Asymmetric swing intelligence indicator MT4

 Asymmetric Swing Intelligence System: A Nonlinear Market State Classification Algorithm

▼ Is Your System Getting Stopped Out in a Dead Flat?
 ▷ This is the ultimate challenge for automated trading systems. During prolonged sideways consolidation, standard algorithms react linearly to every tick, chasing the price and opening a flood of false trades inside market noise. It is time to upgrade your market analysis to rigid, discrete logic.
▼ KPTF Technology: Physics Against Chaos
 ▷ The ASI product is powered by the KPTF mathematical module, based on Landau's Theory of Phase Transitions. The indicator classifies market structure not as a chaotic flow, but as a thermodynamic medium existing in two distinct states:

  ▷ 1. Quantum Condensate (Flat Range): The algorithm continuously calculates the wave displacement relative to a volatility barrier. Until the momentum accumulates a critical mass of energy, the boundary stands firm as an "iron armor," completely blocking any false signal generation inside the sideways range.
  ▷ 2. Kinetic Breakout (Impulse): Once the potential threshold is breached, the system executes an instantaneous jump to a new price level, forming mathematically clean "floors" of support and resistance.

▼ Capturing the True Impulse
 ▷ The indicator triggers strictly at the very onset of a powerful price transition. Signals are generated precisely when the balance of power collapses, allowing you to ride directional moves before the market reverts to a sideways chop.
 ▷ Thanks to its perfect discreteness and zero "whipsaw" noise, KPTF serves as a flawless Feature Generator. The intersection points of phase boundaries act as clean singularity points for external machine learning classifiers.
▼ Risk-Free Testing

 ▷ Download the ASI System demo version, launch the indicator in your trading platform, and evaluate the algorithm's performance powered by a mathematical filter of market entropy.


▼ Trading Parameters and Account Requirements

▷ Target currency pairs: The product technically works on any pairs with default settings, but is optimized for XAUUSD, XAUEUR.

▷ Timeframe flexibility: Supports operation on M15, M30, H1, H2, H4.

▷ Trading account type: Requires an account that supports hedging (Hedging). Standard Netting is technically not supported.

▷ Recommended account types: ECN/Raw for large amounts, Cent for deposits up to $10,000, or Swap-Free.

▷ Leverage: Leverage of 1:100 or higher is required.

▷ Minimum deposit: From $800-1000 on a standard account (or $10 on a cent account) per used currency pair.


▼ Risks and Diversification

▷ Ensembling effect: Capability of simultaneous independent execution on three pairs with different Magic Numbers for mutual drawdown compensation.

▷ Deposit protection: The "Risk: Enable grid depth protection" function allows hard-limiting the maximum number of orders in the grid and automatically shedding the load at a critical threshold.


▼ Algorithm and Mathematical Model

▷ Full autonomy: The product automatically scans the chart, recognizes the currency pair, and instantly starts working without manual parameter adjustments.

▷ End-to-end history audit: When changing the timeframe or losing connection, the terminal conducts a full history audit to eliminate price distortions.

▷ Virtual order accounting: If an order fails to open at the broker due to slippage or connection loss, the robot accounts for it virtually to preserve the integrity of the mathematical model — this is an architectural paradigm!

▷ Retry attempts: The system makes up to 10 attempts to open an order while the price fluctuates near the candle opening.

▷ Non-volatile memory: Upon PC shutdown and restart, the Expert Advisor instantly recalculates the model from the beginning of history based on the Magic Number of the orders.


▼ Protection Against Market Noise and the Broker

▷ Stealth mode: The virtual order algorithm hides real price levels and targets from the broker's server, eliminating stop-hunting.

▷ Performance optimization: The indicator outputs signals through graphical objects (lines, arrows) without using buffers, which accelerates calculations and saves memory.

