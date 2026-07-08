Two steps

Discover the world of trading with “Two Steps”!

Are you a beginner dreaming of financial independence? Or an experienced trader looking for a tool to optimize your strategy? “Two Steps” is the program designed especially for you!

We know the market never stands still. It’s constantly moving, offering countless opportunities to make a profit. And it’s precisely this dynamic that we leveraged when creating “Two Steps”.

What makes “Two Steps” unique?

  • Simplicity and intuitiveness. Forget about complicated settings and confusing interfaces. With “Two Steps”, you can start trading literally with one click!
  • Instant position opening. Press the button, and the program automatically places two orders — a Buy and a Sell — simultaneously. This lets you be ready for any market move, whether it’s an upward or downward trend.
  • Full control in your hands. We believe you are the best expert for your own trades. That’s why “Two Steps” gives you complete control over further actions. You decide when and which orders to close, based on your strategy and the current market situation.
  • Perfect for any skill level.
    • Beginners. Start your trading journey with a simple and effective tool. “Two Steps” will help you understand market dynamics and learn to make decisions while minimizing risks.
    • Experienced traders. Use “Two Steps” to quickly open positions, test new strategies, and react promptly to market changes. It’s a powerful tool that will complement your trading arsenal.

Imagine this: the market moves up, and you close the Buy order with a profit. Then it reverses, and you close the Sell order, making a profit again! “Two Steps” lets you benefit from every fluctuation, turning market movement into a steady source of income.

Don’t miss your chance! Join the community of traders who have already discovered the power and simplicity of “Two Steps”. Start your journey to financial freedom today!

“Two Steps” — your key to profitable trading.

This panel is designed to make your trading faster and more visual. Here’s how to use the main features:

This panel was developed to simplify the process of opening positions and monitoring profitability. Below is a description of the main buttons and the logic for managing orders.

  1. The “ENTRY” button (Buy & Sell).
    When you click this button, the terminal instantly opens two opposing orders: one to buy (Buy) and one to sell (Sell).
    Why it’s useful: This tool is handy during periods of high volatility or when trading “in a channel”, when you want to take positions on both sides simultaneously — so you can later close the less profitable one or wait for a breakout.

  2. The “BALANCE” button.
    This button serves as your “reference point”.
    How it works: When you click it, the system records the current state of your account. From that moment on, the panel starts tracking profit or loss relative to this initial value.
    Purpose: This lets you quickly assess the effectiveness of your trading for a specific session or trade, without having to calculate the difference manually.

  3. Order management (Manual mode).
    We’ve kept full control in your hands: there’s no automatic order closure.
    How to close a trade: You can manually close any order using the terminal’s standard interface.
    Identification: To avoid confusion among trades, refer to the order number displayed on the chart and the comment assigned to the trade when it was opened. This will help you identify exactly which order you want to close at any given moment.

Usage recommendations:

  • Before clicking the “ENTRY” button, make sure the lot size is set in the panel’s parameters.
  • It’s recommended to press the “BALANCE” button before starting a new trading series so that the statistics are as accurate as possible.
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
Utilities
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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