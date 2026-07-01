Best Market Analyser Edge

Analyze Less. Understand More. Trade with Greater Confidence.

BMAE (Best Market Analyser Edge) is a semi-automated trading assistant designed to help beginner, intermediate, and experienced traders analyze the markets more efficiently, identify high-probability trading opportunities, and gradually build their trading independence.

Less hesitation. More structure. More confidence in every trading decision.

Trading Shouldn't Be This Complicated...

At first, everything seems simple.

You open a chart.

Then the questions begin.

  • Which trend should I follow?

  • Is this the right time to enter?

  • Is my risk properly managed?

  • Should I wait?

  • What if I'm wrong?

Beginners often feel overwhelmed.

Intermediate traders still question their analysis.

Even experienced traders spend hours monitoring the markets or miss great opportunities simply because they don't have enough time.

The challenge isn't just finding a strategy.

The real challenge is making consistent decisions with structure, discipline, and confidence.

That's Exactly Why BMAE Was Created

After 6 years of experience in the financial markets, I developed Best Market Analyser Edge to answer one simple question:

How can we help traders analyze the market more effectively without making them dependent on signal providers?

BMAE doesn't place trades for you.

It works alongside you.

It highlights market setups based on its analytical logic.

It notifies you whenever a potential trading opportunity is detected.

And most importantly, it helps you gradually improve your understanding of the markets.

One Tool. Multiple Needs.

👤 Are You a Beginner?

BMAE helps you understand the fundamentals of market analysis, recognize quality trading setups, and practice in a realistic trading environment using its built-in simulator.

📈 Already Have Some Trading Experience?

BMAE helps you structure your analysis, receive alerts for potential opportunities, and save valuable time during your market preparation.

🚀 Already a Profitable Trader?

BMAE becomes your trading assistant, helping you filter high-quality setups, stay disciplined, and optimize your market analysis workflow.

What You'll Be Able to Do with BMAE

✅ Analyze the markets faster.

✅ Identify high-probability trading opportunities using BMAE's analytical framework.

✅ Receive real-time alerts so you never miss important market setups.

✅ Spend less time staring at charts.

✅ Improve your discipline through a more structured trading approach.

✅ Practice in real-time using the integrated trading simulator—without risking your capital.

✅ Gain a deeper understanding of leverage and risk management.

✅ Gradually become more independent in your market analysis.

Why Is BMAE Different?

Today, many trading tools simply generate trading signals.

The problem is that traders often become dependent on those signals without understanding why they were generated.

BMAE takes a different approach.

Its purpose is to help you grow as a trader by exposing you to a structured analytical methodology, allowing you to develop your own ability to read and understand the markets.

In other words, BMAE is designed to support your decision-making—not replace it.

Practice Before You Risk Real Money

Learning is an essential part of every trader's journey.

That's why BMAE includes a real-time trading simulator, allowing you to practice in live market conditions, test your decisions, and better understand the impact of leverage and risk management—without risking your own capital.

You can also explore the platform through the Demo Version, available in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, before upgrading to the full version.

Choose the License That Fits Your Needs

🥉 1-Month License — $100

Perfect for discovering BMAE and exploring all of its features.

6-Month License — $400

The best balance between investment and long-term value.

Our Most Popular Plan.

👑 Lifetime License — $700

One payment.

Lifetime access.

All future updates included.

No renewal fees.

Your Trading Journey Starts Today

Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an intermediate trader striving for consistency, or an experienced trader looking to optimize your workflow, your next step isn't finding another shortcut.

It's equipping yourself with a structured methodology and a trading assistant designed to help you make better decisions, learn more effectively, and continue improving over time.

Discover BMAE today and take the first step toward a smarter, more structured approach to trading.