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Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сигнал GoldRush Trend Arrow Индикатор GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal предоставляет точный анализ тренда в режиме реального времени, специально разработанный для высокоскоростных краткосрочных скальперов в XAU/USD. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для 1-минутного таймфрейма, отображает стрелки направления для четких точек входа, позволяя скальперам уверенно ориентироваться в волатильных рыночных условиях. Индикатор состоит из ПЕРВИЧНЫХ и ВТОРИЧНЫХ стрелок оповещения. ПЕРВИЧНЫЕ сигналы — это
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Индикаторы
ENIGMERA: Основы рынка Важно: демо-версия на MQL5.com работает в Strategy Tester и может не полностью отображать функциональность Enigmera. Ознакомьтесь с описанием, скриншотами и видео для подробной информации. Не стесняйтесь обращаться с вопросами! Код индикатора был полностью переписан. Версия 3.0 добавляет новые функции и устраняет ошибки, накопившиеся с момента появления индикатора. Введение Этот индикатор и торговая система представляет собой уникальный подход к финансовым рынкам. ENIGMER
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают вам сигнал и оставляют разбираться со всем остальным самостоятельно. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полноценный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать этот символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после входа, чтобы дисциплина со
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Индикаторы
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Индикаторы
Индикатор построен на не стандартном Zig Zag ,он отрисовывает накопления  после чего если цена выходит с этой зоны и происходит тест этой зоны,то подаётся звуковой сигнал и появляется стрелка- после закрытия тестовой свечи.Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы,очень прост в использовании,всего три настройки 1- это параметр zig zag 2- это  минимальный выход цены из зоны 3- это максимальный выход цены из зоны.Чем ниже параметр для Zig Zag,тем больше ложного сигнала,но и также чаще точек входа(р
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT4 Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенции и обнаружения перекупленности / перепроданности. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Информация о расхождениях без заглавной буквы в реальном времени. - Информация в реальном времени о ситуациях перекупленности / перепроданности. - Информация о регулярных расхождениях в реальном времени. - Информация о скрытых расхождениях в реа
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Индикаторы
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices - индикатор разработанный для поиска направлений цены. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены и расчет будущих направлений. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживание цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет единственный параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автоматическую форму расчетов, которой можно пользоваться без с
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Индикаторы
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор торговли бинарными опционами: Надежный инструмент для ваших сделок Этот индикатор специально разработан для торговли бинарными опционами и доказал свою высокое качество, надежность и достаточную точность, в зависимости от динамики графика. Основные моменты: Интерпретация сигналов: Когда появляется синий крестовый сигнал, это указывает на потенциальный вход в сделку, хотя сам по себе он считается слабым сигналом. Однако, если синий крест сопровождается стрелкой, это считается более наде
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для бинарных опционов Этот индикатор разработан специально для торговли бинарными опционами и отлично показывает откаты от уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Сигналы появляются на текущей свече. Красная стрелка, направленная вниз, указывает на потенциальную возможность продажи, а синяя стрелка, направленная вверх, предлагает возможности для покупки. Все, что вам нужно настроить, это цвет сигнальных стрелок. Рекомендуется использовать его на таймфреймах M1-M5,
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Индикаторы
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Индикаторы
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Trend Signal Advanced System - представляет из себя торговую систему дающую входные сигналы по тренду для краткосрочных и среднесрочных сделок. Сигнальные стрелки строятся на текущей свече, формируя сигналы на верхних и нижних точках графика. Тренд основан на базе индикатора "standard deviation" с гибкими настраиваемыми параметрами для любой волатильности торгового инструмента. Торговая система включает Планировщик уровней Take Profit и Stop Loss, позволяющий подобрать подходящие уровни торго
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Индикаторы
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
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Golden section price action indicator MT4 edition
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Golden section price action indicator - is a trend-scalping complete system with enter and exit points. Indicator is based on most powerfull price action japan patterns that are filtered by volume, volatility, market phase. Pattern is not a simple combinations of candles. Patterns must have "weight" to move market in right direction. "Weight" - is the summary of pattern's volume, the size of pattern candles according to last average volatility and ofcourse pattern must appear in correct market p
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Trend deviation scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Trend deviation scalper - is the manual system to scalp choppy market places. Indicator defines bull/bear trend and it's force. Inside exact trend system also defines "weak" places, when trend is ready to reverse. So as a rule, system plots a sell arrow when bull trend becomes weak and possibly reverses to bear trend. For buy arrow is opposite : arrow is plotted on bear weak trend. Such arrangement allows you to get a favorable price and stand up market noise. Loss arrows are closing by common p
