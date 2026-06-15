Menemani Smart Traders

MENEMANI Smart TRaders | Semi-Automated Supply/Demand, FVG & Order Block Trading Assistant. Available for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 (two separate Market products — install the build that matches your terminal).

 

MENEMANI Smart TRaders is a professional trading assistant (utility EA) that scans, scores, and visualizes institutional price zones — then lets you execute a complete pending-order plan from a single dashboard. You stay in control: the EA never opens a trade on its own. You pick the zone; it handles distribution, protection, and monitoring.

 

Three zone engines, one workflow

·      UFO Zones (Supply–Demand, Seiden methodology) — RBR / DBR / RBD / DBD base zones with a 10-point quality score.

·      FVG Zones (Fair Value Gap, ICT concept) — 3-candle imbalance gaps with a 6-component score.

·      OB Zones (Order Block) — the last opposite candle before a BOS-confirming displacement, fully scored like FVG.

Every zone carries a hover tooltip: timeframe, zone type, score/grade, volume, touches, and mitigation status. A High/Medium/Low probability filter keeps only the setups worth your attention.

 

Multi-timeframe by design

·      Scan UFO, FVG, OB, and Swing/Pivot structure on the chart TF plus three configurable higher timeframes (HTF-1/2/3).

·      PO3 HTF candles (including a synthetic 7-hour session candle aggregated from H1) and Swing Liquidity mapping for top-down context.

·      Toggle every layer per timeframe from the TOOLS tab — no re-attaching, no reloading.

 

The 5-tab dashboard

·      ZONE — trading style (Scalping or Intraday/Swing), draggable ceiling/floor, live Cut Loss / Stop Loss / Take Profit and RR preview.

·      ORDERS — up to 6 pending-order slots per side, lot-based or fixed-USD-risk sizing, Total Risk Exposure and Profit/Risk monitors.

·      TRADE — one-click Place / Cancel / Close, Cut Profit / Cut Loss buttons, per-slot cancel ("x"), live status per slot (Pending / Open / TP / SL).

·      STATS — net P/L, profit factor, win rate, averages, Sharpe ratio, filterable by style and scope, with 20-column CSV export for journaling.

·      TOOLS — per-TF toggles for UFO · FVG · OB · Swing · PO3, plus Volume Profile, Dot Pivot, Trading Range lines, and proximal/distal labels.

 

Three-layer protection

1.                 Cut Loss — early EA-managed exit (percentage of zone width for Scalping).

2.                 Silent Stop Loss — managed internally by the EA, never sent to the broker's server.

3.                 Broker Stop Loss — conventional server-side SL as a disconnect safety net.

Intraday/Swing protection can be pip-based or % of Daily ATR based.

 

Built for multi-chart operation

Run 5–10 charts simultaneously — different pairs or the same pair on different timeframes. Each instance is fully independent (magic-number isolation), draws only its own objects, cleans up completely on removal, and is engineered to stay light: batched order scanning, throttled panel redraws, and zero freezing or flickering.

 

What this EA is (and is not)

This is a semi-automated trading assistant. It does not make trading decisions, does not martingale, does not grid blindly, and does not promise profits. Zone selection, direction, sizing, and risk are always yours. Test on a demo account first and apply disciplined risk management.

 

Quick start

1.                 Attach to a chart, enable Algo/Auto Trading, keep Show dashboard = true.

2.                 Pick your style on ZONE (Scalping or Intraday/Swing).

3.                 Enable the zone layers you want on TOOLS; use the probability filter.

4.                 Click the toggle (¤) on your chosen buy/sell zone.

5.                 Verify ceiling/floor, CL/SL/TP, and RR; drag lines to fine-tune.

6.                 Enable slots and sizing on ORDERS, execute from TRADE, review on STATS.

 

Platform notes

·                   MT5 build: all 21 native timeframes supported for zone scanning.

·                   MT4 build: identical feature set (including the H7 session candle) on the 9 native MT4 timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1). Closed-trade TP/SL status and original pending-order metadata in the CSV export are reconstructed on a best-effort basis due to MT4 history limitations.

·                   Recommended: Windows 10/11 or a low-latency Windows VPS for 24-hour operation.

 

SUPPORT

For setup help and questions, please use the Comments tab on this product page or send a private message through mql5.com.

