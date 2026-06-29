Elite Anonymous Bot (Settings At The End)

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Precision. Discipline. Consistency.

Most Expert Advisors lose because they chase every market movement.

Anonymous Bot doesn't.

It waits.

It filters.

It strikes only when probability is on its side.

Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), Anonymous Bot combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with intelligent price action confirmation to capture high-probability momentum moves while avoiding unnecessary trades.

This isn't another Grid EA.

It isn't Martingale.

It isn't averaging down.

It simply follows one rule:

Only trade when the odds are heavily in your favour.

What makes Anonymous Bot different?

Instead of entering randomly, Anonymous Bot looks for multiple confirmations before risking capital.

It analyses:

✔ Higher Timeframe Trend

✔ Market Momentum

✔ Pullback Structure

✔ Breakout Confirmation

✔ ATR Based Risk Management

✔ Intelligent Trade Management

Only when every condition aligns will Anonymous Bot execute a trade.

Sometimes this means taking only a handful of trades per month.

Because quality beats quantity.

Risk Management Built In

Anonymous Bot was designed around capital preservation.

Features include:

• ATR Dynamic Stop Loss

• ATR Dynamic Take Profit

• Automatic Break Even

• Intelligent Trailing Stop

• One Trade Per Day Protection

• Session Filtering

• Day Filtering

No dangerous recovery systems.

No Martingale.

No Grid.

Every trade has a predefined exit.

Backtest Performance

Current Internal Testing

Symbol:

XAUUSD

Timeframe:

M15

Profit Factor:

4.76

Winning Trades:

85%

Maximum Drawdown:

6.46%

Trading Style:

Momentum / Trend Following

Money Management:

Fixed Lots or Risk Based

Who is this EA for?

Anonymous Bot is ideal for traders who:

✔ Prefer low drawdown

✔ Want disciplined entries

✔ Like trend-following systems

✔ Don't want Martingale

✔ Want a fully automated trading assistant

Important

Like every professional trading system, Anonymous Bot is not designed to win every trade.

Losses are part of trading.

The goal is simple:

Win significantly more than you lose while protecting capital over the long term.

That philosophy is what Anonymous Bot was built around.

What's Included

✔ Fully Automated MT5 Expert Advisor

✔ Easy Installation

✔ Adjustable Risk Settings

✔ Adjustable Trading Hours

✔ Adjustable ATR Multipliers

✔ Break Even

✔ Trailing Stop

✔ Ongoing Improvements

Trade Smart. Stay Anonymous.





Settings:



(This setting is for the XAUUSD Pair only on a 15min Timeframe)

(The smallest account you can use is $100 on a 0.01 Lot size, If you want even a bigger advantage then send me a message so I can guide you and help you get set up.)