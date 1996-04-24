Heatmap Range POC
- Индикаторы
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Marco RiccardiProgrammatore MQL4/MQL5 freelance e fondatore di Dracom.it. Sviluppo Expert Advisor (EA), indicatori personalizzati e script per MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5. Traduco strategie di trading in algoritmi stabili e pronti per il backtest. Visita il mio sito per maggiori informazioni: www.dracom.it
- Версия: 6.0
- Активации: 5
Deconstruct bars to extrapolate volume for each price zone.
Plot heatmaps based on ZigZag swings.
Each heatmap is weighted based on the hottest and the coldest map.
For each heatmap, compact hot zones to build trading ranges.
Project support, resistance and the POC for each identified range.
Projected range levels will lose heat when the price hits, eventually fading out.