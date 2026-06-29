Gold Anonymous bot

Elite Anonymous Bot (Settings At The End)

Works Best with Our Broker ----> (https://portal.traze.com/register?referralCode=ZB4868370)


Precision. Discipline. Consistency.

Most Expert Advisors lose because they chase every market movement.

Anonymous Bot doesn't.

It waits.

It filters.

It strikes only when probability is on its side.

Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), Anonymous Bot combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with intelligent price action confirmation to capture high-probability momentum moves while avoiding unnecessary trades.

This isn't another Grid EA.

It isn't Martingale.

It isn't averaging down.

It simply follows one rule:

Only trade when the odds are heavily in your favour.

What makes Anonymous Bot different?

Instead of entering randomly, Anonymous Bot looks for multiple confirmations before risking capital.

It analyses:

✔ Higher Timeframe Trend

✔ Market Momentum

✔ Pullback Structure

✔ Breakout Confirmation

✔ ATR Based Risk Management

✔ Intelligent Trade Management

Only when every condition aligns will Anonymous Bot execute a trade.

Sometimes this means taking only a handful of trades per month.

Because quality beats quantity.

Risk Management Built In

Anonymous Bot was designed around capital preservation.

Features include:

• ATR Dynamic Stop Loss

• ATR Dynamic Take Profit

• Automatic Break Even

• Intelligent Trailing Stop

• One Trade Per Day Protection

• Session Filtering

• Day Filtering

No dangerous recovery systems.

No Martingale.

No Grid.

Every trade has a predefined exit.

Backtest Performance

Current Internal Testing

Symbol:
XAUUSD

Timeframe:
M15

Profit Factor:
4.76

Winning Trades:
85%

Maximum Drawdown:
6.46%

Trading Style:
Momentum / Trend Following

Money Management:
Fixed Lots or Risk Based

Who is this EA for?

Anonymous Bot is ideal for traders who:

✔ Prefer low drawdown

✔ Want disciplined entries

✔ Like trend-following systems

✔ Don't want Martingale

✔ Want a fully automated trading assistant

Important

Like every professional trading system, Anonymous Bot is not designed to win every trade.

Losses are part of trading.

The goal is simple:

Win significantly more than you lose while protecting capital over the long term.

That philosophy is what Anonymous Bot was built around.

What's Included

✔ Fully Automated MT5 Expert Advisor

✔ Easy Installation

✔ Adjustable Risk Settings

✔ Adjustable Trading Hours

✔ Adjustable ATR Multipliers

✔ Break Even

✔ Trailing Stop

✔ Ongoing Improvements

Trade Smart. Stay Anonymous.


Settings:

(This setting is for the XAUUSD Pair only on a 15min Timeframe)
(The smallest account you can use is $100 on a 0.01 Lot size, If you want even a bigger advantage then send me a message so I can guide you and help you get set up.)

Variable Value
RiskPercent 1.0
UseFixedLot true
FixedLotSize 0.02
UseH1TrendFilter true
FastEMA 50
SlowEMA 200
ATRPeriod 14
ATR_SL_Mult 4.0
ATR_TP_Mult 2.0
AllowBuy true
AllowSell true
UseBreakEven false
UseTrailingStop false
MagicNumber 494949490
UsePinBar false
UseEngulfing true
UseSessionFilter true
LondonStart 11
LondonEnd 14
NewYorkStart 14
NewYorkEnd 15
MaxTradesPerDay 10
MaxDailyLossPercent 1.0
TradeMonday True
TradeTuesday False
TradeWednesday True
TradeThursday   False
TradeFridayday   True
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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