 

DISCLAIMER

MENEMANI Smart TRaders is a trading-assistant tool only. Trading carries financial and other risks. All trading decisions and outcomes are the trader's sole discretion and responsibility. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

推荐产品
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
专家
賺錢和研究的工具。 交易信號和策略的核心是基於作者的價格預測模式形成算法。適用於任何樂器！輔以基於 MA "九尾狐" 的控制系統，盡可能準確地更新和調整市場、儀器和工作期間的信號。 合格：所有市場中的所有工具（有例外）。 適用對象：對沖基金、基金和資產經理、投資經理、投機者、投資者和利益相關者。 ..................................................................................................................................................................................
Atlas Aegis Lab
Petros Paplomatas
实用工具
XAU/USD is not a preset on top of a generic engine here. It is the whole project , one instrument, one model stack, built for it and nothing else. It started as research rather than as a product. What you get is the software itself, running on your account, at your broker, with the risk settings under your hand. Three models that disagree Direction and size are scored by an ensemble: a transformer, a gradient-boosted tree ensemble, and a recurrent network. Same feature set, three different induc
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
专家
Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
Analytical Expert Pro
Tatiana Savkevych
专家
Expert Mind Core: Statistical Probability Engine The Expert Mind Core algorithm is based on a high-order mathematical model designed to analyze structural market imbalances. Unlike standard indicators, this system utilizes a multidimensional approach to price action, evaluating the rate of change in volatility (Gamma-analysis) and its deviation from the equilibrium point. The core logic functions by identifying exhaustion zones where the probability of a corrective movement significantly outweig
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
专家
房地产公司已准备就绪！ EA 不使用网格算法、鞅算法等。 该智能交易系统基于双随机指标H1/H4和追踪止损运行，同时交易30个标准交易品种。 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低。 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone，以及提供Raw和Razor账户以实现最低点差的交易平台 重要提示： 为了获得最佳效果，使用低点差账户非常重要！ 杠杆比——至少1:100，建议1:500 - 低至中等风险、低风险和极低风险级别至少需要 1 分 30 秒 账户类型：对冲账户 交易时间周期为 H1 优化周期：2024-2025年 EA 不使用网格算法、鞅算法等。 最低存款额：   10,000美元 重要提示！购买后，请私信我以获取安装和设置说明。您还将免费获得我开发的另一款MT5智能交易系统及其安装说明，您可以从以下三款中选择：Market Trader AI Pro、Market Trader StBol MT5 或 BtcUsd Trader AI。 目前的7700美元价格仅适用于接下来的3份。之后，价格将永久上涨至11500美元。我限制用户数量是为了确保该策略
GoldPulse EA
Petros Paplomatas
实用工具
Unlock the Power of Automated Trading with Human Intelligence and Advanced Technical Analysis in GOLD (XAUUSD)! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing our cutting-edge trading bot, designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) users, that seamlessly integrates human intelligence with sophisticated technical analysis to deliver consistent and reliable trading signals in GOLD (XAUUSD) directly to your account. Why Choose Our Trading Bot? Automated Precision : Say goodbye to missed op
Apex Regime Scalping EA MT5
Naranbat Eldevkhuu
专家
Apex Regime Scalper 是一款智能多资产 Expert Advisor，专为希望获得纪律化日内交易、灵活仓位管理以及循序渐进系统优化的交易者而设计。 在当前阶段，Apex 在 GOLD 和 SILVER 上表现最为出色。它们目前是系统最稳定、最成熟的核心交易品种，也验证了该策略在真实市场环境中的主要逻辑。 本系统的实盘交易从 1000 美元账户 开始，目的是在真实执行条件下逐步打磨策略，而不仅仅依赖历史回测结果。 Apex 的下一阶段开发重点将放在以下三个品种上： BTCUSD US500 OIL 我们的目标是让这三个品种的交易逻辑更加稳定、更加高效，并在不破坏当前黄金和白银核心优势的前提下，逐步提升整体系统的多品种盈利能力。 在此之后，Apex 将继续按阶段扩展到更多交易品种和更多市场类别，但扩展方式将保持谨慎和有步骤，只在前一阶段效果得到确认后再进入下一阶段。 Apex Regime Scalper 的特点 智能化日内交易思路 自适应入场与持仓管理 分阶段迭代优化 重视质量而非盲目扩展 强调纪律、控制与稳定性 重要说明 Apex 是一个持续优化中的实战
Steady Gold Pro
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
专家
Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF Professional Multi-Timeframe Strategy for XAUUSD Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike standard EAs, this system utilizes a Dual-Regime Engine that distinguishes between strong trending markets and sideways consolidation, ensuring the highest probability entries. Optimized for the Current Gold Bull Market In the current market environment where Gold is showing strong bullish momentum, this E