Trend driver bars Iindicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Trend driver bars is the manual trading system, which defines current trend continue or it's pull-back/reverse. "Driver" bars - are price action patterns that has powerfull affect on market, defining it's near future direction. Generally, driver bars represents trend "skeleton" and often anticipates new market impulse. System plots arrows when market shows 3 pattenrs in a row(most powerfull combo-pattern), and makes fast scalping of incomming movement. Loss positions closes by common profit. Lot
Wave impulse omega scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Wave Impulse OmegaScalper - is the manual system for scalping. In many cases Indicator "eats" almost all possible trend wave. System defines up price wave and down price wave. Inside the exact wave - system defines true trend movement and choppy market. Indicator plots signals while market is trending, powerfull and has quiet good volatility. This is complete system with enter and exit points. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalcu
Reverse side scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Reverse side scalper is the manual trading system, that works on choppy(anti-trend) market. As a rule markets are on 80% choppy and only 20% is trend phase. System is based on custom step Moving and RSI and reverse pattern. System defines up movement, down movement, trend / choppy phases. Indicator plots Buy signal arrow when current direction is down and phase is trend, Sell signal arrow is plotted when currently is up movement and phase is trend. As a rule it allows to "catch" local maximum/mi
Binary Step Clouds Indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Binary step clouds - is the complete trading system with enter and exit points. System is based on double smoothed exponential step moving and volume weighted simple step moving.Generally each movings define trend direction and places when trend is in active phase. Signals plots when both movings approache to active trend phase and market speed is high.  Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculates all history datas,refreshing main
Acceleration Force Meter Indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Acceleration Force Meter Indicator - is a trend system that join market in trend phase and after trend pull-back. AFM indicator - is the system that watchs market phases from flat to extreme volatility and prefers to enter in market when it's active, more volatility, ignoring most flat places. This is 100% complete trading system including enter and exit points. It works well with profitable trades - maximizing take profit targets(analysis of recent market volatility, its pips range to adapt cur
Imba trend runner indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
ImbaTrend Runner - is the trend following manual system for forex/crypto market. It defines medium-term trends and works with it in intraday mode. System shows enter points, profit and loss targets. As a rule profit targets are 2-3 X bigger than loss targets. Indicator is AutoAdaptive and it automatically updates it's settings during trading. Indicator is sensitive to market changes, regular updates helps to stay in relevant trend. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint, late or disap
Early WPR divergence indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Early WPR divergence - is the manual system to define trend reverse. Green histogram shows main trend, Orange one - shows "short"/local trend. System is looking for clear divergence between both trends and pick up position(plot buy/sell arrows). When main trend is up, but local trend reverses to bearish trend and get's big power - sell arrow is plotted;    When main trend is down, but local trend reverses to bullish trend and get's big power - buy arrow is plotted;  Main inputs are : mediumTrend
Bull bear pressure indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Bull bear pressure indicator - is the manual system which defines bull/bear market. When lines is above zero level - market is strong bullish, and when lines below zero level - market is bearish. First line represents global trend and second one are smoothed and shows local market's mood. Main inputs are : MainPeriod- main indicator's period for global trend calculation; SignalPeriod - period for   smoothed and shows local market's trend; Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-la
ROC acceleration deceleration indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
ASI fractals with DPO filter MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
ASI fractals with DPO filter - is the manual trend-following system. ASI fractals are the base of every trend. System plots an arrow when fractal pattern appears on ASI indcator and DPO direction is same as incomming signal. System has several ways of usage : simply indicator, indicator with suggested arrows, arrows with single targets and arrows with common profit targets. User can simply switch indicator's modes directly from chart. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or
Trend Reversal Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Trend reversal index - is the manual trading system that works with overbought , oversold levels and reversal patterns. Sell arrow is plotted when indicator is higher than overbought level and here forms reversal pattern, all pattern points  located higher than overbought level. Opposite with buy arrow : ndicator is lower than oversold level and here forms reversal pattern, all pattern points located lower than overbought level.  Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint, late or disapp
Demarker pull back system MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Demarker pullback system - is the manual trading system for choppy markets. It show 2 colored histogram.  When histogram is blue - market is quite bullish, when histogram ir orange - market is more bearish. Up arrow is plotted when histogram is in oversold zone but blue color. Down arrow is plotted when histogram is in overbought zone but orange color. These patterns shows false breakout and possible soon reverse(price is overbought but shows bearish signs and price is oversold but shows bullis
