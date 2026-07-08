Orders Manager One For All — Complete Trading Panel for MT5

A professional all-in-one trading panel that replaces MT5's default order interface. Built for manual traders and prop firm accounts who need speed, precision and full control — this is not an automated strategy; every trade decision is yours.

Key Features

Risk-based lot sizing — auto-calculates lots from % of balance/equity/free margin, fixed amount, or manual lots

— auto-calculates lots from % of balance/equity/free margin, fixed amount, or manual lots Multi-TP (up to 4 levels) — independent TPs on Hedging accounts; Synthetic Netting Ladder simulates multi-TP on Netting accounts via automatic partial closes

— independent TPs on Hedging accounts; Synthetic Netting Ladder simulates multi-TP on Netting accounts via automatic partial closes Visual order placement — drag Entry/SL/TP lines on the chart with live lot size, risk and R:R updates

— drag Entry/SL/TP lines on the chart with live lot size, risk and R:R updates One-Click mode — instant market orders with pre-set volume, SL and TP

— instant market orders with pre-set volume, SL and TP Trade Badges — draggable SL/TP overlays directly on the chart, with distance and R:R shown per position

— draggable SL/TP overlays directly on the chart, with distance and R:R shown per position Breakeven automation — one click, with optional commission offset

— one click, with optional commission offset Bulk actions — close all, partial close (25/50/75%), breakeven all

— close all, partial close (25/50/75%), breakeven all Order List panel — live view of all positions/orders with filters, per-row actions and bulk operations

— live view of all positions/orders with filters, per-row actions and bulk operations Candle Timer widget — floating countdown to candle close for up to 3 timeframes at once

— floating countdown to candle close for up to 3 timeframes at once Unified Settings panel — all configuration in one place, fully persistent across restarts

— all configuration in one place, fully persistent across restarts Diagnostics button — one-click troubleshooting snapshot to the Journal

— one-click troubleshooting snapshot to the Journal Multi-language — English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian

— English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian Works everywhere — Standard, Cent, Hedging and Netting accounts; Forex, metals, indices, crypto, CFDs

Prop Firm Compatible

No martingale, grid or averaging. Tested across multiple prop firm environments — always confirm your firm allows EAs/panels before use on a funded account.

Wiki & Support

📖 Wiki & Docs · 📢 Updates Channel · 💬 Support Group