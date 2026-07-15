Asymmetric swing intelligence indicator MT4

Asymmetric Swing Intelligence System: A Nonlinear Market State Classification Algorithm





▼ Is Your System Getting Stopped Out in a Dead Flat?

▷ This is the ultimate challenge for automated trading systems. During prolonged sideways consolidation, standard algorithms react linearly to every tick, chasing the price and opening a flood of false trades inside market noise. It is time to upgrade your market analysis to rigid, discrete logic.

▼ KPTF Technology: Physics Against Chaos

▷ The ASI product is powered by the KPTF mathematical module, based on Landau's Theory of Phase Transitions. The indicator classifies market structure not as a chaotic flow, but as a thermodynamic medium existing in two distinct states:





▷ 1. Quantum Condensate (Flat Range): The algorithm continuously calculates the wave displacement relative to a volatility barrier. Until the momentum accumulates a critical mass of energy, the boundary stands firm as an "iron armor," completely blocking any false signal generation inside the sideways range.

▷ 2. Kinetic Breakout (Impulse): Once the potential threshold is breached, the system executes an instantaneous jump to a new price level, forming mathematically clean "floors" of support and resistance.





▼ Capturing the True Impulse

▷ The indicator triggers strictly at the very onset of a powerful price transition. Signals are generated precisely when the balance of power collapses, allowing you to ride directional moves before the market reverts to a sideways chop.

▷ Thanks to its perfect discreteness and zero "whipsaw" noise, KPTF serves as a flawless Feature Generator. The intersection points of phase boundaries act as clean singularity points for external machine learning classifiers.

▼ Risk-Free Testing