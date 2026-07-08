Orders Manager One For All

Orders Manager One For All — Complete Trading Panel for MT5

A professional all-in-one trading panel that replaces MT5's default order interface. Built for manual traders and prop firm accounts who need speed, precision and full control — this is not an automated strategy; every trade decision is yours.

Key Features

  • Risk-based lot sizing — auto-calculates lots from % of balance/equity/free margin, fixed amount, or manual lots
  • Multi-TP (up to 4 levels) — independent TPs on Hedging accounts; Synthetic Netting Ladder simulates multi-TP on Netting accounts via automatic partial closes
  • Visual order placement — drag Entry/SL/TP lines on the chart with live lot size, risk and R:R updates
  • One-Click mode — instant market orders with pre-set volume, SL and TP
  • Trade Badges — draggable SL/TP overlays directly on the chart, with distance and R:R shown per position
  • Breakeven automation — one click, with optional commission offset
  • Bulk actions — close all, partial close (25/50/75%), breakeven all
  • Order List panel — live view of all positions/orders with filters, per-row actions and bulk operations
  • Candle Timer widget — floating countdown to candle close for up to 3 timeframes at once
  • Unified Settings panel — all configuration in one place, fully persistent across restarts
  • Diagnostics button — one-click troubleshooting snapshot to the Journal
  • Multi-language — English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian
  • Works everywhere — Standard, Cent, Hedging and Netting accounts; Forex, metals, indices, crypto, CFDs

Prop Firm Compatible
No martingale, grid or averaging. Tested across multiple prop firm environments — always confirm your firm allows EAs/panels before use on a funded account.

Wiki & Support
📖 Wiki & Docs · 📢 Updates Channel · 💬 Support Group

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5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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