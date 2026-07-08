Orders Manager One For All
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 8 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Orders Manager One For All — Complete Trading Panel for MT5
A professional all-in-one trading panel that replaces MT5's default order interface. Built for manual traders and prop firm accounts who need speed, precision and full control — this is not an automated strategy; every trade decision is yours.
Key Features
- Risk-based lot sizing — auto-calculates lots from % of balance/equity/free margin, fixed amount, or manual lots
- Multi-TP (up to 4 levels) — independent TPs on Hedging accounts; Synthetic Netting Ladder simulates multi-TP on Netting accounts via automatic partial closes
- Visual order placement — drag Entry/SL/TP lines on the chart with live lot size, risk and R:R updates
- One-Click mode — instant market orders with pre-set volume, SL and TP
- Trade Badges — draggable SL/TP overlays directly on the chart, with distance and R:R shown per position
- Breakeven automation — one click, with optional commission offset
- Bulk actions — close all, partial close (25/50/75%), breakeven all
- Order List panel — live view of all positions/orders with filters, per-row actions and bulk operations
- Candle Timer widget — floating countdown to candle close for up to 3 timeframes at once
- Unified Settings panel — all configuration in one place, fully persistent across restarts
- Diagnostics button — one-click troubleshooting snapshot to the Journal
- Multi-language — English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian
- Works everywhere — Standard, Cent, Hedging and Netting accounts; Forex, metals, indices, crypto, CFDs
Prop Firm Compatible
No martingale, grid or averaging. Tested across multiple prop firm environments — always confirm your firm allows EAs/panels before use on a funded account.
Wiki & Support
📖 Wiki & Docs · 📢 Updates Channel · 💬 Support Group