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Enhance Your Manual Trading Workflow in MetaTrader DrawTrade is a total reimagining of how you interact with MetaTrader by introducing a flexible and intuitive interface designed specifically for manual traders. It enhances chart navigation, improves drawing responsiveness, and streamlines trade execution — all with tools that feel natural to use and quick to master.   Core Navigation Improvements Mouse Flick Navigation Quickly pan across charts with a flick of the mouse, improving chart expl
DoIt EA Monitor MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
实用工具
DoIt EA Monitor - Multi EA Performance Dashboard for MT5 Your account can be profitable while one EA quietly drags down the portfolio. MetaTrader history shows the combined result, but it does not clearly show which strategy deserves more capital and which one needs attention. DoIt EA Monitor runs on one chart and separates live and historical performance by magic number, EA and symbol. It is completely read-only. It never opens, closes or modifies a trade. KNOW WHICH EA IS EARNING ITS PLACE Aut
FREE
Hydra Neuron
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Hydra Neuron EA | XAU/USD M1 Scalping System Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Hydra Neuron is an institutional scalping Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M1 timeframe. It combines structural price analysis with a multi-layered system of technical filters to identify high-probability entries in real time. ️ SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE The EA's core integrates two main signal engines: 1. Liquidity Sweep Detection — Identifies institutional liquidity sweeps by an
ADAM for FTMO 5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
专家
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please find new Version here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113326 Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 -------------------------------------------------
NDX 100 Swing EA MT5
Carlos Osvaldo Delgado
专家
NDX 100 Swing EA   We lower prices! This expert advisor trades the Nasdaq 100 index. The strategy buys dips by taking profit from bullish trends. The investment is long term (Swing). It uses the RSI daily indicator as a signal to open operations, the management of operations, the level of risk and capital management is carried out based on probability calculations based on statistics. To achieve this, this project has been in development for more than 5 years, during which large amounts of data
AlphaTrend Institutional Structure Mode
Ionut Bogdan Vasilescu
专家
ALPHATREND INSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE MODE Descripción general: AlphaTrend es un Expert Advisor híbrido para MetaTrader 5 que combina análisis de estructura de mercado con indicadores de momentum. No es un sistema reactivo tradicional. Opera identificando primero la tendencia real mediante máximos y mínimos, luego espera un retroceso o pullback, y finalmente confirma la entrada con ADX y pendiente de media rápida. Esto permite entrar temprano en la dirección correcta, no perseguir el precio. Lógica
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Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
实用工具
我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
实用工具
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
实用工具
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
实用工具
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
实用工具
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
实用工具
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
实用工具
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
实用工具
Chart Walker Analysis Engine | Machine-led instincts Recommended Time Frames M30, H1 TRADING INTEGRITY: CHART WALKER NEVER REPAINTS ITS SIGNALS. What you see is EXACTLY what you get. Unlike standard indicators that alter past data to look profitable, the Chart Walker Analysis Engine locks its signals into market history the exact millisecond a candle closes.  ONCE PRINTED, IT STAYS FOREVER.  No vanishing Signals. No shifted entries. No historical manipulation. Every buy and sell alert remains
