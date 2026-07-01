Best Market Analyser Edge

Analyze Less. Understand More. Trade with Greater Confidence.

BMAE (Best Market Analyser Edge) is a semi-automated trading assistant designed to help beginner, intermediate, and experienced traders analyze the markets more efficiently, identify high-probability trading opportunities, and gradually build their trading independence.

Less hesitation. More structure. More confidence in every trading decision.

Trading Shouldn't Be This Complicated...

At first, everything seems simple.

You open a chart.

Then the questions begin.

  • Which trend should I follow?

  • Is this the right time to enter?

  • Is my risk properly managed?

  • Should I wait?

  • What if I'm wrong?

Beginners often feel overwhelmed.

Intermediate traders still question their analysis.

Even experienced traders spend hours monitoring the markets or miss great opportunities simply because they don't have enough time.

The challenge isn't just finding a strategy.

The real challenge is making consistent decisions with structure, discipline, and confidence.

That's Exactly Why BMAE Was Created

After 6 years of experience in the financial markets, I developed Best Market Analyser Edge to answer one simple question:

How can we help traders analyze the market more effectively without making them dependent on signal providers?

BMAE doesn't place trades for you.

It works alongside you.

It highlights market setups based on its analytical logic.

It notifies you whenever a potential trading opportunity is detected.

And most importantly, it helps you gradually improve your understanding of the markets.

One Tool. Multiple Needs.

👤 Are You a Beginner?

BMAE helps you understand the fundamentals of market analysis, recognize quality trading setups, and practice in a realistic trading environment using its built-in simulator.

📈 Already Have Some Trading Experience?

BMAE helps you structure your analysis, receive alerts for potential opportunities, and save valuable time during your market preparation.

🚀 Already a Profitable Trader?

BMAE becomes your trading assistant, helping you filter high-quality setups, stay disciplined, and optimize your market analysis workflow.

What You'll Be Able to Do with BMAE

✅ Analyze the markets faster.

✅ Identify high-probability trading opportunities using BMAE's analytical framework.

✅ Receive real-time alerts so you never miss important market setups.

✅ Spend less time staring at charts.

✅ Improve your discipline through a more structured trading approach.

✅ Practice in real-time using the integrated trading simulator—without risking your capital.

✅ Gain a deeper understanding of leverage and risk management.

✅ Gradually become more independent in your market analysis.

Why Is BMAE Different?

Today, many trading tools simply generate trading signals.

The problem is that traders often become dependent on those signals without understanding why they were generated.

BMAE takes a different approach.

Its purpose is to help you grow as a trader by exposing you to a structured analytical methodology, allowing you to develop your own ability to read and understand the markets.

In other words, BMAE is designed to support your decision-making—not replace it.

Practice Before You Risk Real Money

Learning is an essential part of every trader's journey.

That's why BMAE includes a real-time trading simulator, allowing you to practice in live market conditions, test your decisions, and better understand the impact of leverage and risk management—without risking your own capital.

You can also explore the platform through the Demo Version, available in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, before upgrading to the full version.

Choose the License That Fits Your Needs

🥉 1-Month License — $100

Perfect for discovering BMAE and exploring all of its features.

6-Month License — $400

The best balance between investment and long-term value.

Our Most Popular Plan.

👑 Lifetime License — $700

One payment.

Lifetime access.

All future updates included.

No renewal fees.

Your Trading Journey Starts Today

Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an intermediate trader striving for consistency, or an experienced trader looking to optimize your workflow, your next step isn't finding another shortcut.

It's equipping yourself with a structured methodology and a trading assistant designed to help you make better decisions, learn more effectively, and continue improving over time.

Discover BMAE today and take the first step toward a smarter, more structured approach to trading.


