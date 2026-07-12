Smart Rebound Scalper

Keltner Sniper M1 - Smart Rebound Scalper

Many EAs promise overnight riches with aggressive, reckless strategies. But as experienced traders know, the most important thing is how to survive in the market and stay profitable.

Welcome to Keltner Sniper EA, an advanced M1 Scalping system specifically engineered for the extreme volatility of XAUUSD (Gold). Instead of chasing blind breakouts or getting trapped in market noise, this EA acts like a true sniper: it waits for the perfect trend alignment, patiently looks for a price pullback (Rebound), and executes with deadly precision.

🌟 THE CORE PHILOSOPHY

This EA is built on the proven concept of Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Following combined with Dynamic Support/Resistance Rebounds. It utilizes the Keltner Channel and Moving Averages to identify the institutional trend on Higher Timeframes (H4 & M15), while executing surgical entries on the M1 timeframe.

🔥 STANDOUT FEATURES

  • 🛡️ Smart V-Shape Reversal Guard (Anti-Lag Technology): The biggest enemy of MTF scalping is Higher Timeframe lag during sudden trend reversals. Keltner Sniper features a "Smart Guard" that constantly monitors the M1 slope. If the market aggressively reverses (V-Shape), the EA will instantly block false signals, saving your account from consecutive losses!

  • 🎯 100% Pure Rebound Logic: No more buying at the absolute top or selling at the bottom. The EA strictly waits for the price to retrace and test the Keltner Outer Bands or Middle EMA before pulling the trigger.

  • 💰 Pro-Level Risk Management (Partial Close): Securing your capital is our #1 priority. The EA features an auto Break-Even system that automatically locks your trade and cashes out 50% of your lot size (Partial Close) once a specific profit target is reached. Let the remaining 50% run with a Trailing Stop!

  • ⏳ Live "Warm-Up" Cooldowns: To protect your equity from sudden spread spikes or market gaps, the EA uses a Startup Cooldown and Daily Open Cooldown. It simulates live market conditions before unlocking real executions.

  • 🖥️ Auto-Draw Visuals & Multi-Language UI: Simply drag and drop the EA onto an empty chart. It will automatically draw the Keltner Bands and display a beautiful, fully informative Dashboard. Supports both English and Indonesian languages directly from the inputs!

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Cent Account highly recommended for safe compounding)

  • Broker Type: Low Spread, ECN/Raw account type is highly advised.

  • VPS: A fast VPS with low latency to your broker server is strictly recommended for M1 scalping.

📊 PARAMETER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Rebound Zone: Choose to trade pullbacks strictly at the Middle EMA, Outer Bands, or Both!

  • Rebound Tolerance: Adjustable ATR-based tolerance so the EA doesn't miss valid bounces.

  • Lot Size: Fixed lot sizing. (Please use even numbers like 0.02, 0.10, or 2.00 so the 50% Partial Close feature can work perfectly).

Stop gambling on every M1 candle. Start trading with discipline, survive the volatility, and compound your profit steadily.

Try it on the Strategy Tester today and watch the Smart Reversal Guard save your capital in real-time!


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5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
专家
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
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M1 Liquidity Scalper
Ragil Atwindra Syamsudin
指标
M1 Liquidity Scalper Pro – Professional XAU/USD Scalping Indicator M1 Liquidity Scalper Pro is a high-precision technical indicator designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) scalping on the M1 timeframe . Built for traders who rely on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this tool automates the detection of institutional footprints—identifying Fair Value Gaps, Market Structure Shifts, Liquidity Sweeps, and Order Blocks with strict volume and session filters to ensure only high-probability setups are displ
Fractal Pattern Reader
Ragil Atwindra Syamsudin
指标
Fractal Pattern Reader is an advanced multi-timeframe indicator that detects fractal alignments, divergences, and confluence zones across 5 timeframes simultaneously. It automatically calculates Entry, SL, and TP levels to spot high-probability setups. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Tracking: Simultaneously analyzes 5 distinct timeframes: Higher Timeframe 1 (Main Bias), Higher Timeframe 2 (Trend Confirmation), MTF (Supply/Demand Zone), and two Lower Timeframes (Trigger and Execution) . Smart Patt
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