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
实用工具
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
FxStrike999SPT
Andrei Bogdanov
实用工具
FxStrike999_SPT_bot  prop helper 者,独机器人也,专为有心理学者与有心者设之。 孰不止损,孰不利,终丧存款。 然有吾机器人,将有所决!  有FxStrike999_SPT_bot,君将及新,存款将稳步增长  君将不复忧君头寸,机器人身置止损分定利 （3個獲利回吐級別，能夠為每個級別設置固定百分比）， 它還會在突然反轉的情況下拖網您的止損，以便 盡可能多地保存您的利潤：）此外，只需按一下，您就可以關閉所有虧損交易或所有盈利交易， 甚至一鍵完成所有交易。控制面板顯示所有最必要的功能，可以一鍵關閉所需的百分比 通過在框中輸入 1 到 100% 之間的值來定位（有 3 個這樣的框，您可以在每個框中輸入您的固定百分比。願你安好。維護機器人開發團隊！
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
实用工具
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Sabira Reactive
Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
实用工具
IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
实用工具
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
GOLD robot4trade
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
GOLD robot4trade（FTMO 版）v1.5 由 Robot4Trade.com 提供｜AI 智能增强｜挑战账户全力支持 产品简介 Advanced Forex EA 是一款新一代外汇自动交易系统，专为高性能、稳定性和完全兼容 FTMO、MyForexFunds 等 prop firm 要求而设计。 本 EA 结合了经典可靠的技术指标（如 MA、RSI、ATR）与现代风险控制与资金保护功能，包括每日回撤限制、智能入场逻辑，以及实时数据显示面板，帮助用户随时掌握交易状态。 无论是挑战账户、模拟测试还是实盘资金管理，这款工具都能为您提供一体化的自动交易解决方案。 ️ 策略逻辑 均线交叉入场（快速与慢速 SMA） RSI 滤波：避免在超买/超卖区间入场 基于 ATR 的止损/止盈，动态适应市场波动 固定或按风险比例控制交易手数 阶梯再入逻辑：当价格远离时才加仓，且逐步增加手数 时间过滤器：仅在设定交易时间内执行操作 每日最大亏损保护：防止过度交易，保障挑战账户通过率 可选跟踪止损：基于 ATR 波动设定追踪距离 图表面板：实时显示资金、回撤、持仓等重要信息
Goldusd
Osama Benalhadi
实用工具
Key Fixes Applied Added   #include <Trade/Trade.mqh>   → Required for   CTrade   class. Initialized   CTrade trade   → Needed to execute trades. Fixed array handling for EMA values   → Used   CopyBuffer()   correctly. Normalized SL/TP prices   → Used   NormalizeDouble()   to avoid "invalid stops" errors. Corrected price checks   → Used   iHigh()   &   iLow()   for previous candle. Adjusted point values   → Changed TP/SL to   points   (1 pip = 10 points in 5-digit brokers). How to Test This EA Co
Divergence Sniper EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
实用工具
Divergence Sniper EA Smart Institutional Logic – Without the Noise This is not your typical retail trading bot. Divergence Sniper EA is built on a simple yet powerful concept: price divergence between EURUSD and GBPUSD. It identifies abnormal behavior between these correlated pairs—often signaling hidden institutional activity—and acts with precision when the edge is real. No overtrading. No noise. Just calculated entries. Clean logic based on actual price behavior, not lagging indicators.
WJ ZonePilot
Wadie Mendja
实用工具
What is WJ ZonePilot EA? WJ ZonePilot EA is a semi-automatic and advanced MT5 Expert Advisor that allows traders to define custom price zones (Supply And Demand/Support And Resistance) on the chart and automatically manage trades based on intelligent entry, exit, and risk logic. It's built to suit both discretionary and automated traders who want to trade with precision and control — without babysitting the chart, just place your zones and let the EA do the rest. You don't know how to  draw s
GBPUSD indicator
Shoxjaxon Muzaffarov
实用工具
GBPUSD indicator.mq5 – Smart Signal Arrow Indicator Mark.mq5 is a professional-grade, fully autonomous signal indicator designed for serious traders who want visual, consistent trade signals with smart logic and advanced filtering. Built for GBPUSD M15 , it generates Buy , Sell , Buy Stop , and Sell Stop signals using a custom combination of Alligator (Lips) , RSI , DEMA , and DeMarker indicators — and it even writes signal data to a .csv file for automation or external trade management. K
Volitility 100 Sniper EA
Levon Odain Power
实用工具
The Vix100 Sniper Fx EA  is a fully automated trading system designed for Scalping  Volitility 100 on the MetaTrader 5 platform . It uses a combination of moving average filters and optional RSI divergence detection to identify potential Buy or Sell trade opportunities. The EA dynamically calculates lot size based on a user-defined risk percentage, adapting position size to account equity and stop loss distance. It includes advanced trade management tools such as trailing stop, break-even funct
