Asymmetric swing intelligence indicator MT4
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
▷ Download the ASI System demo version, launch the indicator in your trading platform, and evaluate the algorithm's performance powered by a mathematical filter of market entropy.
▼ Trading Parameters and Account Requirements
▷ Target currency pairs: The product technically works on any pairs with default settings, but is optimized for XAUUSD, XAUEUR.
▷ Timeframe flexibility: Supports operation on M15, M30, H1, H2, H4.
▷ Trading account type: Requires an account that supports hedging (Hedging). Standard Netting is technically not supported.
▷ Recommended account types: ECN/Raw for large amounts, Cent for deposits up to $10,000, or Swap-Free.
▷ Leverage: Leverage of 1:100 or higher is required.
▷ Minimum deposit: From $800-1000 on a standard account (or $10 on a cent account) per used currency pair.
▼ Risks and Diversification
▷ Ensembling effect: Capability of simultaneous independent execution on three pairs with different Magic Numbers for mutual drawdown compensation.
▷ Deposit protection: The "Risk: Enable grid depth protection" function allows hard-limiting the maximum number of orders in the grid and automatically shedding the load at a critical threshold.
▼ Algorithm and Mathematical Model
▷ Full autonomy: The product automatically scans the chart, recognizes the currency pair, and instantly starts working without manual parameter adjustments.
▷ End-to-end history audit: When changing the timeframe or losing connection, the terminal conducts a full history audit to eliminate price distortions.
▷ Virtual order accounting: If an order fails to open at the broker due to slippage or connection loss, the robot accounts for it virtually to preserve the integrity of the mathematical model — this is an architectural paradigm!
▷ Retry attempts: The system makes up to 10 attempts to open an order while the price fluctuates near the candle opening.
▷ Non-volatile memory: Upon PC shutdown and restart, the Expert Advisor instantly recalculates the model from the beginning of history based on the Magic Number of the orders.
▼ Protection Against Market Noise and the Broker
▷ Stealth mode: The virtual order algorithm hides real price levels and targets from the broker's server, eliminating stop-hunting.
▷ Performance optimization: The indicator outputs signals through graphical objects (lines, arrows) without using buffers, which accelerates calculations and saves memory.