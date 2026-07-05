Shams Universal Indicator Connector Pro EA

Wardtrade17 Ahmed Wardan Atik 5 (1) 专家

Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 , and in only one day, which is Monday . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As