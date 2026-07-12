Smart Rebound Scalper

Keltner Sniper M1 - Smart Rebound Scalper

Many EAs promise overnight riches with aggressive, reckless strategies. But as experienced traders know, the most important thing is how to survive in the market and stay profitable.

Welcome to Keltner Sniper EA, an advanced M1 Scalping system specifically engineered for the extreme volatility of XAUUSD (Gold). Instead of chasing blind breakouts or getting trapped in market noise, this EA acts like a true sniper: it waits for the perfect trend alignment, patiently looks for a price pullback (Rebound), and executes with deadly precision.

🌟 THE CORE PHILOSOPHY

This EA is built on the proven concept of Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Following combined with Dynamic Support/Resistance Rebounds. It utilizes the Keltner Channel and Moving Averages to identify the institutional trend on Higher Timeframes (H4 & M15), while executing surgical entries on the M1 timeframe.

🔥 STANDOUT FEATURES

  • 🛡️ Smart V-Shape Reversal Guard (Anti-Lag Technology): The biggest enemy of MTF scalping is Higher Timeframe lag during sudden trend reversals. Keltner Sniper features a "Smart Guard" that constantly monitors the M1 slope. If the market aggressively reverses (V-Shape), the EA will instantly block false signals, saving your account from consecutive losses!

  • 🎯 100% Pure Rebound Logic: No more buying at the absolute top or selling at the bottom. The EA strictly waits for the price to retrace and test the Keltner Outer Bands or Middle EMA before pulling the trigger.

  • 💰 Pro-Level Risk Management (Partial Close): Securing your capital is our #1 priority. The EA features an auto Break-Even system that automatically locks your trade and cashes out 50% of your lot size (Partial Close) once a specific profit target is reached. Let the remaining 50% run with a Trailing Stop!

  • ⏳ Live "Warm-Up" Cooldowns: To protect your equity from sudden spread spikes or market gaps, the EA uses a Startup Cooldown and Daily Open Cooldown. It simulates live market conditions before unlocking real executions.

  • 🖥️ Auto-Draw Visuals & Multi-Language UI: Simply drag and drop the EA onto an empty chart. It will automatically draw the Keltner Bands and display a beautiful, fully informative Dashboard. Supports both English and Indonesian languages directly from the inputs!

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Cent Account highly recommended for safe compounding)

  • Broker Type: Low Spread, ECN/Raw account type is highly advised.

  • VPS: A fast VPS with low latency to your broker server is strictly recommended for M1 scalping.

📊 PARAMETER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Rebound Zone: Choose to trade pullbacks strictly at the Middle EMA, Outer Bands, or Both!

  • Rebound Tolerance: Adjustable ATR-based tolerance so the EA doesn't miss valid bounces.

  • Lot Size: Fixed lot sizing. (Please use even numbers like 0.02, 0.10, or 2.00 so the 50% Partial Close feature can work perfectly).

Stop gambling on every M1 candle. Start trading with discipline, survive the volatility, and compound your profit steadily.

Try it on the Strategy Tester today and watch the Smart Reversal Guard save your capital in real-time!


