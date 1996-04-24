Currency Strength Pullback Panel

Currency Strength & Pullback Panel — currency strength and pullback entry points

The Currency Strength & Pullback Panel is an analytical panel that solves two trader tasks at once: it shows which currency pairs are in a strong move right now, and it points out where an opportunity has opened to join that move at a favorable price on a pullback.

Unlike classic currency strength indicators that stop at a colored scale, this panel works across multiple timeframes. For each pair it computes the percentage change on four horizons at once — M15, H1, H4, and D1 — and the resulting trend strength is formed as a weighted sum in which the higher timeframes carry more weight than the lower ones. This approach filters out market noise and highlights exactly those pairs where the move is confirmed across several scales at once, rather than a random spike on a single candle.

The core idea of the panel is finding pullbacks against a strong trend. The logic is simple and proven in practice: when D1, H4, and H1 all show a strong move in the same direction while the lower M15 turns against it, the market is giving a correction within the trend — the very spot where experienced traders prefer to enter with the trend rather than chase price at its peak. The panel catches these moments automatically and brings them out into a separate section as "PULLBACK BUY (M15)" and "PULLBACK SELL (M15)" signals, highlighting them in a contrasting orange so they don't get lost among the other data.

The interface is built as a clean two-column panel. On the left are the strongest pairs to buy, on the right the strongest to sell, sorted by descending strength, with each row breaking down the changes across all four timeframes. The row color tells the situation at a glance: an ordinary trend, a yellow counter-trend, or an orange pullback. Below the separator sits a dedicated section devoted entirely to pullback signals, and to the right of it a statistics block that shows the total number of working pairs, how many pairs are in a strong uptrend and downtrend, and how many pullbacks and counter-trends are present on the market right now.

Particular attention has been paid to compatibility with any broker. The panel can work with arbitrary symbol suffixes: you can set the suffix manually in the settings — absolutely any format will do, be it ".ecn", "m", ".pro", or a non-standard ".stp" — or you can rely on auto-detection, which first runs through a list of common suffixes and, failing that, scans Market Watch and reads the actual symbol format of the server. The current suffix and the mode in which it was resolved are always shown in the statistics block, so you can see what the indicator is actually working with.

All the key thresholds are exposed as input parameters. The strong trend level, the depth of the M15 pullback, the counter-trend level, the panel update interval, and the color scheme are tuned to a specific trading style and to the character of the instruments. Counter-trend and pullback signals can be turned on and off independently.

The panel runs on a timer rather than on every tick, so it doesn't load the terminal and feels equally comfortable on a single chart or with many windows open. This is deliberately not a trading robot and not an arrow generator for entries — it is a situational awareness tool that gathers the scattered picture across dozens of pairs into one clear window and highlights the moments when a strong trend offers an entry on a correction. The trader makes the decision, relying on a clear and structured picture of the market.