Рекомендуем также
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
Optimal F Service
Semen Racheev
Утилиты
Optimal F Service тип приложения: сервис функции приложения: расчёт оптимальной фракции и объёма торговли для достижения максимального роста кривой баланса, основываясь на результатах предыдущих сделок О приложении Управление капиталом -- это важнейшая и недооценённая часть любой торговой системы. Правильное управление капиталом позволяет улучшить, а иногда и сильно улучшить результаты вашего торгового алгоритма. Данное приложение в автоматическом режиме расчитывает оптимальную фракцию и объём п
CV Quant Market Screener
Calogero Vella
Эксперты
CV QuantMarketScreener Pro CV QuantMarketScreener Pro   is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system. The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as: Forex Indices Metal
WennideJordanOSC
Wennide Mogore
Индикаторы
Overview Wennide.JordanOSC is an advanced algorithmic indicator built specifically for traders seeking high-probability trend reversals and institutional-grade precision. By combining multi-structure price action (ZigZag) with advanced momentum validation (MACD), this indicator filters out market noise and pinpoints clean, high-reward continuation and reversal points. Designed to operate seamlessly on timeframes up to M30 max, JordanOSC provides clear, non-repainting visual signals that empower
Sun
Arthur Hatchiguian
3.77 (30)
Эксперты
Sun является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для EURUSD M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 ECN с низким спре
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
Quantum Forge
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
Эксперты
# Quantum Forge EA - Channel Breakout Strategy ## Product Overview Quantum Forge is a professional-grade automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5. It implements a sophisticated channel breakout strategy that identifies high-probability trade entries when price breaks above or below a dynamic price range. The EA is designed with institutional-grade risk management and universal broker compatibility. ## Core Strategy Logic The EA calculates the highest high and lowest low over a config
Seventh Heaven Multi Market Grid Trader
Loic Michel Ney
Эксперты
Обзор Seventh Heaven Multi Market Grid Trader — советник с каскадом слотов и якорной сеткой для хеджинговых счетов MetaTrader 5. Создан на золоте и расширен на проверенные валютные пары; один продукт покрывает одиннадцать рынков: XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD и EURCHF. Запустите на любом из этих графиков — торгуется символ графика с пресетами его рынка. Логика торговли Пустой слот берёт текущую цену как якорь; позиции открываются в шаге сетки от н
XAU Amnesia Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD AMNESIA PROTOCOL AI     Amnesia Protocol - Exploiting the chaotic moments when the market forgets all technical analysis.    XAUUSD Amnesia Protocol AI is a breakthrough trading system based on "The Market Amnesia Hypothesis". When high-impact news hits or panic ensues, the market experiences temporary "Amnesia". Support and resistance levels become meaningless, and chaos takes over. This EA is specifically designed to remain dormant during normal market conditions and instantly awaken th
SkyGeniX
ʿAsm Mhmd Samy Asmaʿyl Rmdan
Утилиты
SkyGeniX: Innovative Solutions for Intelligent Automation SkyGeniX is a cutting-edge tool designed to simplify and enhance your workflows with intelligent automation. Whether you're managing complex tasks or optimizing performance, SkyGeniX offers a seamless, user-friendly experience tailored to your needs. Key features include: Smart Optimization : Enhance efficiency and achieve your goals faster with advanced algorithms. Customizable Settings : Tailor the tool to your specific requirements for
FREE
TendenciaPrecioFecha
Sergio Piqueras Cuevas
Утилиты
AutoFindBestTrendLine — Detector Automático de Líneas de Tendencia Descripción general: AutoFindBestTrendLine es una utilidad para MetaTrader 5 que analiza el historial del gráfico y detecta automáticamente la mejor línea de tendencia posible, ya sea de máximos (resistencias), mínimos (soportes) o ambos. El script identifica los dos puntos más relevantes y dibuja una línea óptima basada en el número de toques reales sobre el precio. Ventajas principales: Detección automática de líneas de tendenc
FREE
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет трейдеры, я тщательно разработал этот инструмент с реальными результатами, инструмент, основанный на нескольких моих предыдущих стратегиях, адаптировав его к рынку Форекс, поэтому он адаптирован к искусственному интеллекту машинного обучения, то есть ИИ будет считывать параметры, а затем сверять их с моей стратегией, затем он будет учиться, чтобы входы были более качественными, у него также есть узел, где вы можете восстанавливать позиции, еще одна инновационная вещь, которую вы обнаружи