Apex Trade Manager with Trailling sl
Gadhavi Hardikkumar
实用工具
此工具可帮助您管理交易。您可以设置目标 1、2、3（以点数为单位）以及您希望在这些目标位平仓的手数百分比。例如，您已将目标 1、2、3 设置为 5$、10$ 和 15$，大小分别为 40%、30%、30%。现在，如果您在 xauusd 4220 上入场，交易量为 0.1 手，那么它将在 5$ 目标位平仓 0.04 手，在 10$ 目标位平仓 0.03 手，剩余交易量将在 15$ 目标位平仓。 您也可以设置止损点（以点数为单位）。 止损点和目标位将在您交易时自动设置。 此外，还有追踪止损条件，因此在触及 tp1 后，止损可以移至入场点；在触及 tp2 后，止损可以移至 tp1。您可以打开或关闭此条件。 图表上会有一个面板显示所有止损和止损的详细信息，以便您轻松查看点数。 Cǐ gōngjù kě bāngzhù nín guǎnlǐ jiāoyì. Nín kěyǐ shèzhì mùbiāo 1,2,3(yǐ diǎnshù wèi dānwèi) yǐjí nín xīwàng zài zhèxiē mùbiāo wèi píng cāng de shǒushù bǎifē
Pro Risk Manager MT5
Goran Matev
实用工具
️ ProRiskManager: Professional Trade Management for MT5 Stop guessing lot sizes. Start trading like a professional. ProRiskManager is a visual trade management tool that calculates perfect position sizes and manages your trades automatically. Set your risk percentage once, focus on your strategy, and let the EA handle the math. New to ProRiskManager? Read the Complete User Guide (5 min read) Core Features Smart Position Sizing Automatic Lot Calculation: Set your risk % (e.g., 1%) a
RiskMaster EA Pro
Nicolas Bouche
实用工具
RiskMaster EA Pro – Professional Trading Assistant Capital Protection • Intelligent Management • Full Risk Control RiskMaster EA Pro is a complete trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed for demanding traders who want to protect their capital, manage or automate their trading operations with precision, and monitor their risk exposure in real time. Main Features 1. Risk and Capital Management Strict control of total risk exposure Strict conditions verification before sending each trans
BeansAssist
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
实用工具
BeansAssist *Major update 3.00 released. Kindly update your copy of BeansAssist Gives you fruitful information of the price of the symbol that you are trading. Improve your trades simply by following the suggestion that it gives you. Tracks deal stats daily so you keep track of your performance. Don't let emotions take control, be a better and profitable trader with BeansAssist to guide you. *Note: This utility is not for free 
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
实用工具
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
AllviewTool Nexus
Olha Samchuk
实用工具
AllviewTool Nexus — Advanced Trading Utility Panel for MetaTrader 5 Hurry to buy before the end of the promotion -10% 31.03.2026 AllviewTool Nexus is a professional multi-functional trading utility designed to enhance decision-making, risk management, and market analysis within MetaTrader 5. The application does not execute trades automatically; instead, it provides traders with structured insights, analytical tools, and a clear visual interface to support disciplined and consistent trading. The
RSI Notifier with Screenshot
Anggi Jayoba
实用工具
BOT NOTIF - 6 - DUAL MODE - BB is a Notifier-type Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to monitor market saturation points (Overbought/Oversold) with high accuracy through a three-layer filter: RSI, Wick Validation (Candle Tail), and Bollinger Bands. This bot does not execute automated trades (Auto-Trade); instead, it acts as a smart assistant that sends visual signals and comprehensive Telegram notifications, including real-time chart screenshots. It is ideal for traders seeking price reve
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Viking Strategy Signal Indicator
E Bahamlong Bagoudjare
5 (1)
指标
BT 3.0 Smart Structure – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Market Analyzer for MT5 "Multi-Timeframe OB + Multi-Timeframe FVG + Smart Signal Filter = Smarter Trading Decisions" Take your trading to the next level with a powerful market analysis tool designed to automatically detect institutional trading zones and generate precise trading opportunities. BT 3.0 Smart Structure combines market structure analysis, Multi-Timeframe Order Blocks (OB) , Multi-Timeframe Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , intelligent Buy/
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