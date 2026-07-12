Keltner Sniper M1 - Smart Rebound Scalper

Many EAs promise overnight riches with aggressive, reckless strategies. But as experienced traders know, the most important thing is how to survive in the market and stay profitable.

Welcome to Keltner Sniper EA, an advanced M1 Scalping system specifically engineered for the extreme volatility of XAUUSD (Gold). Instead of chasing blind breakouts or getting trapped in market noise, this EA acts like a true sniper: it waits for the perfect trend alignment, patiently looks for a price pullback (Rebound), and executes with deadly precision.

🌟 THE CORE PHILOSOPHY

This EA is built on the proven concept of Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Following combined with Dynamic Support/Resistance Rebounds. It utilizes the Keltner Channel and Moving Averages to identify the institutional trend on Higher Timeframes (H4 & M15), while executing surgical entries on the M1 timeframe.

🔥 STANDOUT FEATURES

🛡️ Smart V-Shape Reversal Guard (Anti-Lag Technology): The biggest enemy of MTF scalping is Higher Timeframe lag during sudden trend reversals. Keltner Sniper features a "Smart Guard" that constantly monitors the M1 slope. If the market aggressively reverses (V-Shape), the EA will instantly block false signals, saving your account from consecutive losses!

🎯 100% Pure Rebound Logic: No more buying at the absolute top or selling at the bottom. The EA strictly waits for the price to retrace and test the Keltner Outer Bands or Middle EMA before pulling the trigger.

💰 Pro-Level Risk Management (Partial Close): Securing your capital is our #1 priority. The EA features an auto Break-Even system that automatically locks your trade and cashes out 50% of your lot size (Partial Close) once a specific profit target is reached. Let the remaining 50% run with a Trailing Stop!

⏳ Live "Warm-Up" Cooldowns: To protect your equity from sudden spread spikes or market gaps, the EA uses a Startup Cooldown and Daily Open Cooldown. It simulates live market conditions before unlocking real executions.

🖥️ Auto-Draw Visuals & Multi-Language UI: Simply drag and drop the EA onto an empty chart. It will automatically draw the Keltner Bands and display a beautiful, fully informative Dashboard. Supports both English and Indonesian languages directly from the inputs!

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETUP

Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)

Minimum Deposit: $100 (Cent Account highly recommended for safe compounding)

Broker Type: Low Spread, ECN/Raw account type is highly advised.

VPS: A fast VPS with low latency to your broker server is strictly recommended for M1 scalping.

📊 PARAMETER HIGHLIGHTS

Rebound Zone: Choose to trade pullbacks strictly at the Middle EMA, Outer Bands, or Both!

Rebound Tolerance: Adjustable ATR-based tolerance so the EA doesn't miss valid bounces.

Lot Size: Fixed lot sizing. (Please use even numbers like 0.02, 0.10, or 2.00 so the 50% Partial Close feature can work perfectly).

Stop gambling on every M1 candle. Start trading with discipline, survive the volatility, and compound your profit steadily.

Try it on the Strategy Tester today and watch the Smart Reversal Guard save your capital in real-time!