Рекомендуем также
NEXA Quote Vacuum
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Quote Vacuum NEXA Quote Vacuum — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для работы с GOLD или XAUUSD на таймфрейме M5. Советник не использует стандартные технические индикаторы в качестве сигналов для входа. Он анализирует последовательность обновления Bid и Ask, интервалы времени, продолжительность удержания котировок, направленное движение, отношения лидера и последователя, восстановление котировок, состояние спреда и краткосрочный рыночный шум. Условия BUY и SELL рас
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Mac Rider Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
MacRider GOLD is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines MACD signal filtering with dynamic trailing stops and advanced money management. The EA uses the MACD indicator to detect trend direction before placing pending orders, filtering out low-quality entries and focusing on high-probability setups. The grid system places BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances, while automatic profit closing and dynamic trailing stops
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
Gold Excel Trader
Andrew Pun Magar
Эксперты
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. No Grid, No Martingale This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.  As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"  Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
London Zoo
Sangmo Park
Эксперты
High-risk, high-reward M15 GBP-basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. London Zoo is built for traders who want one-chart automated GBP-basket execution with locked strategy logic, broker-side trade protection, campaign tracking, and simple named risk modes. The EA runs from one chart, scans the configured GBP basket internally, waits for completed M15 candle conditions, checks exposure and broker conditions, and manages trades with a fixed target and broker-side emergency stop. Important: The e
Nebula Quantum Trader
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Nebula Quantum Trader v5.00 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | XAU/USD (Gold) | M5 Copyright Worldinversor 2026 Overview Nebula Quantum Trader is a highly complex Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (Spot Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. It combines eight independent analytical engines—ranging from adaptive artificial intelligence to institutional methodologies—in a weighted voting system that only executes when a majority confluence is reached among all active modules. T
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Эксперты
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
The 1 minute GOLD scalper buy only
Ilham Akbar Muhammad
Эксперты
The 1 minute XAUUSD scalper sniper buy only   is a highly specialized, precision-driven Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. Built on the fundamental bias of Gold's long-term bullish nature, this EA utilizes a strict   "Buy Only"   logic to capture explosive bullish impulses while strictly avoiding the noise of market downtrends. Under the hood, this EA runs a complex, fully optimized algorithm combining   H1 & D1 EMA trend filters, Daily VWAP, Volum
Gold Shotgun X
Pongsathon Thanoi
Эксперты
GOLD SHOTGUN X PRO MT5 Advanced Multi-Strategy Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Hello, before I was ready to officially promote this EA, I had already developed and refined it all the way to Version 8.00 Set File : LOW - For live testing Balance -For live testing Aggressive -Recommended for live trading   https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ppqSaupPQFXpeEZyLZh0s5TRZBTl-kTb/view?usp=drive_link RECOMMENDED SETTINGS Deposit 100$ ( Recommended 500-1000$ ) Please used Aggressive m5.setfile (sett
Scalper See
Sanusi Malee
Эксперты
Title: Scalper SEE  Subtitle / Short Description: Advanced high-precision M1 scalping system designed exclusively for gold markets. Built with multi-indicator confirmation, trend filters, and intelligent partial profit-taking to maximize stability. Description: Overview Scalper SEE  is an institutional-grade automated trading system engineered specifically for high-frequency price action dynamics on XAUUSD / XAUUSC (Timeframe M1) . Rather than relying on dangerous grid or martingale strategies,
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Aurics Gold
Muhamad Rizal Fahlepi
Эксперты
Auric Gold EA- An Intelligent Grid System with a Proprietary Core Logic Auric Gold EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It is engineered not just to trade, but to intelligently navigate the unique volatility of gold. Our core philosophy is to build sustainable, long-term growth by applying a disciplined and systematic approach to the market, turning its inherent fluctuations into consistent opportunities. The system's "brain" operate
ICT Sniper X
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
ICT Sniper X is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. Philosophy and Strategy The system combines three powerful pillars of institutional trading: Classic Price Action (3 White Soldiers, 3 Black Crows, and Spinning Tops) ICT Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks + Liquidity Sweeps / Stop Hunts) Volume Profile (POC, Value Area High/Low) This combination allows for the identification, with a high probability, of institutional manipulati
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
5 (1)
Эксперты
Обзор Этот советник (Expert Advisor) представляет собой торговую систему, следующую за трендом, разработанную для пары BTCUSD на таймфрейме H4. Для определения направления рынка она использует каналы скользящих средних и механику пробоя Дончиана. Система использует расчетный стоп-лосс для каждой сделки и не применяет методы мартингейла, сеток или усреднения. Логика входа и состояние рынка Советник определяет текущую рыночную среду путем вычисления выравнивания краткосрочных и долгосрочных канало
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временны
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
ADX Scalper XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
ADX Scalper XAU - Professional Expert Advisor Overview ADX Scalper XAU is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAUUSD), combining the power of the TRIX indicator with the ADX trend confirmation to generate high-probability signals in volatile markets. Main Features Intelligent Trading System TRIX Indicator (Period 15): Triple exponential smoothing that filters market noise and accurately detects momentum changes ADX (Average Directional Index): Confirms
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
GoldBurst Bot EA
Muhammad Hairi Bin Gulamsarwar
Эксперты
Capture the explosive daily movements of Gold with GoldBurst V2, a fully automated algorithmic trading system engineered engineered specifically for the ultra-liquid XAUUSD market. Built for precision, speed, and disciplined execution, GoldBurst V2 bypasses human emotional error to systematically target high-probability momentum breakouts. Rather than chasing every market tick, GoldBurst V2 utilizes an advanced Triple-Confluence Engine to isolate high-energy institutional order flow and execute
