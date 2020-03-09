Silk BOOST for XAUUSD on Cent MT4

silk_by-peter for mt4

Institutional-Grade Risk Management for XAUUSD Scalping


The Reality of XAUUSD Scalping

Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most profitable yet unforgiving markets in the world. Scalping strategies promise high win rates but often fail due to two issues: broker rejections involving micro-lots (Error 10030 / Invalid Fill) and the uncontrolled escalation of grid systems that drive accounts to ruin.

With the "silk_by-peter" Expert Advisor for MT4 and MT5, you hold a highly precise, German-engineered tool for personal or institutional trading designed to eliminate exactly these vulnerabilities. The result is a highly stable, mathematically sound algorithm optimized specifically for Cent accounts.

Core Architecture: Bollinger Band Scalping & Fibonacci DCA

The EA combines two proven approaches:

Aggressive Scalp: It places precise pending orders at the Bollinger Bands to capture extreme short-term price movements.

Fibonacci-Weighted Grid: If the market moves against the initial position, an intelligent system engages. Unlike dangerous Martingale EAs, silk_by-peter uses a Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8...) for lot scaling. This ensures exponential profit recovery while maintaining linear risk.

The Heart of the System: The Patented Equity Profile System
The major innovation is the built-in risk management system. Instead of requiring the user to perform complex calculations for lot sizes, Take Profit (TP), and Stop Loss (SL), the EA offers pre-configured, mathematically optimized equity profiles:

$75 to $1,000 Profile: Once the trader selects their account balance, the EA automatically adjusts the base lot size, basket Take Profit, and hard equity Stop Loss.
Grid Limit: The grid depth is hard-coded to a maximum of 8 levels. The EA cannot accidentally open 15 levels and drive the account into a margin call, ensuring risk remains manageable at all times.

Broker-Independent Execution Engine
Many scalpers fail in live trading because brokers enforce different fill modes (FOK, IOC, RETURN). Silk_by-peter utilizes robust execution logic that minimizes order rejections during spread fluctuations. This makes the EA highly compatible with cent accounts, ECN brokers, and prop trading firms.

The programming incorporates over 10 years of trading expertise. "silk_by-peter" is ready for takeoff in your trading. I originally programmed this Expert Advisor solely for my own trading, prioritizing the following:

- Even small amounts of equity can be utilized effectively.
- Profits are realized immediately, without waiting for market consolidation over six-month or ten-year periods.

"silk_by-peter" features controlled trading hours and protective mechanisms:

- Hard Close & Cooldown: Avoids the unpredictable spread-widening phase between 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM (21:00–23:00).
- Dynamic Daily Drawdown: Protects the day's starting capital against emotionally driven losses.
- Spread Filter: Blocks entries when the XAUUSD spread is artificially inflated. "silk_by-peter" is particularly well-suited for:

- Traders who want to capitalize on the aggressive nature of XAUUSD but need to protect their capital.
- Cent account users who have previously struggled with margin call loops when using grid EAs.
- Investors seeking automated cash flow who still want to sleep soundly at night.

"silk_by-peter" is a professional tool designed for long-term capital growth through strict risk management.

The automated equity profile system and Fibonacci architecture are "Made in Germany"—this is neither a gamble nor cheap Martingale code. Choose the profile that suits you best and trade with low risk.

Since XAUUSD trading depends on global risks and market conditions that are manageable for an individual to oversee, "silk_by-peter" is an ideal choice for you personally.

This contrasts with more extensive technical or fundamental market analyses (covering Forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies—including AI-driven approaches), which would require significantly more resources due to their complexity.
Consequently, "silk_by-peter" is currently optimized exclusively for trading XAUUSD on cent accounts.

🔒 License & Activation Notice (Important – please read):

To ensure the algorithm's exclusivity and maintain scalping performance—even in the face of broker filters—this license is limited to 5 activations (applicable to all packages, including Lifetime). This measure prevents unauthorized distribution and safeguards the strategy's stability. Naturally, you can easily switch brokers or VPS providers at any time via your MQL5 account. If you require additional activations, please contact me before purchasing—we will certainly find a solution!


+++ You will get a highly profitable expert advisor +++
Have a look to the provided screenshots. Profitfactor there is 13.76 (!!) for a quote of profittrades of 93.07 % within the last 231 trades. The enormous recovery factor is 34.89.
Drawdown of your hard eaned money is only 0.53 % in that account. silk_by-peter is not afraid to be compared to other ea's.

It is higly recommended to use ONLY (!) on Cent-accounts, because for this "silk_by-peter" is made for.