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一个简单的专家顾问交易欧元/美元货币对，而不仅仅是 由 BUX EA 引擎提供动力 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82887 选择。VAR:S1 (OPT.VER: S1) 信号生成的最佳指标集 有信号/无信号、挂单的开仓/平仓交易 鞅模式（包括动态鞅） 虚拟追踪止损（对经纪商不可见） 使用策略测试器测试和优化您的交易策略 所有必要的信息都在常见问题解答中。 https://docs.google.com/document/d/1mIEhAeDSlmc5OtgwMSnlw7HSDK0Yvjk_1H36rMX7QZU/edit?usp=sharing 由 BUX EA 引擎提供动力 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82887
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Sahil Mukhtar
专家
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Steady Gold Pro
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
专家
Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF Professional Multi-Timeframe Strategy for XAUUSD Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike standard EAs, this system utilizes a Dual-Regime Engine that distinguishes between strong trending markets and sideways consolidation, ensuring the highest probability entries. Optimized for the Current Gold Bull Market In the current market environment where Gold is showing strong bullish momentum, this E
Trade Performance Information
Andres Mauricio Serrano Quintero
指标
This indicator will help you track performance of your trades, even scalping trades.  You can use it with the Arab, and many other traders.  This indicator displays essential trading account information directly on your chart. It positions itself in one of the four corners of the screen and showcases details such as: Symbol: The symbol of the asset currently displayed on the chart. Profit/Loss: The total profit or loss in dollars for the current symbol. Pips: The total number of pips gained or
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5 (3)
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5 (1)
指标
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4.96 (24)
指标
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Stefano Frisetti
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后让你自己去判断剩下的一切。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 为你提供完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，都会同时绘制一套完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时优势判断，告诉你当前这个交易品种和时间周期是否值得交易。随附的 Trade Manager EA 会在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动剧烈、情绪干扰明显时也能保持交易纪律。不重绘。仅在K线收盘后确认信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数以及任何你在 MT5 上交易的品种。 核心功能 不重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后生成。 每个信号都会显示入场线、结构性止损位和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 判断系统包括：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮可根据当前品种和时间周期自动优化设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并提供五种专为本指标设计的预设交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
指标
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
指标
当然，以下是翻译成中文（简体）的版本： 该指标标出市场中显现出 交易兴趣 的区域，并随后显示 订单积累区域 。它的工作方式类似于大规模的订单簿。 这是为 大资金 打造的指标，性能卓越。市场中有任何兴趣，你都能通过它清晰看到。 （这是一个 完全重写的自动化版本 —— 不再需要手动分析。） 交易速度 是一个全新的概念指标，它显示了市场上大订单 何时 、 何地 聚集，并揭示了其背后的意义。它可以在 非常早期 就检测到趋势的变化。 在外汇市场，所谓的“交易量”实际上是误导性的，因为那指的是价格在单位时间内的变化，因此真正的名称应是“交易速度”。 一切都取决于我们如何思考、如何行动、如何分析。 改变分析范式至关重要。 该指标完全重构了外汇市场上“交易量”的概念，用逻辑方式重新定义并应用，从而成为一个 独特而精准的工具 。 使用方法： 默认情况下，指标处于 自动模式 ，可独立用于任何时间周期。如果你希望切换到手动模式，只需点击 Auto / Manual Mode 按钮即可。 在 手动模式 下，所有计算从 2025年1月1日 开始。你可以根据需要更改该日期，以查看不同的分析结果。 最优数据周期
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
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Break Pullback
Arief
指标
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Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices MT5  - 是一款用于寻找潜在交易信号的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为算法，以及信号终点检测和已完成轨迹的计算。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率和价格平滑计算。 该指标的主要参数是“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算模式， 无需手动配置即可使用。通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 该指标内置市场方向指标，由两条移动平均线（快线和慢线）的交叉点表示，在确定自身趋势时可以禁用该指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用该指标。支持所有交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上会显示重复的箭头。该指标提供多种类型的警报。 内置信号线点计数器，用于计算从信号箭头到信号终点的收盘价。 由于指标不会重绘，信号结果的数值是在信号终点之后计算的，滞后于信号发出后一根K线。 总计数器会将接收到的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
指标
