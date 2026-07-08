Stable Bullion Pilot

Stable Bullion Pilot: The Pacesetter in the Gold Market. Stable Bullion Pilot is not just an automated program; it represents the pinnacle of the perfect fusion of modern financial technology and the logic of the gold market. In backtesting under extreme market conditions, it has demonstrated a stability and dominance that send shivers down the market's spine:
Ultimate Win Rate Control: With an astonishing overall win rate of 60.42% over the past 5 years and a drawdown of no more than 15%, it precisely captures every profit opportunity in the volatile gold market. Its buy-in win rate is as high as 61.72%, proving that this strategy possesses almost prophetic accuracy in market judgment.
Profound profit accumulation: Starting from initial capital, the strategy is capable of continuously extracting profits from the market, with impressive total net profit performance, showcasing an astonishing capital growth curve.
Stable profitability gene: The profitability factor of this strategy is robust, indicating that every unit of risk is converted into a more substantial return. With a Sharpe ratio of 12.70, the strategy effectively mitigates market volatility in the pursuit of returns, delivering "imperceptible" stable growth for you.
24/7 harvesting pace: Data shows that the Stable Bullion Pilot can maintain efficient operation throughout the entire 24-hour period, consistently delivering highly profitable output regardless of the Asian, European, or American trading sessions.
Strong resilience mechanism: Excellent performance in the maximum profit single transaction amount, coupled with a brilliant winning streak, demonstrates strong unilateral explosive power and continuous profitability.
Stable Bullion Pilot is not just a tool; it is the ultimate asset management solution that allows you to sleep peacefully in the volatile gold market. Refuse blind betting and let data define the growth rate of your wealth.
Recommended products
TrendPulse Rsi Gold Expert
Bikram Sah
Experts
TrendPulse Rsi Gold Expert Overview TrendPulse Rsi Gold Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy combines long-term trend identification using moving averages with RSI-based entry and exit signals to trade pullbacks in the direction of the prevailing market trend. The EA is optimized for the M1 timeframe and is intended for traders who want a systematic approach to Gold trading without manual intervention. How the Strategy Works The Expert
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Experts
Live signal Find out more here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal/seller Keep an eye out for the latest news, updates, and developments by subscribing to the official  PrizmaL Channel! This trading robot is tailored for the NZDCAD currency pair and operates based on an averaging strategy that utilizes RSI and CCI as its primary indicators. Each trade is managed with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels to enhance risk control and profitability. The strategy was optimized using six
Atomic Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Atomic XAU - Expert Advisor Overview Atomic XAU is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This EA combines four professional technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities with rigorous risk management. Trading Strategy The system uses multi-indicator confirmation through: MACD: Detects momentum changes and trend crossovers Bollinger Bands: Identifies overbought/oversold zones and volatility RSI: Confirms extreme
Titan Gold Pro MT5
Pramod Gome
Experts
Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Titan Gold Pro MT5 is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed for fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading. The EA utilizes an intelligent market filtering algorithm combined with advanced trade management techniques to identify high-quality trading opportunities while reducing unnecessary market noise. Designed for traders who value disciplined execution over emotional decision-making, Titan Gold Pro MT5 continuously mon
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Aurevia Gold EA MT5
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Professional Gold Automation Aurevia Gold EA MT5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed specifically for   XAUUSD and GOLD . It combines eight internal strategy engines, intelligent trade management, broker-aware execution and controlled risk tools in one complete automated trading system. The attached chart timeframe does not control the strategy. Aurevia manages its own internal timeframes, market analysis and trading logic automatically. After correct installation, it may b
EagleBot Gold Swing Ultra Low Risk Gold Trader
Alberto Nicola Lanzafame
Experts
EagleBot Gold Swing - version 2.11 Fully automated swing Expert Advisor for gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. Version 2.11 adds a refined re-entry cooldown (8 bars) that slightly improves trade quality. Verified backtest (real ticks, 2022.01.01 - 2026.05.01, IC Markets EU, v2.11 configuration): Profit Factor: 1.14 (raw, spread included) Total trades: about 2,300 (45 per month - high frequency) Maximum drawdown: 1.91 percent Win rate: about 38 percent with reward-to-risk above 1 What this EA is
Diamond DE40 MT5
Fanur Galamov
5 (4)
Experts
Limited promo! Purchase Diamond DE40 and receive Gold PULSAR MT5 for free !  Diamond DE40 is high-quality expert advisor for fully automated trading. DE40 MT5   is new generation system that uses all advantages of the mt5 platform and intended for trading with symbol DE40. Diamond includes advanced core, accurate entry points filter that based on number of key market factors like price channels, round and key levels, price action and fine analisys of bar models. DE40 contains multi-stage profit
