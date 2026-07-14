Rch Fx Ltd Trend Scalper Pro

A visual trading aid built for newer traders who want clear, structured entries rather than guesswork.

Before you test this

Visit the RCH FX LTD website to watch the backtested visualisation videos for full transparency, then demo trade until you're comfortable with how the indicator behaves. This tool is an aid, not a signal service — your understanding of it is what makes it work.

What it does

The indicator automatically maps algorithmically generated order block zones onto your chart and tracks the market's bias in real time. Each zone is drawn with its high, low, and midline, along with projected price target levels above and below (Level 1, 2, 3...). When bias flips, the zone changes colour and a coloured dot marks the exact moment:

  • White zone – no bias established yet
  • Green zone + green dot – bullish bias flip
  • Red zone + red dot – bearish bias flip

Optional session highlighting lets you focus on the trading windows that matter to you, and a popup alert fires every time a new bias flip appears.

Suggested approach 1 (one of many)

There are many ways to trade this, and different risk profiles will suit different traders. One example workflow that I personally use is:

  1. Wait for a confirmed bias change before considering an entry.
  2. Wait for price to return into the zone before entering.
  3. Place the stop loss beyond the opposite bias zone at the ±2 level. (Ensure the stop-loss distance from entry is less than 0.125%, using two positions.)
  4. Once price reaches the ±1 and ±2 levels, move stop loss to break even and take half off.
  5. Let the remaining position run, trailing the stop to break even as it goes.
  6. Trade in the direction of the most recent bias flip where it aligns with your trading plan.
  7. If you're in a trade and the bias flips, I use the bias flip to hedge or exit completely.
  8. If the flip is in agreement with your current open trade, I add the scaled half back on.

Suggested Approach 2

     1. Wait for a significant pullback in the direction of the current bias.

     2. Target the adjacent grey level (1:1 risk-to-reward), scaling out half the position.

     3. Let the remaining position run toward your personal daily target.

Settings

Number of price levels, historical setups to load, all zone and line colours, line thickness and style, signal dot size and offset, three configurable session windows, and alerts toggle — all fully adjustable.

Disclaimer:

These examples are provided for educational purposes only. They are not financial advice and should be tested on a demo account before being considered for live trading.
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Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Rch Fx Custom Countdown Alarms
Ryan Craig Hughes
Utilities
Why You Need VLine Alarm Stop Missing Trade Setups. News events, session opens, key timeframes - they all happen whether you're watching or not. VLine Alarm keeps you on point. Set It Once. Forget It. Drag a line. Walk away. Get alerted. No babysitting charts. No missing opportunities because you switched timeframes or stepped away. The Problem It Solves: You know that moment when you realize the news already hit 5 minutes ago? Or you miss the London open because you were analyzing the daily cha
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Rch Fx Ltd Bar Closing Alarm Plus Spread
Ryan Craig Hughes
Indicators
RCH FX Spread + Bar Close Countdown Indicator What This Indicator Does A simple, professional tool that displays real-time spread information and bar closing countdown directly on your MT5 charts. Key Features • Real-time spread display - Shows current spread in pips or points • Bar close countdown timer - Exact seconds remaining until current bar closes • Customizable alerts - Audio notification before bar closes • Fully adjustable display - Position, colors, fonts, and sizing options • Works o
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