Copiador MT5
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
实用工具
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que   únicamente   permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace!   ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más!     Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS:   Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta e
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
专家
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Jim Dim
Maryna Shulzhenko
专家
Newly developed by   Jim Dim , just try this tool. A bot that can really do what a trader needs, both a professional and a beginner. The bot can, with minimal risk settings, go through the entire history of EURUSD with a minimal drawdown (below 3%), which will satisfy the requirements of the most conservative trader in terms of risk. As you know, there is a rule to risk no more than 2-3 percent. This bot follows this rule. But in the event of force majeure, there is a stop at a loss of capital
Rifcap Core Robot Pro Smart Trend
Arif Adeniyi Ichola Latoundji
专家
注意：此机器人专为黄金交易而设计。 Zhùyì: Cǐ jīqìrén zhuān wèi huángjīn jiāoyì ér shèjì. 专业交易机器人，采用TDI/RSI策略，具备智能入场（低买高卖）、动态追踪止损、盈亏平衡保护和高级风险管理功能。针对XAUUSD（黄金）货币对进行了优化。 RIFCAP CORE ROBOT PRO是一款由金融工程专家设计的高级自动化交易系统，旨在通过智能交易管理捕捉市场趋势并最大限度降低风险。 该机器人结合了： TDI和RSI指标 智能反转检测（低买高卖） 基于交易时段的交易逻辑 动态追踪止损和盈亏平衡系统 该EA分析市场状况并根据以下因素执行交易： 趋势延续信号 超买/超卖反转 市场时段行为（亚洲/伦敦/美国） 它特别针对XAUUSD（黄金）货币对进行了优化。 ️ 风险管理 该机器人集成了强大的风险控制系统： 盈亏平衡激活 部分利润锁定 动态追踪止损 持仓数量限制 交易手数控制 这既能保障资金安全，又能实现利润增长。 业绩表现 真实交易测试结果： 初始资金：100 美元 → 400 美元 一周盈利：约 770 美元
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
专家
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Vortex M1 Superior Analysis
Ahmad Ferdiansah
实用工具
VORTEX — Mesin Kecerdasan Pasar Tingkat Lanjut VORTEX adalah Expert Advisor MetaTrader 5 yang dirancang untuk pasar dengan volatilitas tinggi seperti XAU/USD (Emas) dan BTC/USD (Bitcoin). Berbeda dengan sistem yang hanya mengandalkan indikator sederhana, VORTEX menggabungkan beberapa lapisan analisis pasar untuk menemukan kondisi trading dengan probabilitas tinggi. Mesin analisisnya dibangun di atas empat pilar utama: Tekanan — mengukur kekuatan pembeli dan penjual. Momentum — mengevaluasi apaka
Green Mower 1 MT5
Yaakov Markos
实用工具
By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction
ChronomaX
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or
Sentora
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
专家
SENTORA — The Gold Engine That Already Paid Out  $15,000+  in Real Money Not a backtest fantasy. Not another martingale grid. A precision gold system with a   verified five-figure withdrawal   to prove it. While 99% of "gold robots" blow up on the first real spike,   Sentora   was forged on   years of 99%-quality real tick data   — and then did what almost none of them can: it   survived a funded prop-firm account and cashed out over $15,000 .   (Payout proof below. ) An Adaptive Intellig
EA Agressive Gold Scalper M1
Lukas Rudu Pantawan
专家
EA Aggressive Gold Scalper M1 adalah Expert Advisor scalping pembalikan frekuensi tinggi yang dirancang khusus untuk XAUUSD (Emas) pada timeframe M1. Expert Advisor ini mengidentifikasi peluang bounce/pembalikan cepat pada level support dan resistance dinamis selama kondisi pasar sideways dan mengeksekusi perdagangan jangka sangat pendek (detik hingga menit). EA ini mengikuti aturan ketat berdasarkan perilaku pasar emas yang sebenarnya, hanya berfokus pada pengaturan pembalikan probabilitas ting
BtcUsd Trader AI
Bohdan Suvorov
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice: Market Trader AI Pro, MarketTrader EA MT5, Market Trader StBol MT5 The current price of $7,700 applies to the next 3 copies only. After that, the price will permanently rise to $11,500. I am limiting the number of users to preserve the strategy's effi
Thesoo 89 Triangular
Margiyono
专家