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Experts
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
Experts
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Scaled vidya trends robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention the unique trading advisor "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour + timeframes. Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends: - Multi-level market analysis: it works on H1, H2, H3 timeframes; - Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs; - Applies a scalping method based on local targets for orders; - Works at the close of the timeframe, wait
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
ST Matrix
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
ST MATRIX — Institutional Symmetrical Triangle EA MetaTrader 5 | Netting & Hedging | All Brokers | Version 1.01 WHAT IS ST MATRIX? ST Matrix is a professional Expert Advisor built around the Symmetrical Triangle — one of the most reliable compression breakout patterns in technical analysis. The EA enforces a strict 5-point structure (H1 → L2 → H3 → L4 → breakout), applies institutional-grade filters before every entry, and manages trades
Reversal Maestro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The "Reversal Maestro" Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify market reversals using advanced candlestick pattern analysis and RSI confirmation. It integrates two popular multi-candle reversal patterns: Morning Star and Evening Star , as well as the Bullish Piercing and Bearish Dark Cloud Cover patterns. These patterns are combined with RSI thresholds to detect overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA uses robust risk management, limiting open positions, validating lot sizes based
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
Baxia Golden Shell Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
BAXIA GOLDEN-SHELL MECH      Asymmetric Zero-Point Equilibrium Grid (No SL)    Baxia Golden-Shell Mech ($2,499) is an ultra-premium, highly durable Expert Advisor built for extreme market conditions. Inspired by the Chinese mythical Dragon-Turtle (Baxia)—a creature known for its impenetrable shell and ability to carry massive weight—this EA is designed to absorb market drawdowns and turn them into profit using "Zero-Point" mathematics. Traditional Stop Losses guarantee that you lose money. Bax
Epicentrum
Diky Hidayat
Experts
Epicentrum EA   is   built with the latest innovation Support and Resistent algorithm. Application of Neural Network to study the characteristics of the pairs being played. Merging sophisticated algorithms with neural network produces quality position entries. EA will open and close the trade on Support and Resistent Zone You Can Using Default Setting and running on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD pairs, Timeframes : 1 min "It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD Pairs,  How About Stoplos
Tensor Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Tensor Gold v1.00 Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Tensor Gold is an institutional scalper specifically designed to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 timeframe. It combines three powerful trend and breakout indicators to capture explosive gold price movements with high accuracy and advanced risk management. Trading Strategy The EA uses a confluence of three systems to generate high-probability signals: Donchian Channel (Breakout) Detects breakouts from upper and lower ranges to id
ICT Sentinel
Allan Njuguna Kimani
Experts
ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align. Advantages Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots) Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection Session a
Trifecta Confluence
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Fire Byss
Sovannarak Chhoam
Experts
Fire Byss - Advanced Grid Trading System Fire Byss is a grid-based Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines Bollinger Bands with EMA trend filtering to reduce risk during strong market trends. ======================================== KEY FEATURES - Three trading modes: Counter Trend, Breakout, Follow Trend - EMA trend filter to avoid trading against strong moves - Adaptive ATR-based grid spacing - Maximum consecutive losses limited to 5-6 trades - No unlimited martingale - gr
MultiSAR PRO
Eduard Polishchuk
Experts
MultiSAR PRO v2.2 — Dual-Logic Multi-Currency Expert Advisor Профессиональный мультивалютный EA на двойном SAR с фильтром H4, логикой XAUUSD и встроенным новостным календарём.   MultiSAR PRO — это полностью автоматический мультивалютный Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, построенный на двух независимых торговых логиках: Logic A для кросс-пар (21 инструмент) и Logic B для мажоров и XAUUSD (8 инструментов). Советник использует двойной фильтр Parabolic SAR на таймфреймах H1 и H4 как основной ме
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
More from author
Trend Horizon Pro
Zi He Xu
Indicators
Trend Horizon Pro: Your Ultimate Market Insight Tool Trend Horizon Pro is a professional-grade technical analysis indicator designed to bring clarity to the volatile XAUUSD market. By seamlessly integrating Moving Averages, RSI momentum, and Bollinger Band volatility, this tool transforms complex raw data into actionable visual signals.（only 10） Multi-Layered Clarity: Combines trend tracking and momentum analysis to reduce "false signals" and identify high-probability entry zones. Volatility Awa
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review