Glider
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
Индикатор Glider дает точные и своевременные сигналы на вход и на выход из сделки, которые появляются на текущей свече. Пользоваться индикатором очень просто. При появлении точкии синей линии, открывать сделку buy. При появлении точкии красной линии, открывать сделку sell. Основная цель данного индикатора это определение моментов входов и выходов из сделок, поэтому индикатор Glider отображат только линию тренда и точки входа, тоесть отображает показывают места входа в рынок. Несмотря на всю в
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
Vanguard Sentinel Prime
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
VANGUARD SENTINEL PRIME  God-Tier OneChart Triad Recovery Engine Vanguard Sentinel Prime  is a unique Triad Grid Recovery Engine- designed to trade three highly-correlated, low-volatility currency pairs simultaneously (EURCHF, CADCHF, EURCAD) from a single chart. By spreading risk across three pairs that naturally hedge against each other's extremes, the Vanguard engine absorbs market fluctuations smoothly and utilizes a sophisticated Basket Take-Profit Engine- to close multiple pairs in profi
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Эксперты
Представляем SchermanActionPro: новый автоматизированный торговый бот от компании Automatictrading Рекомендуемые функции:  • Настраиваемые индикаторы: настройте средние значения и количество свечей в соответствии с рекомендациями Ивана.  • Операционная гибкость: выбирайте между покупками и продажами.  • Фиксация прибыли: фиксированные опционы, основанные на ATR или противоположном сигнале.  • Loss Stop: настраивается фиксированно, в соответствии с ATR или противоположным сигналом.  • Типы лотов:
Institutional Risk Manager
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Утилиты
Institutional Risk Manager управляет расчётом объёма позиции, исполнением ордеров, поэтапным выходом из сделки, трейлинг-стопами, мониторингом экспозиции портфеля и фильтрами по новостным событиям — всё через единую панель на графике MetaTrader 5. Объём лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе баланса счёта и расстояния до стопа. Поэтапный выход исполняется на настраиваемых R-мультипликаторах, а на финальной цели выставляется TP на стороне брокера, чтобы выход сработал даже при офлайн-состоян
ABC Indicator
Denys Babiak
Индикаторы
ABC Indicator анализирует рынок через волны, импульсы и тренды, помогая находить ключевые точки разворота и смены тренда. Автоматически определяет волны A, B и C, а также уровни стоп-лосса и тейк-профита. Удобный инструмент для повышения точности и эффективности вашей торговли. Данный продукт также доступен для терминала MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/128179 Основные особенности индикатора: 1. Идентификация волн и трендов:    - Автоматическое определение волн на основе
Breakout bot
Giedrius Seirys
Эксперты
Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
Copiador MT5
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Утилиты
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que   únicamente   permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace!   ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más!     Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS:   Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta e
XAU Portfolio Pro 3 TimeFrames
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Эксперты
XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames Обзор стратегии XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames — это полностью автоматизированный портфель экспертов, разработанный исключительно для торговли золотом на таймфреймах M15, H1 и H4. Данный портфель объединяет три проверенные стратегии для обеспечения стабильной доходности в различных рыночных условиях. Разработка и тестирование на надежность Портфель был разработан с использованием более 20 лет исторических тиковых данных, что обеспечивает прочную статистическ
TPS Master Pro
Gopal Goswami
Эксперты
TPS Master Pro is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy algorithmic trading system built for the MetaTrader 5 (MTF) platform. Engineered for high-performance precision, it seamlessly blends advanced trend-following matrix layers, smart money price action filters, and a highly sophisticated risk mitigation engine. Whether deployed as a multi-asset grid system or a scalping engine, TPS Master Pro provides retail traders with the technical edge and data-driven security models typically restricted
NEXA Breakout Velocity