Thesoo 89 is a multi-functional Expert Advisor working with Triangular or Single Pair systems, including Scalper Martingale Anti-Martingale MultiCurrency / SingleCurrency Default parameter for Multi Currency (setfile T88-1), works with Anti-Martingale using the multiplier constant This EA can manage transactions made manually from all platforms including from a mobile phone Time Frame: Works on all Timeframes, preferably M1 or M5 Pairs: Default Paramaters for Multi Currency Triangular, works b
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
专家
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Aussie Victor MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.51 (39)
专家
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid sy
Big Source MT5
Igor Bulgakov
专家
Automated trading system. Trend Advisor big_Source MT5 uses 2 EMA indicators and an RSI indicator. Safe, doesn 't use a martingale or a grid of warrants. The expert uses standard stop loss, teak profit and trailer stop. Requirements Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD). The Expert Advisor trades on M30 timeframes. The minimum deposit is $ 500. Compatible with four- and five-digit accounts. Compatible with all brokers, including American ones, that are subject to the FIFO rule. Input Parameters L
KenArok Ichimoku
Rudi Rupian
专家
==================================================== 中文描述 ====================================================   KenArok EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化智能交易系统，以印度尼西亚信诃沙里王国创始人肯·阿罗克（公元1222年）命名。本EA采用结构化加仓策略，要求两个指标同时确认，方可开仓或加仓。   — 一目均衡表 — 作为主要趋势过滤工具。云层（先行带A和B）判断趋势状态：价格在云层上方为上升趋势，价格在云层下方为下降趋势，价格在云层内部方向不明，EA不开仓。转换线与基准线的关系提供动量确认。云层位置与转换线/基准线关系必须同时满足，才触发入场。   — ATR（平均真实波幅）— 作为波动性过滤工具，防止在横盘或低活跃度市场中开仓。若ATR值低于设定最低阈值（ATR_Min_Pips），即使一目均衡表有信号，EA也不执行任何操作。该过滤器同时适用于首次开仓和加仓操作。   — 功能特点 — • 每次开仓和加仓均需双指标确认（一目均衡表 + A
Real Gold Digger
Federico Granata
专家
Gold Digger – Trend Basket EA for XAUUSD (MT5) Professional Automated Trading System for Gold Based on Trend Filtering and Smart Basket Management Product Overview Gold Digger is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) by combining multi-timeframe trend confirmation with a dynamic basket profit management system . Unlike traditional grid or aggressive martingale robots, Gold Digger focuses on trading in the direction of institutional
Grid Spider EA
Agus Pujianto
专家
交易不是靠运气，而是靠一致性和纪律。 本EA设计为专业的自动化助手，帮助交易者以精确、快速且无情绪的方式把握市场机会。 为什么选择此EA？ 24/7 纪律 – 严格按照您设定的规则交易。 精准执行 – 抓住机会毫不延迟。 智能风险管理 – 可自定义手数和资金控制。 多货币 & 多周期 – 一个EA，无限机会。 稳定 & 可靠 – 易于使用并可优化各种市场条件。 谁适合此EA？ 初学者 → 从第一天起培养有纪律的交易习惯。 有经验的交易者 → 摆脱情绪，保持一致。 投资者 → 保持长期投资组合的稳定。 ️ 免责声明： 没有任何系统能保证100%盈利。本EA是专业工具，结果取决于您的设置、市场条件和资金管理。请谨慎交易。 www.dagangduit.com
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
专家
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
该产品的买家也购买
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
实用工具
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
实用工具
1.   记录每一个Tick交易的价格数据。     数据文件内容:“Tick时间”、“ASK价格”、“BID价格”、“SPREAD价差”、“Tick报价数量”。 2.   同时，生成一个1分钟周期的报价数据文件。     1min数据文件内容:“ASK时间”、“ ASK OPEN价格 ”、“ASK HIGH 价格”、“ASK LOW 价格”、“ASK CLOSE 价格”、 “ BID 时间”、“BID OPEN价格 ”、“ BID HIGH 价格”、“ BID LOW 价格”、“ BID CLOSE 价格”、 “Tick报价数量”。 3. 每天将所有报价数据保存在一个文件中，方便使用者进行数据分析和数据整理。 4.这个EA程序，任何时刻加载到MT5图表中，就可以直接开始价格数据的记录。确保记录下市场中出现的每一个报价。 5.文件存储位置：MQL4/Files/
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
实用工具
我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
实用工具
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
实用工具
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
实用工具
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
实用工具
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
实用工具
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
实用工具
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
实用工具
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
实用工具