TPM cross indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
TPM Cross (trend power moving cross) - is a trend following strategy based on custom signal points. Indicator consists from main custom moving chart line and trend power line. Indicator defines up and down movements by it's trend power and custom moving direction. When current market's trend looses it's power and opposite trend starts - power trend line  crosses moving and indicator plots an arrow.  Main indicator's adjustable inputs : movingPeriod - period of moving line  trendPeriod  - period
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Floating peaks oscillator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Floating peaks oscillator - it the manual trading system. It's based on Stochastik/RSI type of oscillator with dynamic/floating  overbought and oversold levels. When main line is green - market is under bullish pressure, when main line is red - market is under bearish pressure. Buy arrow appears at the floating bottom and sell arrow appears at floating top. Indicator allows to reverse signal types. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : mainTrendPeriod; signalTrendPeriod; smoothedTrendPeriod; tre
Trend speed vector oscillator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Trend speed vector - is the oscillator for manual trading. System measures trend direction and it's speed. Histogram shows 4 colors: Lime --> Strong up movement with good gain speed; Green --> Up movement with low gain speed Red --> Strong down movement with good gain speed; Orange --> Down movement with low gain speed Green and Orange histograms show weak market's movements and thуese places excluded from signal points. Buy arrow is plotted during strong down movement when bearish gain speed i
Floating gain meter MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Floating gain meter is the manual trading system that works with local trends and it's scalping. Histogram represents  bull/bear floating trend gain. Green color histogram shows choppy market with bullish pressure, Orange - shows choppy market with bearish pressure. Lime and Red colors shows "boiled" places in market. As a rule buy arrow is placed after strong Down movement when it's power becomes weak and choppy market starts. And sell arrow is plotted after strong Up movement when it's power
Pullback points indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Pullback points indicator - is the manual trading system, that shows most popular market prices. Indicator measures bull/bear waves pressure and looks for "consensus" prices. As a rule these points are crossed up and down very often and opened trade has several chances to be closed in positive zone. Mainly, such points is the good base for "common profit" types of strategies. Indicator also represents   "common profit"  scalping method of trading as default one.  Main Indicator's Features Signa
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Trend roc waves robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Looking for EA to automate your trading strategy on the Forex market? TrendRocWaves Robot — your faithful companion in the world of trading! This 100% automated EA offers unique features: - works exclusively on high timeframes (H1 and H4) for confirmed response to market changes. - uses the most popular and liquid currency pairs such as EURUSD,GBPUSD with minimal spreads and fast transaction execution. - applies a scalping method based on a medium-term trend to achieve local goals and reduce r
Dynamic trend cycles robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing the trading system Dynamic Trend Cycles Robot  — a powerful tool for H1-H4 trading with volatility pairs! Technical capabilities - pairs to trade : EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD;  - timeframes : M30,H1,H4; Why Choose Dynamic Trend Cycles Robot (DTC)? - Accurate Trend Analysis: DTC adapts to current market volatility, providing precise tracking of price trends. This allows you to confidently open positions in line with the main trend and maximize your profits. - Filtering False Signals: In t
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Squeeze roc xau points mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing to your attention unique trading advisor, Squeeze roc xau points, exclusively designed for trading on the XAU/USD pair. We analyzed predominantly all objectively important timeframes and identified unique characteristics of gold movements relative to the dollar to create this product. These insights can be extremely useful in predicting market reversal points on timeframes from M30 to H8 for the XAU/USD pair. You can choose your favorite timeframe to receive signals or use multiple
Detrended scalper jpy points robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing to your attention a unique trading advisor "Detrended scalper jpy points robot", designed for trading with major JPY crosses. The idea is based on a modified indicator, detrended price oscillator, whose task is to eliminate the influence of the trend on price movements. This greatly simplifies the process of determining overbought/oversold cycles. The focus is on analyzing short cycles: long market cycles consist of several short ones. By analyzing the short components, we can more
Hybrid trend impulse robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Hybrid Trend Impulse robot – is an advanced EA that combines modern approaches to trend and impulse analysis, offering unique capabilities for effective deposit management. Key advantages of the HybridTrendImpulse_robot: Nonlinear dynamics: The method of interaction between opening prices forms a unique nonlinear model that is particularly sensitive to significant price fluctuations, increasing their significance and making the indicator ideal for working in high volatility conditions. Enhanced
R trend sync robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Vidya pearson flow robot mql4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
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