Gold Aimer Pro
Ghulam Dastgeer
Эксперты
Gold Aimer Pro Gold Aimer Pro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines momentum and trend confirmation with scheduled trading sessions, controlled position averaging, basket management and multiple account-protection mechanisms.  The EA is designed for the M15 timeframe and should be attached to an XAUUSD or GOLD chart, depending on the symbol name used by your broker. IMPORTANT!  After the purchase please send me a private message to recei
GoldPulse HFT
Vagif Shabanov
Эксперты
GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ — специализированное программное решение для терминала MetaTrader 5, предназначенное для автоматизации исполнения сделок на инструменте XAUUSD (золото) на основе анализа микро-импульсов рыночного движения. Система объединяет торговый алгоритм с инструментами глубокой диагностики рыночной среды и инфраструктурного контроля. Технические характеристики и функционал Специализация на XAUUSD: Алгоритм оптимизирован для работы с волатильностью золота,
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Demark Gold Cyber
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
DEMARK PSAR CYBER v1.00 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | XAU/USD (Gold) | H1 Timeframe Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Overview DEMARK PSAR CYBER is a high-precision quantitative Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair on the H1 timeframe. Its strategic core combines two technically sound indicators—the DeMarker and the Parabolic SAR—with a grid-based order management system, dynamic trailing stops, and automatic closure based on profit targets. All of this is integra
Midas XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Midas XAU: Премиальный Алгоритм ИИ для Профессионального Трейдинга Золотом Midas XAU — это революционная, полностью автономная торговая экосистема нового поколения, созданная специально для покорения самого ликвидного и волатильного инструмента — Золота (XAUUSD). В основе советника лежит уникальный синергетический алгоритм, объединяющий глубокий математический анализ рыночной микроструктуры и передовые элементы искусственного интеллекта. Робот разработан для трейдеров, которые ценят безопасн
Pravial Market Dynamics
Joaquin Ezequiel Velazquez
Эксперты
Pravial Market Dynamics — это профессиональный мультиактивный, мультирыночный советник для MetaTrader 5, построенный на базе проприетарного количественного движка, институционального управления рисками и дисциплинированного автоматического исполнения. PMD работает там, где большинство розничных советников останавливаются: на разных рынках, по единым правилам, без подгонки кривой, без логики восстановления и без обещаний. Чем Pravial Market Dynamics отличается от других? Большинство советников о
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Эксперты
Описание APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE — это торговый советник, основанный на стратегии возврата к среднему. Он определяет чрезмерные рыночные движения и реагирует с помощью логики, направленной против тренда, согласно заранее заданным условиям. Система включает встроенные элементы управления рисками, такие как опциональные дневные лимиты убытков и конфигурируемые механизмы выхода. Пользователь может настраивать параметры в зависимости от размера счёта или условий оценки. Тестирование на историческ
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
5 (1)
Эксперты
Обзор AMO AI — это продвинутый торговый советник (Expert Advisor), который использует 7-слойную архитектуру нейронной сети в сочетании с алгоритмами искусственного интеллекта для автоматического анализа рынка. Система обрабатывает рыночные данные через несколько аналитических уровней, чтобы выявлять потенциальные торговые возможности на основе технических паттернов и поведения рынка. Техническая архитектура Нейронная сеть: 7-слойная архитектура глубокого обучения AI-движок: система распознаван
Deli Bot PRO
Firat Budag
Эксперты
DeliBot Pro XAUUSD Master – Профессиональный Советник для Золота Добро пожаловать в новое поколение торговли золотом.   DeliBot Pro   — это институциональная мультивременная торговая система, разработанная специально для   XAUUSD (Золото) . Объединяя минутный импульс (M1), сигналы разворота и подтверждение макро-тренда на М15, советник обеспечивает ювелирную точность входов и высочайшую безопасность. Торговая стратегия В отличие от опасных сеточных советников или мартингейла, DeliBot Pro — это  
Karat Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
3.76 (33)
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMOTION - LIMITED TIME OFFER Price increases every 24 hours at 10:30 AM Cyprus time. Secure the lowest price today before the next increase. Подробные отчёты бэктеста, методология валидации и исследование корреляции портфеля Подписка BLODSALGO Analytics — Бесплатная профессиональная панель (включена в покупку) LIVE IC TRADING SIGNAL   Работает с любым брокером. Рекомендованных брокеров смотрите  в моём руководстве здесь. Результаты бэктеста XAUUSD H1 — Январь 2016 по Февраль 2026 — 10
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Эксперты
BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Представляем   Trade Vantage : Профессиональный аналитик рынка Trade Vantage   — это высокоэффективный аналитический инструмент, который использует специализированный алгоритм для торговли на рынке Форекс и с криптовалютами. Его принцип работы основан на анализе цен за определенный временной интервал, выявлении силы и амплитуды ценовых движений с помощью уникальной системы индикации. Когда тренд теряет свою силу и меняет направление, эксперт закрывает предыдущую позицию и открывает новую. Также
Другие продукты этого автора
M1 Liquidity Scalper
Ragil Atwindra Syamsudin
Индикаторы
M1 Liquidity Scalper Pro – Professional XAU/USD Scalping Indicator M1 Liquidity Scalper Pro is a high-precision technical indicator designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) scalping on the M1 timeframe . Built for traders who rely on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this tool automates the detection of institutional footprints—identifying Fair Value Gaps, Market Structure Shifts, Liquidity Sweeps, and Order Blocks with strict volume and session filters to ensure only high-probability setups are displ
Fractal Pattern Reader
Ragil Atwindra Syamsudin
Индикаторы
Fractal Pattern Reader is an advanced multi-timeframe indicator that detects fractal alignments, divergences, and confluence zones across 5 timeframes simultaneously. It automatically calculates Entry, SL, and TP levels to spot high-probability setups. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Tracking: Simultaneously analyzes 5 distinct timeframes: Higher Timeframe 1 (Main Bias), Higher Timeframe 2 (Trend Confirmation), MTF (Supply/Demand Zone), and two Lower Timeframes (Trigger and Execution) . Smart Patt
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв