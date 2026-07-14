Rch Fx Ltd Trend Scalper Pro

A visual trading aid built for newer traders who want clear, structured entries rather than guesswork.

Before you test this

Visit the RCH FX LTD website to watch the backtested visualisation videos for full transparency, then demo trade until you're comfortable with how the indicator behaves. This tool is an aid, not a signal service — your understanding of it is what makes it work.

What it does

The indicator automatically maps algorithmically generated order block zones onto your chart and tracks the market's bias in real time. Each zone is drawn with its high, low, and midline, along with projected price target levels above and below (Level 1, 2, 3...). When bias flips, the zone changes colour and a coloured dot marks the exact moment:

White zone – no bias established yet

– no bias established yet Green zone + green dot – bullish bias flip

– bullish bias flip Red zone + red dot – bearish bias flip

Optional session highlighting lets you focus on the trading windows that matter to you, and a popup alert fires every time a new bias flip appears.

Suggested approach 1 (one of many)

There are many ways to trade this, and different risk profiles will suit different traders. One example workflow that I personally use is:

Wait for a confirmed bias change before considering an entry. Wait for price to return into the zone before entering. Place the stop loss beyond the opposite bias zone at the ±2 level. (Ensure the stop-loss distance from entry is less than 0.125%, using two positions.) Once price reaches the ±1 and ±2 levels, move stop loss to break even and take half off. Let the remaining position run, trailing the stop to break even as it goes. Trade in the direction of the most recent bias flip where it aligns with your trading plan. If you're in a trade and the bias flips, I use the bias flip to hedge or exit completely. If the flip is in agreement with your current open trade, I add the scaled half back on.

Suggested Approach 2 1. Wait for a significant pullback in the direction of the current bias. 2. Target the adjacent grey level (1:1 risk-to-reward), scaling out half the position. 3. Let the remaining position run toward your personal daily target.

Settings

Number of price levels, historical setups to load, all zone and line colours, line thickness and style, signal dot size and offset, three configurable session windows, and alerts toggle — all fully adjustable.

Disclaimer:

These examples are provided for educational purposes only. They are not financial advice and should be tested on a demo account before being considered for live trading.