advisor instantly recalculates the model from the beginning of history based on the Magic Number of the orders.


▼ Protection Against Market Noise and the Broker

▷ Stealth mode: The virtual order algorithm hides real price levels and targets from the broker's server, eliminating stop-hunting.

▷ Performance optimization: The indicator outputs signals through graphical objects (lines, arrows) without using buffers, which accelerates calculations and saves memory.

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Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
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