Trend Horizon Pro

Trend Horizon Pro: Your Ultimate Market Insight Tool

Trend Horizon Pro is a professional-grade technical analysis indicator designed to bring clarity to the volatile XAUUSD market. By seamlessly integrating Moving Averages, RSI momentum, and Bollinger Band volatility, this tool transforms complex raw data into actionable visual signals.（only 10）

  • Multi-Layered Clarity: Combines trend tracking and momentum analysis to reduce "false signals" and identify high-probability entry zones.

  • Volatility Aware: Automatically interprets price action within the context of market volatility, helping traders distinguish between meaningful breakouts and market noise.

  • Intuitive Visualization: Designed for clear, instant decision-making. Whether you are a scalper or a trend follower, the visual cues keep you aligned with the market's primary direction.

  • Professional Standards: Built to simplify the complex, Trend Horizon Pro provides the technical precision needed to maintain focus in the high-stakes world of gold trading.

Sharpen your vision. Navigate the gold market with Trend Horizon Pro.


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Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
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Stable Bullion Pilot: The Pacesetter in the Gold Market. Stable Bullion Pilot is not just an automated program; it represents the pinnacle of the perfect fusion of modern financial technology and the logic of the gold market. In backtesting under extreme market conditions, it has demonstrated a stability and dominance that send shivers down the market's spine: Ultimate Win Rate Control: With an astonishing overall win rate of 60.42% over the past 5 years and a drawdown of no more than 15%, it p
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