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT5買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 5上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋势
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
指标
您好，交易员！ 大多数散户交易者依赖于滞后的网页脚本。真正具有交易优势需要机构化的架构。 Astro AI 指标并非标准的图表叠加层。它是一个编译后的神经网络，包含两个代理，直接运行在您的终端上。 以下是该系统背后的具体技术： 1. 代理 1：分析师（图神经网络 - GNN） 市场并非孤立的价格柱；它们是相互关联的数据网络。 功能：代理 1 使用图神经网络来映射这些复杂的非线性关系。 优势：标准指标仅考虑单一的历史移动平均线，而我们的 GNN 可以实时处理深层的市场结构关系，在散户交易量发挥作用之前揭示隐藏的相关性。 2. 代理 2：执行器（近端策略优化 - PPO） 模式识别只是成功的一半。基于当前市场波动做出正确的决策，才是预测模型与滞后模型之间的区别所在。 功能：代理 2 使用 PPO（一种先进的强化学习算法）来确定最佳入场点。 优势：它持续调整交易策略，而非使用静态的“超买”或“超卖”线。它会分析当前市场状况并计算最可能的成交点。 执行桥接：通过 ONNX 集成到交易终端 如果执行速度慢，模式识别就毫无用处。我们已通过 ONNX（开放神经网络交换平台）
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
指标
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 指标 · Smart Money Concepts · 预测智能引擎 ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI 是一套专业的 Smart Money Concepts 指标系统，专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）打造。 它将完整的 SMC 框架——Order Blocks、Liquidity sweeps（流动性扫荡）、Fair Value Gaps、Break of Structure、Change of Character——与 8 个全新的 AI 驱动模块相结合，直接在图表上呈现精准的可视化信号、预测轨迹线、彩色的 SL/TP 风险回报框，以及三级自适应 TP Ladde
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
指标
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
指标
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
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TimeGap Block SMC
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
TimeGap Block SMC v3.00 TimeGap Block SMC is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects price areas where the market passed through a range too quickly and spent almost no time inside the zone. Such areas often point to an imbalance between supply and demand. When price returns to these areas, the market may show a reaction: a bounce, a slowdown, partial filling of the zone, or a breakout. The indicator is built on Smart Money Concepts logic and helps analyze market structure witho
Quantitative Analysis Indicator
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
Here is a quantitative analysis indicator for any market. Its essence is simple - it calculates the magnitude of the waves of price movement from top to bottom, and gives the median value of the magnitude of the non-recoil trend. If the current value of the movement has exceeded this threshold by more than 10% (110% of the indicator indicator), you can enter a trade against the trend and work with a large margin of action based on ATR. Transactions are obtained with a high risk-reward ratio and
Shtenco Neural Link EA
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
专家
We present to you ShtencoNeuralLink - a revolutionary trading advisor with a unique idea that has been under development since 2022. ShtencoNeuralLink is based on a neural network, fully written in the MQL5 language. Its idea is absolutely new and has no analogues on the market, operating in completely different price and time coordinate systems, going beyond the classical Japanese candlesticks or bars. The heart of the advisor is a trainable neural network, whose weights are automatically selec
Trader Protector Risk Manager
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
实用工具
Trader Protector: Professional Risk Manager for MetaTrader 5 Safeguard your trading account and optimize profits with Trader Protector - an advanced risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. Key Features: Multi-level Risk Control: Daily risk limit Monthly risk limit Risk per trade Trailing stop for daily profit Flexible Settings: Customizable risk percentages Choice of order execution modes Maximum lot size restriction Excessive Loss Prevention: Limits on losing positions (daily, weekly, monthly) A
Ai 3D Bars Reversal
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
3D Bars Oscillator - Market Trend Visualization Indicator Brief Description 3D Bars Oscillator is an innovative MetaTrader 5 indicator that provides a unique three-dimensional view of market trend dynamics using advanced Renko and smoothing algorithms. Key Features Visualization Technology : Three-dimensional representation of market trend Adaptive Algorithm : Trend calculation based on Renko blocks Flexible Configuration : Full control over indicator parameters Technical Specifications Version
