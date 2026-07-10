Smart Watchlist Signal Panel

Smart Watchlist Signal Panel

Smart Watchlist Signal Panel is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders monitor multiple symbols from one clean and organized dashboard.

The indicator displays Buy, Sell, or Neutral technical conditions using a structured rule-based approach. It helps traders review market direction, momentum, risk-reward levels, and historical signal movement without opening many charts one by one.

This product is built for traders who want a faster, cleaner, and more organized way to scan different markets, compare symbols, and identify potential technical setups using clear visual information.

Main Advantages

  • Monitor multiple symbols from one dashboard
  • View Buy, Sell, and Neutral technical conditions
  • See a clear signal score for each symbol
  • Display entry reference, stop-loss reference, and take-profit reference
  • Review risk-reward ratio directly on the panel
  • Check historical signal movement in points
  • Resize the panel to match your chart layout
  • Edit the watchlist based on your broker symbols
  • Use the selected timeframe for analysis
  • Keep the chart clean with a premium dashboard-style layout

Signal Logic

The indicator uses a combination of trend, momentum, volatility, and price-action conditions.

  • EMA 20 and EMA 50 are used to review trend direction.
  • RSI is used to review momentum strength.
  • ATR is used to calculate dynamic stop-loss and take-profit reference levels.
  • Price-action confirmation is used to support signal quality.

A Buy condition is displayed when the technical rules align for bullish market conditions.

A Sell condition is displayed when the technical rules align for bearish market conditions.

A Neutral condition is displayed when the rules are not strong enough for a Buy or Sell condition.

What the Panel Shows

  • Symbol name
  • Signal type: Buy, Sell, or Neutral
  • Signal score
  • Entry reference
  • Stop-loss reference
  • Take-profit reference
  • Risk-reward ratio
  • Last signal movement
  • Total historical signal movement
  • Win rate based on historical signal calculation
  • Last update time

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Watchlist

The indicator can monitor multiple symbols at the same time. Users can enter their preferred watchlist from the indicator inputs.

Clean Signal Dashboard

The panel is designed to show important technical information in a simple and readable way.

Risk-Reward Reference Levels

The indicator calculates stop-loss and take-profit reference levels using ATR-based logic. This helps traders review possible trade structure before making decisions.

Customizable Layout

Users can adjust the panel width, row height, font size, chart position, timeframe, and history settings.

Historical Signal Movement

The indicator can calculate past signal movement in points. This helps users review how previous signals moved historically based on the selected settings.

Broker Symbol Support

Users can customize the symbol list based on the exact symbols provided by their broker. For example, one broker may use AAPL, while another broker may use AAPL.US or a different suffix.

Main Input Parameters

  • InpWatchlistSymbols - Enter the symbols you want to monitor. Symbol names must match your broker's MetaTrader 5 symbol format.
  • InpTimeframe - Select the timeframe used for signal calculation.
  • InpFastEMA - Controls the fast EMA period used in the trend calculation.
  • InpSlowEMA - Controls the slow EMA period used in the trend calculation.
  • InpRSIPeriod - Controls the RSI period used for momentum review.
  • InpATRPeriod - Controls the ATR period used for stop-loss and take-profit reference levels.
  • InpATRStopMultiplier - Controls the ATR multiplier used for the stop-loss reference.
  • InpATRTargetMultiplier - Controls the ATR multiplier used for the take-profit reference.
  • InpMinimumScore - Controls the minimum score required for Buy or Sell signal display.
  • InpHistoryBars - Controls how many historical candles are used for signal movement calculation.
  • InpShowHistoricalPoints - Turns historical signal movement calculation on or off.
  • InpPanelWidth - Controls the dashboard width.
  • InpRowHeight - Controls row spacing in the panel.
  • InpFontSize - Controls the text size inside the dashboard.
  • InpPanelX and InpPanelY - Control the panel position on the chart.

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any MetaTrader 5 chart.
  2. Open the indicator inputs.
  3. Add the symbols you want to monitor.
  4. Select the timeframe for analysis.
  5. Adjust panel width, row height, and font size if needed.
  6. Review Buy, Sell, and Neutral conditions from the dashboard.
  7. Use the information as part of your own trading analysis and risk management process.

Important Information

This product is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

  • It does not open trades automatically.
  • It does not close trades automatically.
  • It does not manage live positions.
  • It does not provide personalized investment advice.
  • It does not guarantee future results.

The indicator is built for technical analysis, market review, and educational decision support. Trading involves risk, and users should always apply their own risk management.

It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account first before using it in live market conditions.

Symbol names must match the broker's MetaTrader 5 format. If a symbol shows as Not Found, check the Market Watch window and enter the exact broker symbol name in the indicator inputs.

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
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