Menemani Smart Traders

MENEMANI Smart TRaders | Semi-Automated Supply/Demand, FVG & Order Block Trading Assistant. Available for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 (two separate Market products — install the build that matches your terminal).

 

MENEMANI Smart TRaders is a professional trading assistant (utility EA) that scans, scores, and visualizes institutional price zones — then lets you execute a complete pending-order plan from a single dashboard. You stay in control: the EA never opens a trade on its own. You pick the zone; it handles distribution, protection, and monitoring.

 

Three zone engines, one workflow

·      UFO Zones (Supply–Demand, Seiden methodology) — RBR / DBR / RBD / DBD base zones with a 10-point quality score.

·      FVG Zones (Fair Value Gap, ICT concept) — 3-candle imbalance gaps with a 6-component score.

·      OB Zones (Order Block) — the last opposite candle before a BOS-confirming displacement, fully scored like FVG.

Every zone carries a hover tooltip: timeframe, zone type, score/grade, volume, touches, and mitigation status. A High/Medium/Low probability filter keeps only the setups worth your attention.

 

Multi-timeframe by design

·      Scan UFO, FVG, OB, and Swing/Pivot structure on the chart TF plus three configurable higher timeframes (HTF-1/2/3).

·      PO3 HTF candles (including a synthetic 7-hour session candle aggregated from H1) and Swing Liquidity mapping for top-down context.

·      Toggle every layer per timeframe from the TOOLS tab — no re-attaching, no reloading.

 

The 5-tab dashboard

·      ZONE — trading style (Scalping or Intraday/Swing), draggable ceiling/floor, live Cut Loss / Stop Loss / Take Profit and RR preview.

·      ORDERS — up to 6 pending-order slots per side, lot-based or fixed-USD-risk sizing, Total Risk Exposure and Profit/Risk monitors.

·      TRADE — one-click Place / Cancel / Close, Cut Profit / Cut Loss buttons, per-slot cancel ("x"), live status per slot (Pending / Open / TP / SL).

·      STATS — net P/L, profit factor, win rate, averages, Sharpe ratio, filterable by style and scope, with 20-column CSV export for journaling.

·      TOOLS — per-TF toggles for UFO · FVG · OB · Swing · PO3, plus Volume Profile, Dot Pivot, Trading Range lines, and proximal/distal labels.

 

Three-layer protection

1.                 Cut Loss — early EA-managed exit (percentage of zone width for Scalping).

2.                 Silent Stop Loss — managed internally by the EA, never sent to the broker's server.

3.                 Broker Stop Loss — conventional server-side SL as a disconnect safety net.

Intraday/Swing protection can be pip-based or % of Daily ATR based.

 

Built for multi-chart operation

Run 5–10 charts simultaneously — different pairs or the same pair on different timeframes. Each instance is fully independent (magic-number isolation), draws only its own objects, cleans up completely on removal, and is engineered to stay light: batched order scanning, throttled panel redraws, and zero freezing or flickering.

 

What this EA is (and is not)

This is a semi-automated trading assistant. It does not make trading decisions, does not martingale, does not grid blindly, and does not promise profits. Zone selection, direction, sizing, and risk are always yours. Test on a demo account first and apply disciplined risk management.

 

Quick start

1.                 Attach to a chart, enable Algo/Auto Trading, keep Show dashboard = true.

2.                 Pick your style on ZONE (Scalping or Intraday/Swing).

3.                 Enable the zone layers you want on TOOLS; use the probability filter.

4.                 Click the toggle (¤) on your chosen buy/sell zone.

5.                 Verify ceiling/floor, CL/SL/TP, and RR; drag lines to fine-tune.

6.                 Enable slots and sizing on ORDERS, execute from TRADE, review on STATS.

 

Platform notes

·                   MT5 build: all 21 native timeframes supported for zone scanning.

·                   MT4 build: identical feature set (including the H7 session candle) on the 9 native MT4 timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1). Closed-trade TP/SL status and original pending-order metadata in the CSV export are reconstructed on a best-effort basis due to MT4 history limitations.

·                   Recommended: Windows 10/11 or a low-latency Windows VPS for 24-hour operation.

 

SUPPORT

For setup help and questions, please use the Comments tab on this product page or send a private message through mql5.com.

 

DISCLAIMER

MENEMANI Smart TRaders is a trading-assistant tool only. Trading carries financial and other risks. All trading decisions and outcomes are the trader's sole discretion and responsibility. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Utilities
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
Utilities
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Utilities
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
Utilities
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Utilities
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
Utilities
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Utilities
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT4 version  
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
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