In my personal experience two brokers fits to the mathematics of this high frequency scalper:
First choice is vtmarkets. Very suitable CENT-Accounts, but only 5 Accounts pro person are allowed. Use only on 1:500 leverage with small capitalization from 100 $ (=10.000 USCent) on. You can open account under my IB for the best support with specialized setfiles for that broker from time to time.


Second choice is roboforex.com. You can open as much accounts as you need. Try their nice 1:1000 leverage. Open account with them under my IB: 

I am developing a special version from "silk_by-peter" for fusionmarkets. Unfortunately they offer no CENT-Accounts and for this reason ongoing optimization i will need some time. Be patient with that broker at this point and try the other CENT-brokers you prefer. Silk_by-peter is broker independent code. There is no hidden bias or "smooth trading - option" or whatever they call it. In my opinion you should stay away from such 5 digit criminals. Keep an eye on the company which is dealing with your hard earned money!

As always:

⚠️ HIGH RISK DISCLOSURE & DISCLAIMER ⚠️

By purchasing, renting, or using "silk_by-peter", you acknowledge and agree to the following terms:

1. No Guarantee of Future Profits: Past performance, whether hypothetical or real, is not a guarantee or reliable indication of future results. There is no guarantee that you will achieve profits or avoid losses using this Expert Advisor.

2. High Financial Risk: Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex), Contracts for Difference (CFDs), and other leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk. It may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. 

3. Risk of Capital Loss: You may sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. 

4. Hypothetical Performance Limitations: Hypothetical trading results shown in screenshots or backtests have inherent limitations. They are prepared with the benefit of hindsight and do not reflect actual trading. Furthermore, since the trades have not actually been executed, the results may have under-or-over compensated for the impact of certain market factors, such as liquidity.

5. Not Financial Advice: "silk_by-peter" is a software tool, not personalized financial advice. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions, the configuration of the EA (e.g., selecting the wrong equity profile), and any resulting financial losses.

6. No Liability: The developer will not be held liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages arising from the use or inability to use this software, including but not limited to financial losses.


Some traders want to know from me why this expert advisor was named silk.
Explanation is short: The combination of the analytics from John A. Bollinger (*1950) and the mathematic-technical but well proportioned use of Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) as a strategy - is made comfortable and more easier with "silk_by-peter" to deal with uncertain markets like XAUUSD. Silk handles your funds elegant.

Dollar-cost averaging can reduce the overall impact of price volatility and lower the average cost per share significantly on a cent-account. By buying regularly in up and down markets, you can buy more shares at lower prices and fewer shares at higher prices. DCA aims to prevent a poorly timed lump-sum investment at a potentially higher price.
"Silk_by-peter" stands now for the elegant way of working with Bollinger Bands and DCA like a robe (losely) wraps around the figure's contoursand (here the brutal XAUUSD-market). "Silk_by-peter" is here to cover your personal investment. Enjoy this masterpiece of programming and "Good luck!".


+++ Fits perfect to Cent-Accounts in mt4 when broker demands 0.10 as starting lot +++

The well known problem when you are scalping on a cent-account on mt4 where the brokers minimum lotsize is set to 0.10 (and that is factor 10 to the normal lotsize of silk_by-peter!) in most cases this can break easily your account and all equity in a rush when you get a call from Mr. Martin Gale. Why this happens? Well, your equity has to become factor 10 bigger than in normal case. For trading the Bollinger bands with a scalper the mathematics behind it will not reach the "sweetspot" where scalping together with DCA with "only" 0.01 lot is this money printing machine, which we want to achieve and what silk_by-peter is.

But we solved this problem in very elegant way. Under the hood all calculations in silk_by-peter mt4 are strictly done in 0.01 lot. Even when the broker is so demanding for you/against you! We implemented the "PHANTOM BRIDGE" to rise up the lotsize, but not to rise up the risk of owerwhelming dca-baskets in front of you, driven by those awfull spikes which are usually in the XAUUSD-market or which are send with spread and leakage (haha!) by your broker and what is nothing else as a sort of bias your broker is working with - let us clearly say - against you. So the mathematical work and calculation is for that serious reason totally hidden from your broker. Broker only has to do what he is meant to do: Set correct pending orders, nail your precise orders and shut them exactly in that moment, when YOU want it, straight to the millisecond.

To keep your server tight there is no fancy blink blink on the screen. What only counts is your profit. The effect is: PHANTOM BRIDGE creates fascinating results with silk_by-peter mt4.