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Breakout Velocity NEXA Breakout Velocity — это автоматическая торговая система, основанная на пробое ценового канала с дополнительной фильтрацией по скорости движения цены (ROC), объёму и управлению риском на основе ATR. Система предназначена для выявления фаз расширения волатильности, когда цена выходит за пределы диапазона при увеличении импульса и торговой активности. Все сигналы рассчитываются только по закрытым барам. Одновременно удерживается только одна позиция на символ. Обзор страт
FREE
Baby MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Эксперты
Baby Bot - ваши инвестиции в будущее. Автоматический скальперский советник с жесткой дисциплиной риска. Использует классическую модель фиксированного Stop Loss и Take Profit . Торговая логика построена без применения мартингейла, сеточных стратегий и усреднения, что исключает аномальные просадки на волатильном рынке. Baby Bot выводит торговлю на новый уровень прозрачности. В отличие от стандартных роботов, торгующих по индикаторам в тестере, наш алгоритм анализирует рыночные данные,таких как  Fi
DrawTrade MT5
Benjamin Daniel Suarez Luque
Утилиты
Enhance Your Manual Trading Workflow in MetaTrader DrawTrade is a total reimagining of how you interact with MetaTrader by introducing a flexible and intuitive interface designed specifically for manual traders. It enhances chart navigation, improves drawing responsiveness, and streamlines trade execution — all with tools that feel natural to use and quick to master.   Core Navigation Improvements Mouse Flick Navigation Quickly pan across charts with a flick of the mouse, improving chart expl
DoIt EA Monitor MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Утилиты
DoIt EA Monitor - Multi EA Performance Dashboard for MT5 Your account can be profitable while one EA quietly drags down the portfolio. MetaTrader history shows the combined result, but it does not clearly show which strategy deserves more capital and which one needs attention. DoIt EA Monitor runs on one chart and separates live and historical performance by magic number, EA and symbol. It is completely read-only. It never opens, closes or modifies a trade. KNOW WHICH EA IS EARNING ITS PLACE Aut
FREE
Hydra Neuron
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Hydra Neuron EA | XAU/USD M1 Scalping System Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Hydra Neuron is an institutional scalping Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M1 timeframe. It combines structural price analysis with a multi-layered system of technical filters to identify high-probability entries in real time. ️ SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE The EA's core integrates two main signal engines: 1. Liquidity Sweep Detection — Identifies institutional liquidity sweeps by an
ADAM for FTMO 5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
Эксперты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please find new Version here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113326 Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 -------------------------------------------------
NDX 100 Swing EA MT5
Carlos Osvaldo Delgado
Эксперты
NDX 100 Swing EA Этот советник торгует индексом Nasdaq 100. Стратегия покупает на падениях, получая прибыль от бычьих тенденций. Инвестиции долгосрочные (Swing). В качестве сигнала к открытию операций используется дневной индикатор RSI, управление операциями, уровнем риска и управлением капиталом осуществляется на основе вероятностных расчетов на основе статистики. Для достижения этой цели данный проект находился в разработке более 5 лет, в течение которых были собраны большие объемы данных и в
AlphaTrend Institutional Structure Mode
Ionut Bogdan Vasilescu
Эксперты
ALPHATREND INSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE MODE Descripción general: AlphaTrend es un Expert Advisor híbrido para MetaTrader 5 que combina análisis de estructura de mercado con indicadores de momentum. No es un sistema reactivo tradicional. Opera identificando primero la tendencia real mediante máximos y mínimos, luego espera un retroceso o pullback, y finalmente confirma la entrada con ADX y pendiente de media rápida. Esto permite entrar temprano en la dirección correcta, no perseguir el precio. Lógica
С этим продуктом покупают
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Утилиты
Я автоматизировал их бизнес-стратегии для использования бинарных MT5 в Интернете и Mt5BridgeBinary наши заказы на ваш счет в Binary, и вы готовы начать работать так просто! Опытные консультанты просты в настройке, оптимизации и тестировании на прочность; Кроме того, в тесте мы можем прогнозировать долгосрочную рентабельность, поэтому мы создали механизмы для Mt5BridgeBinary своих лучших стратегий к Binary. Характеристики: -Вы можете использовать как можно больше стратегий. (Expert Advisor). -
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Утилиты
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Утилиты
