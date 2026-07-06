Nexus Hedge Pro

  • 专家
  • Domenico Perrotta
    Domenico Perrotta

    Domenico Perrotta

    We are a team of engineers specializing in computer science, electronics, and electrical engineering. Part of our business focuses on the research and development of MQL5 Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. Given the growing interest in online trading, our team combines software engineering skills and
    6 主题 9 评论
  • 版本: 5.0
  • 更新: 21 七月 2026
  • 激活: 5

SHORT DESCRIPTION


Multi-symbol Expert Advisor for MT5 that uses ZigZag signals, technical filters, grid management, and an optional 1:1 cycle recovery manager.


EXTENDED DESCRIPTION


Nexus Hedge Pro is a fully automated multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines ZigZag market structure analysis with a weighted multi-indicator technical summary, volatility filters, pivot points, multi-symbol scanning, configurable grid management, monetary risk controls, and an optional Cycle Recovery Manager based on a 1:1 reverse hedge.


KEY FEATURES


• BUY and SELL signals based on the last three ZigZag swing points


• Real-time Classic or Hybrid ZigZag mode


• Optional Strong P2 Confirmation


• Maximum Distance Filter to prevent late entries


• Independent Buy and Sell settings


• Multiple symbol operation from a single chart


• New Bar Scan for faster testing


• Automatic volume normalization and margin controls


• MQL5 Market Validator protections


TECHNICAL SUMMARY


The first entry can be confirmed or blocked by a weighted voting system using RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX and directional indicators, Williams %R, CCI, Bulls Power, Bears Power, and fast/slow moving averages.


The result is classified as Strong Buy, Buy, Neutral, Sell, or Strong Sell. Each indicator can be enabled, disabled, customized, and assigned an independent weight.


MARKET FILTERS


The optional Sideways filter combines a weak ADX with ATR compression to block early entries in low-directional, low-volatility conditions.


The optional Pivot filter uses classic daily, weekly, or monthly pivot points. SELL entries can be filtered via R3 and BUY entries via S3, using Touch, Beyond, or Close mode.


NETWORK MANAGEMENT


Grid settings are configurable separately for BUY and SELL. Additional positions are triggered by the total monetary loss of positions in the same direction and on the same symbol, rather than by a fixed price distance.


Grid volume follows a configurable linear progression. The maximum number of positions per symbol and direction can be limited. Setting the limit to one disables additional entries in the grid.


RISK MANAGEMENT


• Optional Stop Loss and Manual Take Profit


• Global monetary loss limit in USD


• Automatic closing of all EA positions


• Persistent trading hold in days, hours, and minutes


• Safety margin before opening orders


• Automatic adjustment of lot limits and broker volume levels


CYCLE RECOVERY MANAGER


For each losing primary position, the optional recovery module can open an opposing hedge. The hedge volume is calculated from the primary position and is internally limited to a maximum ratio of 1:1.


Activation of a hedge may require a minimum adverse movement, confirmation of the ADX, confirmation of the ATR, an opposing ZigZag signal, completion of the cooling period, and sufficient free margin.


When a hedge reaches its objective, it can be fully or partially closed. Profits realized from the hedge are recorded and added to the actual result of the primary position. Further cycles may begin after the cool-down period, while the primary position remains at a loss.


The EA can close the entire basket when the combined result reaches the selected target. It also includes a maximum cycle limit, controlled packet termination, a maximum recovery age, and automatic closure of orphan hedges.


REQUIREMENTS AND RISK WARNING


The Cycle Recovery Manager requires an MT5 hedging account. Grid and hedging may increase exposure, costs, drawdown, and margin requirements. Hedging does not eliminate losses.


Results depend on data quality, spread, commissions, swaps, slippage, execution, leverage, symbol, timeframe, broker, settings, and market conditions. Backtesting and historical results do not guarantee future performance. Test on a demo account first and only use capital you can afford to lose.

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Hari Parajuli
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Aliaksandr Salauyou
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Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
专家
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
专家
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
专家
MoneyMaker 稳定提款机 Lite 版本，是一款针对外汇的自动智能交易系统！以下简称本 EA 智能交易系统。Lite版本仅支持MetaTrader 5! 本 EA 智能交易系统的目的是稳定盈利，而不是让你拥有一夜暴富的能力！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的 Lite 版本仅作用于 EUR/USD 货币兑，不能用于其他货币兑交易、其他 CFD 产品交易以及大宗商品交易或期指商品交易！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，只适合运行在允许进行对冲交易的的外汇交易商平台！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，采用马丁格尔与网格交易系统为基础，通过大数据分析对 EUR/USD 货币兑的多年历史数据进行各项特征进行层层分析，得到了精准的分析结果！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的代码融入数据模糊处理技术，使得本 EA 智能交易系统在进行下单和平仓操作时自动处理价位而并非依靠限价订单来完成下单和止盈平仓操作！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的特点在于稳定盈利！根据市场的情况，平均每日盈利 $60~$180 ！ 本 EA 智能交易系统没有资金回撤！常规时期最大动态亏损$ 400 以内！对于 COVID-19 时的市场熔断机制， 500
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
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