Ai Moving Average Trend
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
实用工具
AI Moving Average Trend Brief Description An innovative trend indicator utilizing neural network technology for adaptive price movement analysis, perfect for medium and long-term traders working across various timeframes. Full Description Operating Principle The indicator employs a single-layer neural network to analyze price movements and construct an adaptive trend line. The algorithm combines classical moving average with machine learning for precise trend determination. Calculation Algorithm
ARIMA Neural Link
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
ARIMA Neural Link - Trading Revolution When Mathematics Meets Artificial Intelligence Tired of unpredictable losses? Fed up with guessing market movements like reading tea leaves? While you're losing money on emotional decisions, professional traders are already using tomorrow's technology. Introducing ARIMA Neural Link The world's first hybrid indicator combining the power of classical ARIMA modeling with cutting-edge neural network algorithms. This isn't just another indicator — it's a quantum
FVG Block SMC
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
FVG Analysis — 公允价值缺口(Fair Value Gap)的识别与跟踪 FVG Analysis 是一款能够在图表上自动识别价格失衡区域的指标——这类区域在 Smart Money Concepts 中被称为公允价值缺口(Fair Value Gap)——并跟踪它们从形成到被回补的整个生命周期。这些区域出现在市场以极强的冲量运行、以致于留下未被相邻K线填补的价格缺口之处,而价格往往会在随后重新回到这些区域,以恢复平衡。 本指标的核心是经典的三K线缺口定义。当第一根与第三根K线的影线之间留有未被填补的空间,且冲量K线本身确认了方向时,缺口便记录在三根K线的中间那一根上:对于看跌缺口,较旧K线的最低价高于较新K线的最高价,且中间K线为阴线;对于看涨缺口,则呈镜像关系。这种方法过滤掉随机噪声,只突出在结构上具有意义的缺口。 每一个被识别出的区域都会以矩形的形式绘制在图表上:看跌与看涨缺口各自采用可自定义的颜色,区域可以填充并置于背景,从而不会遮挡价格走势。矩形从缺口形成的时刻延伸至当前时间,直观地展示该区域保持未被回补的时长,以及价格已逼近到何种程度。 本指标特别注重对区域回
OrderBlock SMC
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
Order Block ICT — SMC An Order Block indicator based on the ICT / Smart Money Concepts methodology. It automatically detects and draws bullish and bearish order block zones on your chart, tracks their mitigation, and removes zones once they are spent. See the areas where smart money stepped into the market — without marking up the chart by hand. What the indicator does Scans price history and detects order blocks through several scenarios at once: a classic candle sequence, an impulsive move, an
TimeGap Block SMC MultiTF
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
TimeGap Block SMC v3.00 Professional Time Gap Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TimeGap Block SMC is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and analyze Time Gap zones within market structure. It automatically detects price areas where the market moved too quickly, spending very little time inside a particular price range. These areas often become significant support and resistance zones and can provide valuable trading opportunities when price revisits them. The indicator i
Shtenco SMC Market Structure
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
SMC Market Structure PRO — 订单块、FVG、流动性与汇合区指标 不再靠猜测。开始像大资金那样解读市场。 SMC Market Structure PRO 自动在图表上识别聪明钱的关注区域——订单块（Order Blocks）、公允价值缺口（FVG）以及时间失衡区，并高亮显示三种结构相互重叠的汇合区（Confluence Zones）。价格恰恰最常在这些区域产生反应。 这是一款基于聪明钱概念（Smart Money Concepts / ICT）方法论的完整市场结构分析工具。它适用于任意品种和任意周期，启动时自动处理历史数据，并在每根新K线上更新——已形成的区域不会重绘。无需堆叠十几个零散指标，您即可在图表上获得一张完整的机构意图地图。 核心功能 自动订单块（看涨与看跌） 指标不只是简单地标出一根大K线。它会验证真正的 SMC 条件：实体至少占整根K线幅度的 60%、流动性抓取（liquidity grab）以及随后的价格位移（displacement）。只有经过确认的订单块才会显示在图表上。 公允价值缺口（FVG / 失衡区） 精确识别三K线价格缺口，并带有最
SMC Proximity RSI
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
SMC Proximity RSI + Time Blocks —— 由聪明钱区域强化的 RSI 振荡指标 普通的 RSI 只显示超买和超卖，却完全不知道价格相对于关键机构区域处于什么位置。SMC Proximity RSI 解决了这个问题。 这款振荡指标将经典 RSI 与聪明钱概念（Smart Money Concepts）分析相结合：它测量价格与订单块（Order Blocks）、公允价值缺口（FVG）、时间块（Time Blocks）以及支撑/阻力位的接近程度，并在价格进入重要区域时精准放大 RSI 信号。在看涨订单块处出现的超卖，远比在空旷区域的超卖更有意义——而本指标会把这一点显示出来。 副图窗口中你会看到 主线 SMC Proximity RSI —— 经聪明钱结构接近度强化后的 RSI。在真正值得期待反应的区域，超买/超卖信号会更加鲜明。 四条接近度线（一个开关即可显示/隐藏）： —— Order Block Proximity：与看涨和看跌订单块的接近度 —— FVG Proximity：与未填补失衡区的接近度 —— Time Block Proximity：与价格/时
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