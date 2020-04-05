ZetaFX Signal

ZETAFX SIGNALS - EA AUTO TRADER

1. HOW TO GET STARTED

1.2 Create an account.

1.3 Retrieve your license key to access the script.

1.4 Set your laptop or pc time zone to (UTC +02:00 Harare, Pretoria)



2. HOW IT WORKS

Once you have purchased the EA Auto Trader, simply drag and drop the

file onto any chart inside your trading platform.



3. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS * Uptime: 24/7 continuous uptime on a PC, laptop, or VPS server.

* OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11.

* Internet: Stable 24/7 internet connection.

* Capital: Recommended minimum broker balance of $20.





4. IMPORTANT NOTE (FIRST LOAD)

When you first load the script and enter your license key, it may

automatically open an initial order on your account.





We highly recommend canceling this first order and waiting for a fresh

one. Once the next fresh trade setup triggers, the system is officially

running.





5. DEFAULT SETTINGS & CUSTOMIZATION





* Order Lot Size: Default is set to 0.01. You can customize this size

based on your risk preference.





* Custom Symbol Mapping (Gold):

The default setting is XAUUSD. Depending on your broker, you may

need to adjust this to match their specific naming convention.

Format: XAUUSD:[Enter your broker's Gold name]

Examples:

- XAUUSD:XAUUSDm

- XAUUSD:GOLD





6. TRADING EXPECTATIONS



* This EA features an 82% win ratio.

* If a trade sits open for more than a day, do not panic. Just leave

it alone. It can occasionally take several hours or a day before

the strategy successfully takes profit.