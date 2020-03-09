Silk BOOST for XAUUSD on Cent MT4

silk_by-peter for mt4

Institutional-Grade Risk Management for XAUUSD Scalping


The Reality of XAUUSD Scalping

Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most profitable yet unforgiving markets in the world. Scalping strategies promise high win rates but often fail due to two issues: broker rejections involving micro-lots (Error 10030 / Invalid Fill) and the uncontrolled escalation of grid systems that drive accounts to ruin.

With the "silk_by-peter" Expert Advisor for MT4 and MT5, you hold a highly precise, German-engineered tool for personal or institutional trading designed to eliminate exactly these vulnerabilities. The result is a highly stable, mathematically sound algorithm optimized specifically for Cent accounts.

Core Architecture: Bollinger Band Scalping & Fibonacci DCA

The EA combines two proven approaches:

Aggressive Scalp: It places precise pending orders at the Bollinger Bands to capture extreme short-term price movements.

Fibonacci-Weighted Grid: If the market moves against the initial position, an intelligent system engages. Unlike dangerous Martingale EAs, silk_by-peter uses a Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8...) for lot scaling. This ensures exponential profit recovery while maintaining linear risk.

The Heart of the System: The Patented Equity Profile System
The major innovation is the built-in risk management system. Instead of requiring the user to perform complex calculations for lot sizes, Take Profit (TP), and Stop Loss (SL), the EA offers pre-configured, mathematically optimized equity profiles:

$75 to $1,000 Profile: Once the trader selects their account balance, the EA automatically adjusts the base lot size, basket Take Profit, and hard equity Stop Loss.
Grid Limit: The grid depth is hard-coded to a maximum of 8 levels. The EA cannot accidentally open 15 levels and drive the account into a margin call, ensuring risk remains manageable at all times.

Broker-Independent Execution Engine
Many scalpers fail in live trading because brokers enforce different fill modes (FOK, IOC, RETURN). Silk_by-peter utilizes robust execution logic that minimizes order rejections during spread fluctuations. This makes the EA highly compatible with cent accounts, ECN brokers, and prop trading firms.

The programming incorporates over 10 years of trading expertise. "silk_by-peter" is ready for takeoff in your trading. I originally programmed this Expert Advisor solely for my own trading, prioritizing the following:

- Even small amounts of equity can be utilized effectively.
- Profits are realized immediately, without waiting for market consolidation over six-month or ten-year periods.

"silk_by-peter" features controlled trading hours and protective mechanisms:

- Hard Close & Cooldown: Avoids the unpredictable spread-widening phase between 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM (21:00–23:00).
- Dynamic Daily Drawdown: Protects the day's starting capital against emotionally driven losses.
- Spread Filter: Blocks entries when the XAUUSD spread is artificially inflated. "silk_by-peter" is particularly well-suited for:

- Traders who want to capitalize on the aggressive nature of XAUUSD but need to protect their capital.
- Cent account users who have previously struggled with margin call loops when using grid EAs.
- Investors seeking automated cash flow who still want to sleep soundly at night.

"silk_by-peter" is a professional tool designed for long-term capital growth through strict risk management.

The automated equity profile system and Fibonacci architecture are "Made in Germany"—this is neither a gamble nor cheap Martingale code. Choose the profile that suits you best and trade with low risk.

Since XAUUSD trading depends on global risks and market conditions that are manageable for an individual to oversee, "silk_by-peter" is an ideal choice for you personally.

This contrasts with more extensive technical or fundamental market analyses (covering Forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies—including AI-driven approaches), which would require significantly more resources due to their complexity.
Consequently, "silk_by-peter" is currently optimized exclusively for trading XAUUSD on cent accounts.

🔒 License & Activation Notice (Important – please read):

To ensure the algorithm's exclusivity and maintain scalping performance—even in the face of broker filters—this license is limited to 5 activations (applicable to all packages, including Lifetime). This measure prevents unauthorized distribution and safeguards the strategy's stability. Naturally, you can easily switch brokers or VPS providers at any time via your MQL5 account. If you require additional activations, please contact me before purchasing—we will certainly find a solution!


+++ You will get a highly profitable expert advisor +++
Have a look to the provided screenshots. Profitfactor there is 13.76 (!!) for a quote of profittrades of 93.07 % within the last 231 trades. The enormous recovery factor is 34.89.
Drawdown of your hard eaned money is only 0.53 % in that account. silk_by-peter is not afraid to be compared to other ea's.

It is higly recommended to use ONLY (!) on Cent-accounts, because for this "silk_by-peter" is made for.

In my personal experience two brokers fits to the mathematics of this high frequency scalper:
First choice is vtmarkets. Very suitable CENT-Accounts, but only 5 Accounts pro person are allowed. Use only on 1:500 leverage with small capitalization from 100 $ (=10.000 USCent) on. You can open account under my IB for the best support with specialized setfiles for that broker from time to time.


