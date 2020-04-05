Gold Final Scalper Strategy

Final Scalper Strategy is a fully automated, institutional-grade Martingale Basket Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built specifically for volatile market conditions, the EA completely eliminates emotional trading by utilizing a mechanical Multi-Candle Mean Reversion strategy backed by advanced safety filters.

Unlike standard grid systems that enter trades blindly, the Final Scalper Strategy uses an entry filter that analyzes a pool of consecutive closed candles to identify overextended price action before executing the initial position.

🚀 Core Strategy Mechanics

  • 7-Candle Momentum Filter: By default, the EA scans the last 7 completed candles. If all 7 bars are strictly bullish, it anticipates a structural market correction and initiates a Sell basket. If all 7 are strictly bearish, it enters a Buy basket.

  • Minimum Pip Displacement: The EA measures the exact distance from the opening of the 7th candle to the closing of the most recent candle. An entry is only triggered if the price has moved at least 20 pips, ensuring you only trade true market extensions.

  • Precision Grid Matrix: If the market continues against the position, the EA spaces out safety orders at a robust default distance of 200 pips up to a strict cap of 10 levels.

📉 Dynamic Take Profit (TP) Engine

The EA utilizes a dual-stage, volume-weighted average profit target to maximize recovery efficiency while minimizing drawdown duration:

  • Standard Target: The initial basket aims for a crisp 100 pip take profit from the average position price.

  • Alternative TP Trigger: If the market pushes the basket into 5 open levels, the EA automatically overrides the original target and compresses the Take Profit to just 20 pips above the break-even average. This significantly speeds up basket clearance during sharp trends.

🛡️ Multi-Layered Risk Shielding

To survive black swan events and high-impact economic shifts, the Final Scalper Strategy is packed with three built-in filters:

  1. MQL5 Calendar News Filter (Enabled by Default): Automatically queries the live MQL5 Economic Calendar. It halts all new basket cycles 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after High and Medium-impact news events matching your trading currency pairs and USD.

  2. High Margin Requirement (HMR) Filter (Enabled by Default): Protects your account from broker leverage reductions and extreme rollover spreads by blocking new entries during the toxic late-NY/early-Asian session switch (Default: 23:00 to 01:30 Broker Time).

  3. Post-Cycle Cooling Delay: Once a basket closes in profit, the EA enters a mandatory 30-minute cooling period before searching for a new 7-candle setup, preventing immediate re-entry into exhaustion zones.

⚙️ Out-of-the-Box Default Settings

  • First Lot: 0.01

  • Martingale Multiplier: 2.0

  • Step Pips (Distance): 200 pips

  • Max Trades (Grid Levels): 10

  • Take Profit Pips: 100 pips

  • Alternative TP Trigger: 5 Levels

  • Alternative TP Pips: 20 pips

  • Signal Candles Pool: 7 Candles

  • Minimum Signal Movement: 20 pips

  • Post-Cycle Delay: 30 Minutes

  • Daily Drawdown Protection: Disabled (Can be enabled manually to cap daily structural account risk).

  • News & HMR Session Filters: Enabled

📈 Recommendations & Setup

  • Supported Timeframes: M1, M2, or M3 (Depending on how aggressively you want the 7-candle sequence to form).

  • Minimum Balance: $2,000 for 0.01 base lots on standard accounts (or $200 on Cent/Micro accounts) due to the robust 200-pip spacing.

  • VPS: A low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended for continuous, uninterrupted tracking of open baskets.


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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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