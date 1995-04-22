Smart RSI Expert Advisor MT5

RSI Finite State Machine Expert Advisor

Overview

RSI Finite State Machine Expert Advisor is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to generate trading signals. The Expert Advisor is built around a Finite State Machine (FSM) architecture, making the trading process organized, predictable, and easy to maintain.





This product is tends to secure that trades are executed in a controlled sequence. This prevents random or repeated trade entries and guarantees that every position passes all safety and risk validation checks before execution.





The EA performs multiple safety checks before opening a trade, including margin availability, volume validation, broker stop-level verification, freeze-level verification, and pending order limitations.

Features

RSI-based entry signals

Finite State Machine (FSM) architecture

Automatic lot size calculation based on account risk

Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Margin verification before opening trades

Volume validation according to broker requirements

Broker stop-level protection

Freeze-level validation

Pending order limit verification

Cooldown period between trades

Clean and modular source code

Trading Logic

Buy

RSI is below 30.

Sell

RSI is above 70.

Before opening any position, the EA checks:

Available margin

Allowed trading volume

Broker volume limits

Pending order limits

Stop level restrictions

Freeze level restrictions

If all conditions are satisfied, the trade is executed with the calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Input Parameters

RiskPercent

Percentage of account balance used to calculate the trading volume.

StopLossPoints

Stop Loss distance in points.

TakeProfitPoints

Take Profit distance in points.

CooldownCandles

Number of cooldown cycles before the EA can search for another trading opportunity.

Notes

Designed for MetaTrader 5.

Uses the standard MQL5 Trade library.

Intended for educational purposes and strategy development.

Users should optimize parameters before trading on a live account.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This Expert Advisor is provided without any guarantee of profitability. Always test on a demo account before using it with real funds.