Positive Trailing SL - Automated Trade Protection

Overview Positive XAU Trailing SL is a professional expert advisor built for traders who want to automate the process of securing their profits. Manual trade management can be stressful and slow; this EA removes emotional decision-making by locking in your gains automatically.

The strategy is simple and efficient: it detects your open trades and manages the Stop Loss dynamically.

How it works

Break-Even Trigger: Once a position reaches a profit of 30 pips, the EA automatically moves the Stop Loss to a protected level (+5 pips profit), ensuring your trade cannot result in a loss from that point forward. Profit Lock: Once the position further progresses to a profit of 50 pips, the EA automatically advances the Stop Loss to lock in 10 pips of profit, allowing you to secure gains as the market moves in your favor.

Key Features

Risk Management: Protects your capital by automating the move to profit as soon as specific targets are reached.

Customizable: You can adjust the trigger levels and profit lock settings via the inputs.

Lightweight: The code is optimized for performance and does not slow down your terminal.

Compatible: Works with any broker and any symbol (optimized for Gold/XAUUSD).

Parameters

BE_Trigger: Profit in pips to trigger the Break-Even function (Default: 30).

Profit_Lock_Trigger: Profit in pips to trigger the 10-pip profit lock (Default: 50).

Locked_Profit: Amount of profit in pips to lock in (Default: 10).

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M1 or M5 for best results.

Execution: Keep the EA running on your VPS for 24/7 protection.

Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk. Due to symbol difference the EA might need to be adapted, contact for help