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Утилиты
Сохранение данных с биржевого стакана. Утилита для воспроизведения данных: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/71640 Библиотека для использования в тестере стратегий: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81409 Возможно, потом появится библиотека для использования сохранённых данных в тестере стратегий, зависит от интереса к этой разработке. Сейчас есть наработки такого рода с использованием разделяемой памяти, когда только одна копия данных находится в оперативной памяти. Это позволяет не
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Утилиты
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Утилиты
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Утилиты
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
Утилиты
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Утилиты
Chart Walker Analysis Engine | Machine-led instincts Recommended Time Frames M30, H1 TRADING INTEGRITY: CHART WALKER NEVER REPAINTS ITS SIGNALS. What you see is EXACTLY what you get. Unlike standard indicators that alter past data to look profitable, the Chart Walker Analysis Engine locks its signals into market history the exact millisecond a candle closes.  ONCE PRINTED, IT STAYS FOREVER.  No vanishing Signals. No shifted entries. No historical manipulation. Every buy and sell alert remains
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Утилиты
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
FxStrike999SPT
Andrei Bogdanov
Утилиты
FxStrike999_SPT_bot  prop helper - это уникальный в своём роде бот,который разработан специально для тех,у кого проблемы с психологией,для тех, кто не ставит стопы и не фиксирует прибыль, и в итоге теряет свои депозиты. Но с нашим ботом все эти проблеммы будут решены !  С FxStrike999_SPT_bot вы выйдете на новый уровень торговли,где ваш депозит будет стабильно расти  и вы перестанете переживать за ваши позиции,бот сам выставит стоплосс и зафиксирует прибыль частями  (3 уровня фиксации прибыли с
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Утилиты
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Sabira Reactive
Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
Утилиты
IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Утилиты
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
GOLD robot4trade
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Утилиты
GOLD robot4trade (FTMO-версия) v1.4 Разработано Robot4Trade.com | Усилен ИИ, готов к проп-фирменным челленджам Обзор Advanced Forex EA — это алгоритмический торговый робот нового поколения, созданный для высокой производительности, стабильности и полной совместимости с требованиями проп-фирм, таких как FTMO, MyForexFunds и других. Робот сочетает классические проверенные индикаторы (MA, RSI, ATR) с современным управлением рисками и защитой капитала: контроль дневной просадки, прогрессивн
Goldusd
Osama Benalhadi
Утилиты
Key Fixes Applied Added   #include <Trade/Trade.mqh>   → Required for   CTrade   class. Initialized   CTrade trade   → Needed to execute trades. Fixed array handling for EMA values   → Used   CopyBuffer()   correctly. Normalized SL/TP prices   → Used   NormalizeDouble()   to avoid "invalid stops" errors. Corrected price checks   → Used   iHigh()   &   iLow()   for previous candle. Adjusted point values   → Changed TP/SL to   points   (1 pip = 10 points in 5-digit brokers). How to Test This EA Co
Divergence Sniper EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Утилиты
Divergence Sniper EA Smart Institutional Logic – Without the Noise This is not your typical retail trading bot. Divergence Sniper EA is built on a simple yet powerful concept: price divergence between EURUSD and GBPUSD. It identifies abnormal behavior between these correlated pairs—often signaling hidden institutional activity—and acts with precision when the edge is real. No overtrading. No noise. Just calculated entries. Clean logic based on actual price behavior, not lagging indicators.
WJ ZonePilot
Wadie Mendja
Утилиты
What is WJ ZonePilot EA? WJ ZonePilot EA is a semi-automatic and advanced MT5 Expert Advisor that allows traders to define custom price zones (Supply And Demand/Support And Resistance) on the chart and automatically manage trades based on intelligent entry, exit, and risk logic. It's built to suit both discretionary and automated traders who want to trade with precision and control — without babysitting the chart, just place your zones and let the EA do the rest. You don't know how to  draw s
GBPUSD indicator
Shoxjaxon Muzaffarov
Утилиты
