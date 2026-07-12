Bollinger Insight is a tick-volume price distribution tool for MT4. It displays a volume profile, point of control, value area, and low-volume regions directly on the main chart, helping users examine where market activity was concentrated within the selected range.





Key features:





- Builds a Tick Volume Profile across configurable price rows.

- Displays the point of control and supports a developing POC mode.

- Calculates VAH and VAL with an adjustable value-area ratio.

- Detects low-volume nodes and visualizes related supply and demand regions.

- Provides fixed lookback, profile-row, width, and horizontal-offset controls.

- Can build the profile from M1 source data and fall back to the current timeframe when required.

- Supports current-bar updates, incomplete-bar inclusion, and multiple chart instances.





Tick volume measures quote changes and is not the same as centralized exchange volume. Results can differ between brokers and data feeds. The indicator is provided for analysis only; it does not execute trades or constitute investment advice.





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