Smart Watchlist Signal Panel

Smart Watchlist Signal Panel is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders monitor multiple symbols from one clean and organized dashboard.

The indicator displays Buy, Sell, or Neutral technical conditions using a structured rule-based approach. It helps traders review market direction, momentum, risk-reward levels, and historical signal movement without opening many charts one by one.

This product is built for traders who want a faster, cleaner, and more organized way to scan different markets, compare symbols, and identify potential technical setups using clear visual information.

Main Advantages

Monitor multiple symbols from one dashboard

View Buy, Sell, and Neutral technical conditions

See a clear signal score for each symbol

Display entry reference, stop-loss reference, and take-profit reference

Review risk-reward ratio directly on the panel

Check historical signal movement in points

Resize the panel to match your chart layout

Edit the watchlist based on your broker symbols

Use the selected timeframe for analysis

Keep the chart clean with a premium dashboard-style layout

Signal Logic

The indicator uses a combination of trend, momentum, volatility, and price-action conditions.

EMA 20 and EMA 50 are used to review trend direction.

are used to review trend direction. RSI is used to review momentum strength.

is used to review momentum strength. ATR is used to calculate dynamic stop-loss and take-profit reference levels.

is used to calculate dynamic stop-loss and take-profit reference levels. Price-action confirmation is used to support signal quality.

A Buy condition is displayed when the technical rules align for bullish market conditions.

A Sell condition is displayed when the technical rules align for bearish market conditions.

A Neutral condition is displayed when the rules are not strong enough for a Buy or Sell condition.

What the Panel Shows

Symbol name

Signal type: Buy, Sell, or Neutral

Signal score

Entry reference

Stop-loss reference

Take-profit reference

Risk-reward ratio

Last signal movement

Total historical signal movement

Win rate based on historical signal calculation

Last update time

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Watchlist

The indicator can monitor multiple symbols at the same time. Users can enter their preferred watchlist from the indicator inputs.

Clean Signal Dashboard

The panel is designed to show important technical information in a simple and readable way.

Risk-Reward Reference Levels

The indicator calculates stop-loss and take-profit reference levels using ATR-based logic. This helps traders review possible trade structure before making decisions.

Customizable Layout

Users can adjust the panel width, row height, font size, chart position, timeframe, and history settings.

Historical Signal Movement

The indicator can calculate past signal movement in points. This helps users review how previous signals moved historically based on the selected settings.

Broker Symbol Support

Users can customize the symbol list based on the exact symbols provided by their broker. For example, one broker may use AAPL, while another broker may use AAPL.US or a different suffix.

Main Input Parameters

InpWatchlistSymbols - Enter the symbols you want to monitor. Symbol names must match your broker's MetaTrader 5 symbol format.

- Enter the symbols you want to monitor. Symbol names must match your broker's MetaTrader 5 symbol format. InpTimeframe - Select the timeframe used for signal calculation.

- Select the timeframe used for signal calculation. InpFastEMA - Controls the fast EMA period used in the trend calculation.

- Controls the fast EMA period used in the trend calculation. InpSlowEMA - Controls the slow EMA period used in the trend calculation.

- Controls the slow EMA period used in the trend calculation. InpRSIPeriod - Controls the RSI period used for momentum review.

- Controls the RSI period used for momentum review. InpATRPeriod - Controls the ATR period used for stop-loss and take-profit reference levels.

- Controls the ATR period used for stop-loss and take-profit reference levels. InpATRStopMultiplier - Controls the ATR multiplier used for the stop-loss reference.

- Controls the ATR multiplier used for the stop-loss reference. InpATRTargetMultiplier - Controls the ATR multiplier used for the take-profit reference.

- Controls the ATR multiplier used for the take-profit reference. InpMinimumScore - Controls the minimum score required for Buy or Sell signal display.

- Controls the minimum score required for Buy or Sell signal display. InpHistoryBars - Controls how many historical candles are used for signal movement calculation.

- Controls how many historical candles are used for signal movement calculation. InpShowHistoricalPoints - Turns historical signal movement calculation on or off.

- Turns historical signal movement calculation on or off. InpPanelWidth - Controls the dashboard width.

- Controls the dashboard width. InpRowHeight - Controls row spacing in the panel.

- Controls row spacing in the panel. InpFontSize - Controls the text size inside the dashboard.

- Controls the text size inside the dashboard. InpPanelX and InpPanelY - Control the panel position on the chart.

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any MetaTrader 5 chart. Open the indicator inputs. Add the symbols you want to monitor. Select the timeframe for analysis. Adjust panel width, row height, and font size if needed. Review Buy, Sell, and Neutral conditions from the dashboard. Use the information as part of your own trading analysis and risk management process.

Important Information

This product is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

It does not open trades automatically.

It does not close trades automatically.

It does not manage live positions.

It does not provide personalized investment advice.

It does not guarantee future results.

The indicator is built for technical analysis, market review, and educational decision support. Trading involves risk, and users should always apply their own risk management.

It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account first before using it in live market conditions.

Symbol names must match the broker's MetaTrader 5 format. If a symbol shows as Not Found, check the Market Watch window and enter the exact broker symbol name in the indicator inputs.