Gold Final Scalper Strategy

Final Scalper Strategy is a fully automated, institutional-grade Martingale Basket Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built specifically for volatile market conditions, the EA completely eliminates emotional trading by utilizing a mechanical Multi-Candle Mean Reversion strategy backed by advanced safety filters.

Unlike standard grid systems that enter trades blindly, the Final Scalper Strategy uses an entry filter that analyzes a pool of consecutive closed candles to identify overextended price action before executing the initial position.

🚀 Core Strategy Mechanics

7-Candle Momentum Filter: By default, the EA scans the last 7 completed candles. If all 7 bars are strictly bullish, it anticipates a structural market correction and initiates a Sell basket. If all 7 are strictly bearish, it enters a Buy basket.

Minimum Pip Displacement: The EA measures the exact distance from the opening of the 7th candle to the closing of the most recent candle. An entry is only triggered if the price has moved at least 20 pips , ensuring you only trade true market extensions.

Precision Grid Matrix: If the market continues against the position, the EA spaces out safety orders at a robust default distance of 200 pips up to a strict cap of 10 levels.

📉 Dynamic Take Profit (TP) Engine

The EA utilizes a dual-stage, volume-weighted average profit target to maximize recovery efficiency while minimizing drawdown duration:

Standard Target: The initial basket aims for a crisp 100 pip take profit from the average position price.

Alternative TP Trigger: If the market pushes the basket into 5 open levels, the EA automatically overrides the original target and compresses the Take Profit to just 20 pips above the break-even average. This significantly speeds up basket clearance during sharp trends.

🛡️ Multi-Layered Risk Shielding

To survive black swan events and high-impact economic shifts, the Final Scalper Strategy is packed with three built-in filters:

MQL5 Calendar News Filter (Enabled by Default): Automatically queries the live MQL5 Economic Calendar. It halts all new basket cycles 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after High and Medium-impact news events matching your trading currency pairs and USD. High Margin Requirement (HMR) Filter (Enabled by Default): Protects your account from broker leverage reductions and extreme rollover spreads by blocking new entries during the toxic late-NY/early-Asian session switch (Default: 23:00 to 01:30 Broker Time). Post-Cycle Cooling Delay: Once a basket closes in profit, the EA enters a mandatory 30-minute cooling period before searching for a new 7-candle setup, preventing immediate re-entry into exhaustion zones.

⚙️ Out-of-the-Box Default Settings

First Lot: 0.01

Martingale Multiplier: 2.0

Step Pips (Distance): 200 pips

Max Trades (Grid Levels): 10

Take Profit Pips: 100 pips

Alternative TP Trigger: 5 Levels

Alternative TP Pips: 20 pips

Signal Candles Pool: 7 Candles

Minimum Signal Movement: 20 pips

Post-Cycle Delay: 30 Minutes

Daily Drawdown Protection: Disabled (Can be enabled manually to cap daily structural account risk).

News & HMR Session Filters: Enabled

📈 Recommendations & Setup