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Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
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4.62 (34)
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Scalping Robot Pro MT4
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5 (11)
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4.72 (43)
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4.61 (23)
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4.93 (43)
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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
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4.94 (34)
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
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Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
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Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
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Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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4.67 (9)
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基于 供需 原则的 全自动 EA 。第一个 提供 完全自动化的 供需 EA。现在 交易 变得轻松，通过用户友好的图形交易面板完全控制您的交易策略。 您将获得超高品质 算法交易软件涵盖所有交易风格：手动、半自动和全自动。通过各种设置和自定义选项，每个交易者都可以创建适合自己需求和个人交易风格的策略。它提供了无限的可能性，这就是这款独特专家顾问的魔力。 供应需求 EA ProBot 手册 || 如何使用交易面板 || 自动方向 购买后请给我发一条消息，让我将 “方向面板” 指示器发送给您。其价格为 （199 美元） ，但购买后您将完全 免费 获得它。 “供应和需求 EA ProBot” 中的交易模式 · 手动交易： 您可以通过点击供应和需求区域旁边的区域标签来手动进行标记/限价交易。为此，您需要从输入参数启用手动交易，并禁用交易面板上的买入和卖出按钮。 · 半自动交易： 当价格触及某个区域时，EA 可以自动进行交易。它根据您在交易面板上选择的偏好进行交易。为了在价格触及需求区域时进行交易，需要激活“买入”按钮；为了在价格触及供应区域时进行交易，需要激活“卖出”按钮。这允许您自定义
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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Chun Xiang Chen
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Ivan Simonika
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
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AI Sniper for MetaTrader 4 —— 为精准执行而打造的智能交易机器人 AI Sniper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 打造的智能自适应交易机器人，面向希望获得更高质量自动化交易体验的交易者。 它并不是普通的 Forex 机器人，而是一套围绕精确判断、结构化分析与高效执行而构建的专业级 Expert Advisor。 AI Sniper for MT4 通过高级算法逻辑、实时市场分析与精细化执行机制，帮助交易者在复杂市场中识别更优质的 BUY 与 SELL 机会。 AI Sniper 采用复杂而高效的算法架构与先进的交易方法，将原本杂乱无序的市场波动转化为更有逻辑、更有结构的交易决策。 系统会持续评估价格行为、市场状态与技术条件，以识别更有利的入场区域、交易管理时机以及市场反应节点。 基于超过 15 年的 Forex 与交易市场实践经验，这款 Expert Advisor 将智能交易逻辑、策略过滤、优化执行与面向交易者的专业设计整合在同一套 MT4 解决方案中。 AI Sniper 的每个核心模块都经过精心设计与严格测试。机器人会在每一次价格变化中执行大
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
专家
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
专家
️ 已 拥有   Boring Pips EA ？ 您可享受   额外 30% 折扣 ！ 联系我们了解更多： 如何申 请返现（ rebate ） 特朗普的第二个任期 重新点燃了一波激进的贸易政策浪潮，首先是恢复了扰乱全球市场的大规模关税。 中东局势紧张升级 ，最近是 以色列与伊朗之间的对峙 ，这可能成为油价上涨的潜在诱因。 俄乌战争 仍在持续，毫无解决迹象，进一步加剧了地缘政治的不稳定。 经济民族主义 正在抬头，而全球合作正逐渐瓦解。 供应链依然脆弱 ， 主要经济体的通胀压力 持续上升。 金融市场 比以往任何时候都更容易受冲击且难以预测。您真的为这种全新的市场环境制定好交易策略了吗？ 在当前动荡的市场中，仅依靠传统策略已远远不够。 您需要的是一个 不依赖单一货币对的大波动 、能在多个机会中稳定获利的系统。 还需要 更智能的风险保护机制 ，在初步判断出错时及时止损。 最重要的是，您需要一个能 完全根据您的交易风格和风险偏好自由定制 的系统。 Dynamic Pips EA 正是为帮助交易者在 波动性高且不确定的市场 中生存和获利而设计，它提供了一个完整的三大支柱
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
专家
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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Silk for XAUUSD on Cent
Peter Ewers
专家
silk_by-peter Institutional-Grade Risk Management for XAUUSD Scalping The Reality of XAUUSD Scalping Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most profitable yet unforgiving markets in the world. Scalping strategies promise high win rates but often fail due to two issues: broker rejections involving micro-lots (Error 10030 / Invalid Fill) and the uncontrolled escalation of grid systems that drive accounts to ruin. With the "silk_by-peter" Expert Advisor for MT4 and MT5, you hold a highly precise, German-en
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