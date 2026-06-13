SWDM Position Manager EA

SWDM Position Manager EA


The SWDM Position Manager EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for automatically managing matching positions on the current chart symbol. It can manage already open positions as well as newly opened positions, as long as they match the configured position filters. It is not a classic entry-signal robot and does not open trades by itself in the default workflow. The EA is designed to protect and manage manual trades or positions opened by other tools using internal risk management logic.

The main purpose of the EA starts after the trade entry. It monitors matching open positions, calculates internal stop levels, tracks risk/reward targets, can perform partial closes, move remaining positions into break-even protection, trail the internal stop and automatically close positions when internal protection rules are triggered.

Important: The EA uses internal management. By default, it does not place visible broker-side Stop Loss or Take Profit levels. Internal stops and targets are managed by the EA. Therefore, the EA must remain active for this protection logic to work.

Main Features

  • Management of already open MetaTrader 5 positions
  • No automatic market entries in the default workflow
  • Internal Stop Loss and Take Profit logic
  • Risk/reward based position management
  • Automatic internal stop calculation based on account risk
  • Calculation based on either balance or equity
  • Optional manual internal SL distance as a percentage of the entry price
  • Optional shared risk across multiple managed positions
  • Partial close at the configured RR target
  • Break-even protection with configurable buffer
  • Early break-even protection before the full RR target is reached
  • Internal step-based trailing after break-even
  • Optional pullback protection after partial close for runner positions
  • Fast Trade Mode for short-term trade management
  • M5 entry candle confirmation in Fast Trade Mode 2
  • Internal money-lock protection for Fast Trade Mode 1 and Fast Trade Mode 2
  • Loss limitation in Fast Trade modes
  • Overtrading protection with automatic closing of additional matching positions
  • Position filters for symbol, magic number, manual positions, empty comments and empty server-side SL/TP
  • Optional protection against duplicate managers on the same account and symbol
  • Interactive chart panel with position status, internal stop, target, mode and management state

Management Modes

1. Default RR Manager

The Default RR Manager is intended for normal position management after a trade has been opened. Once a matching position is detected, the EA calculates an internal stop. If the manual internal SL distance is set to 0, the stop distance is calculated based on the configured account risk.

If multiple positions are managed at the same time, the automatic risk can optionally be shared across all managed positions. This helps prevent the full configured risk from being applied separately to every single position.

After the stop calculation, the EA calculates the internal RR target. When this target is reached, the EA can close part of the position and move the remaining volume into break-even protection. If a partial close is not possible because of broker minimum volume or volume step restrictions, break-even management is still activated.

The EA can also reduce risk before the full RR target is reached. Once an internal intermediate RR level is reached, the stop can be tightened. After break-even, the EA uses an internal trailing system. The internal stop only moves in the trade direction and is never loosened.

2. Fast Trade Mode

The Fast Trade Mode is intended for fast manual trading workflows where open positions should be protected quickly. This mode separates positions by volume.

Fast Trade Mode 1

Fast Trade Mode 1 is designed for 0.01 lot positions. The EA can close a position when the open loss reaches the configured loss limit in account currency. In addition, an internal money lock can be activated once the position reaches the configured open profit.

  • 0.01 lot positions are handled as Fast Trade Mode 1
  • Configurable loss limit in account currency
  • Internal profit protection after a defined open profit is reached
  • Step-by-step increase of the locked profit if open profit continues to grow
Fast Trade Mode 2

Fast Trade Mode 2 is designed for positions from 0.02 lot and above. This mode uses M5 candle logic and internal capital protection rules.

The EA checks the M5 candle that was already running when the position was opened. It does not wait for the next M5 candle after entry. If the entry M5 candle does not confirm the position direction, the position is closed. For a buy position, the entry M5 candle must close bullish. For a sell position, the entry M5 candle must close bearish.

Fast Trade Mode 2 also checks the configured loss limit first. If the open loss reaches the configured amount, the position is closed before any other rule is applied. This priority is intended to protect capital.

After the entry candle is confirmed, the EA can apply an internal money lock. In addition, the position can be closed if an opposite M5 candle closes after the confirmed entry candle.

Overtrading Protection

The EA includes built-in overtrading protection. When this function is enabled, the EA limits how many matching positions may be managed at the same time.

If more matching positions exist than allowed, additional newer positions are closed automatically. Older matching positions are kept first. This function is useful when multiple manual clicks, other tools or broker-side behavior create more positions than intended.

Position Filters

The EA does not manage every position automatically. It only manages positions that match the active filters. The filters are intentionally conservative to prevent the EA from interfering with unrelated trades or other Expert Advisors.

  • Manage current chart symbol only
  • Manage manual positions only
  • Manage positions with empty comments only
  • Manage positions without server-side SL and TP only
  • Optional magic number filter
  • Ignore positions that existed before the EA was attached
  • Prevent duplicate manager instances on the same account and symbol

Internal Management

The SWDM Position Manager EA is based on internal protection logic. The internal stop, the internal target and the internal position state are stored and managed by the EA. Visible broker-side Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are not required.

Because the protection logic is internal, the EA must remain active on the chart. MetaTrader 5 must be connected and Algo Trading must stay enabled. If MetaTrader 5 is closed, the EA is removed from the chart or Algo Trading is disabled, the internal stop and target management cannot be executed.

Chart Panel

The EA includes an interactive chart panel with important information about the current management state.

  • EA status
  • Current management mode
  • Number of open positions
  • Number of managed and skipped positions
  • Overtrading protection status
  • RR and SL mode
  • Counters for partial closes and closed positions
  • Internal stop
  • Target price
  • Position direction, volume and entry price
  • Position management state
  • Fast Trade protection status when Fast Trade Mode is active

The position list uses accordion rows. Position details can be opened and closed directly on the chart. The panel can also be moved on the chart.

Typical Workflow

  1. Attach the EA to the chart of the symbol you want to manage.
  2. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.
  3. Select the management mode.
  4. Open a position manually or with another tool.
  5. The EA manages matching positions according to its internal rules.
  6. Monitor the internal stop, target, status and management stage in the chart panel.

Recommended Use

This EA is suitable as a risk and trade management assistant. It is useful for traders who use their own entry rules and need a separate tool for managing open positions.

  • For manual traders who want automatic internal protection logic
  • For traders who want to manage positions without broker-side SL/TP
  • For traders who want partial close and break-even logic
  • For traders who want internal trailing after break-even
  • For traders who need fast protection for short-term manual trades
  • For traders who want a limit against overtrading behavior

Important Notes

This EA does not guarantee profits. It is a management tool, not a prediction system. Trading results depend on market conditions, spread, execution quality, symbol behavior, broker rules, account type, position size and the selected settings.

Internal protection only works while the EA is running, the terminal is connected and Algo Trading is enabled. Always test the settings in the Strategy Tester or on a demo account before using them on a live account.

The EA can close positions automatically when internal rules are triggered. Make sure you understand the selected mode and all position filters before using the EA.

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Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
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