Second choice is roboforex.com. You can open as much accounts as you need. Try their nice 1:1000 leverage. Open account with them under my IB: 

I am developing a special version from "silk_by-peter" for fusionmarkets. Unfortunately they offer no CENT-Accounts and for this reason ongoing optimization i will need some time. Be patient with that broker at this point and try the other CENT-brokers you prefer. Silk_by-peter is broker independent code. There is no hidden bias or "smooth trading - option" or whatever they call it. In my opinion you should stay away from such 5 digit criminals. Keep an eye on the company which is dealing with your hard earned money!

As always:

⚠️ HIGH RISK DISCLOSURE & DISCLAIMER ⚠️

By purchasing, renting, or using "silk_by-peter", you acknowledge and agree to the following terms:

1. No Guarantee of Future Profits: Past performance, whether hypothetical or real, is not a guarantee or reliable indication of future results. There is no guarantee that you will achieve profits or avoid losses using this Expert Advisor.

2. High Financial Risk: Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex), Contracts for Difference (CFDs), and other leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk. It may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. 

3. Risk of Capital Loss: You may sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. 

4. Hypothetical Performance Limitations: Hypothetical trading results shown in screenshots or backtests have inherent limitations. They are prepared with the benefit of hindsight and do not reflect actual trading. Furthermore, since the trades have not actually been executed, the results may have under-or-over compensated for the impact of certain market factors, such as liquidity.

5. Not Financial Advice: "silk_by-peter" is a software tool, not personalized financial advice. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions, the configuration of the EA (e.g., selecting the wrong equity profile), and any resulting financial losses.

6. No Liability: The developer will not be held liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages arising from the use or inability to use this software, including but not limited to financial losses.


Some traders want to know from me why this expert advisor was named silk.
Explanation is short: The combination of the analytics from John A. Bollinger (*1950) and the mathematic-technical but well proportioned use of Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) as a strategy - is made comfortable and more easier with "silk_by-peter" to deal with uncertain markets like XAUUSD. Silk handles your funds elegant.

Dollar-cost averaging can reduce the overall impact of price volatility and lower the average cost per share significantly on a cent-account. By buying regularly in up and down markets, you can buy more shares at lower prices and fewer shares at higher prices. DCA aims to prevent a poorly timed lump-sum investment at a potentially higher price.
"Silk_by-peter" stands now for the elegant way of working with Bollinger Bands and DCA like a robe (losely) wraps around the figure's contoursand (here the brutal XAUUSD-market). "Silk_by-peter" is here to cover your personal investment. Enjoy this masterpiece of programming and "Good luck!".


+++ Fits perfect to Cent-Accounts in mt4 when broker demands 0.10 as starting lot +++

The well known problem when you are scalping on a cent-account on mt4 where the brokers minimum lotsize is set to 0.10 (and that is factor 10 to the normal lotsize of silk_by-peter!) in most cases this can break easily your account and all equity in a rush when you get a call from Mr. Martin Gale. Why this happens? Well, your equity has to become factor 10 bigger than in normal case. For trading the Bollinger bands with a scalper the mathematics behind it will not reach the "sweetspot" where scalping together with DCA with "only" 0.01 lot is this money printing machine, which we want to achieve and what silk_by-peter is.

But we solved this problem in very elegant way. Under the hood all calculations in silk_by-peter mt4 are strictly done in 0.01 lot. Even when the broker is so demanding for you/against you! We implemented the "PHANTOM BRIDGE" to rise up the lotsize, but not to rise up the risk of owerwhelming dca-baskets in front of you, driven by those awfull spikes which are usually in the XAUUSD-market or which are send with spread and leakage (haha!) by your broker and what is nothing else as a sort of bias your broker is working with - let us clearly say - against you. So the mathematical work and calculation is for that serious reason totally hidden from your broker. Broker only has to do what he is meant to do: Set correct pending orders, nail your precise orders and shut them exactly in that moment, when YOU want it, straight to the millisecond.

To keep your server tight there is no fancy blink blink on the screen. What only counts is your profit. The effect is: PHANTOM BRIDGE creates fascinating results with silk_by-peter mt4.

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5 (1)
Эксперты
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
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Roman Sheikin
Эксперты
Shark Surfer - советник нового поколения, который использует хорошо зарекомендовавшую себя торговлю по тренду. Рекомендуемый разработчиком торговый период H1. Подходит как для скальпинга, так и для средне- и долгосрочной торговли. Shark Surfer всегда выставляет тейк-профит и стоп-лоссы на свои сделки. Опционально может принудительно закрывать все открытые сделки перед закрытием рынка в заданное время, что поможет избежать ненужные гэпы в понедельник. Shark Surfer подходит для торговли по всем ва
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Marek Kupka
Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
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4.61 (23)
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
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lizhi fu
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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
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