請務必在 www.Robertsfx.com 加入我們的 Discord 社區，您也可以在 robertsfx.com 購買 EA 無論價格向哪個方向移動，都能贏得勝利 無論價格向哪個方向移動，該機器人都會根據價格的移動方向改變方向，從而獲勝。這是迄今為止最自由的交易方式。 因此，無論它向哪個方向移動，您都會贏（當價格移動到屏幕截圖中的任何一條紅線時，它會以您設置的利潤目標獲勝）。 您面臨的唯一風險是價格是否正在整合（停留在一個地方）。 對沖忍者是一種半自動交易工具，您可以使用下面的對沖設置進行設置。當您告訴它進行交易時，購買或出售它，然後為您處理一切。 每次機器人改變方向時，它都會彌補你之前的損失，所以當你到達任何一條紅線時，你的利潤將是你決定的。 一個好的經驗法則是使用相當高的風險來獲得回報，但是你在這個鏈接上知道如何交易這個機器人的交易秘密。你想要的是價格移動，一旦它開始移動，你就直接走向你的利潤資金:) 設置 ADR / 平均點差 ADR 是平均每日範圍，顯示該工具在一天內通常平均移動多少點。很高興知道這一點，因為您不希望該機器人在點差變得更高的市場展期中運行
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
实用工具
在此向大家介绍一款我本人使用多年的机器人。该产品支持半自动和全自动交易模式。 >>> Chat <<< 本程序包含基于经济日历新闻的灵活交易设置功能。不支持策略测试器检验。仅可进行实际操作。需在终端设置允许URL 列表中添加新闻网站。点击服务 > 设置 > 智能交易系统。选中“允许WebRequest对下列URL发出请求：”。添加下列（删除空格）：https://  nfs.faireconomy.media 下載最新的設定檔： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 訊號監控： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart 请参考博客中各类参数说明自行实现个性化设置   ： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748545   。 主要默认设置说明 单一图表英镑/GBP（英镑美元/GBPUSD、欧元英镑/EURGBP、英镑日元/GBPJPY、英镑加拿大元/GBPCAD、英镑澳大利亚元/GBPAUD、英镑瑞士法郎/GBPCHF）货币对操作。英镑/
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
实用工具
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
实用工具
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
实用工具
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
实用工具
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
实用工具
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
实用工具
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
实用工具
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
实用工具
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
实用工具
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
实用工具
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
实用工具
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT4 version  
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
实用工具
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
WEB MT5 Licensing
Louis Allotey
实用工具
ABOUT THE PRODUCT Your all-in-one licensing software is now available. End users are typically granted the right to make one or more copies of software without infringing on third-party rights. The license also specifies the obligations of the parties to the license agreement and may impose limitations on how the software can be used. AIM OF THE SOFTWARE The purpose of this system is to provide you with a one-of-a-kind piece of software that will help you license and securely track your MT4/MT5
作者的更多信息
HTF PO3 Candles MT5
Mohammad Israwan
指标
HTF PO3 Candles HTF PO3 Candles projects Higher-Timeframe candles directly onto your current chart, so you can read the Power-of-Three (PO3) structure of two superior timeframes without switching charts. By default it overlays H1 and H4 candles (up to 4 each) beside the live price, complete with High/Low and Equilibrium (EQ) projection lines — a clean visual map of where higher-timeframe accumulation, manipulation, and distribution are forming. Key features Two selectable higher timeframes (defa
FREE
HTF PO3 Candles MT4
Mohammad Israwan
指标
HTF PO3 Candles HTF PO3 Candles projects Higher-Timeframe candles directly onto your current chart, so you can read the Power-of-Three (PO3) structure of two superior timeframes without switching charts. By default it overlays H1 and H4 candles (up to 4 each) beside the live price, complete with High/Low and Equilibrium (EQ) projection lines — a clean visual map of where higher-timeframe accumulation, manipulation, and distribution are forming. Key features Two selectable higher timeframes (defa
FREE
Menemani Smart Traders MT4
Mohammad Israwan
实用工具
MENEMANI Smart TRaders | Semi-Automated Supply/Demand, FVG & Order Block Trading Assistant. Available for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 (two separate Market products — install the build that matches your terminal).   MENEMANI Smart TRaders is a professional trading assistant (utility EA) that scans, scores, and visualizes institutional price zones — then lets you execute a complete pending-order plan from a single dashboard. You stay in control: the EA never opens a trade on its own. You pick t
筛选:
无评论
回复评论