GBPUSD indicator.mq5 – Smart Signal Arrow Indicator Mark.mq5 is a professional-grade, fully autonomous signal indicator designed for serious traders who want visual, consistent trade signals with smart logic and advanced filtering. Built for GBPUSD M15 , it generates Buy , Sell , Buy Stop , and Sell Stop signals using a custom combination of Alligator (Lips) , RSI , DEMA , and DeMarker indicators — and it even writes signal data to a .csv file for automation or external trade management. K
Volitility 100 Sniper EA
Levon Odain Power
Утилиты
The Vix100 Sniper Fx EA  is a fully automated trading system designed for Scalping  Volitility 100 on the MetaTrader 5 platform . It uses a combination of moving average filters and optional RSI divergence detection to identify potential Buy or Sell trade opportunities. The EA dynamically calculates lot size based on a user-defined risk percentage, adapting position size to account equity and stop loss distance. It includes advanced trade management tools such as trailing stop, break-even funct
Apex Trade Manager with Trailling sl
Gadhavi Hardikkumar
Утилиты
Это инструмент, который поможет вам управлять вашими сделками. Вы можете установить цели 1, 2, 3 в пунктах и ​​процент от размера лота, который вы хотите закрыть по этим целям. Например, вы установили цели 1, 2, 3 на 5$, 10$ и 15$ с размером 40%, 30%, 30%. Теперь, если вы откроете позицию по XAUUSD на 4220 с лотом 0,1, то она закроется 0,04 лота по цели 5$, 0,03 лота по цели 10$ и оставшимся объемом по цели 15$. Вы также можете установить стоп-лосс в пунктах. Стоп-лосс и цель будут установлен
Pro Risk Manager MT5
Goran Matev
Утилиты
️ ProRiskManager: Professional Trade Management for MT5 Stop guessing lot sizes. Start trading like a professional. ProRiskManager is a visual trade management tool that calculates perfect position sizes and manages your trades automatically. Set your risk percentage once, focus on your strategy, and let the EA handle the math. New to ProRiskManager? Read the Complete User Guide (5 min read) Core Features Smart Position Sizing Automatic Lot Calculation: Set your risk % (e.g., 1%) a
RiskMaster EA Pro
Nicolas Bouche
Утилиты
RiskMaster EA Pro – Professional Trading Assistant Capital Protection • Intelligent Management • Full Risk Control RiskMaster EA Pro is a complete trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed for demanding traders who want to protect their capital, manage or automate their trading operations with precision, and monitor their risk exposure in real time. Main Features 1. Risk and Capital Management Strict control of total risk exposure Strict conditions verification before sending each trans
BeansAssist
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Утилиты
BeansAssist *Major update 3.00 released. Kindly update your copy of BeansAssist Gives you fruitful information of the price of the symbol that you are trading. Improve your trades simply by following the suggestion that it gives you. Tracks deal stats daily so you keep track of your performance. Don't let emotions take control, be a better and profitable trader with BeansAssist to guide you. *Note: This utility is not for free 
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Утилиты
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
AllviewTool Nexus
Olha Samchuk
Утилиты
AllviewTool Nexus — Advanced Trading Utility Panel for MetaTrader 5 Hurry to buy before the end of the promotion -10% 31.03.2026 AllviewTool Nexus is a professional multi-functional trading utility designed to enhance decision-making, risk management, and market analysis within MetaTrader 5. The application does not execute trades automatically; instead, it provides traders with structured insights, analytical tools, and a clear visual interface to support disciplined and consistent trading. The
RSI Notifier with Screenshot
Anggi Jayoba
Утилиты
BOT NOTIF - 6 - DUAL MODE - BB is a Notifier-type Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to monitor market saturation points (Overbought/Oversold) with high accuracy through a three-layer filter: RSI, Wick Validation (Candle Tail), and Bollinger Bands. This bot does not execute automated trades (Auto-Trade); instead, it acts as a smart assistant that sends visual signals and comprehensive Telegram notifications, including real-time chart screenshots. It is ideal for traders seeking price reve
Другие продукты этого автора
Viking Strategy Signal Indicator
E Bahamlong Bagoudjare
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Viking Strategy Indicator – Бьющееся сердце системы BT 3.0 Viking Strategy Indicator — это не просто индикатор… Это одна из ключевых составляющих революционной торговой системы BT 3.0 , созданной для трансформации опыта трейдера любого уровня — от новичка до профессионала . BT 3.0 — это не просто инструмент: Это полноценное торговое решение , работающее в полуавтоматическом и автоматическом режимах , объединяющее 6 мощных индикаторов и интеллектуального помощника , который анализирует, выя
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв