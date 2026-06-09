Aurora Golden Goddess

5
Aurora 实盘信号 — 实时跟踪

Aurora Golden Goddess 是一款针对黄金 (XAUUSD) 的精准结构突破EA。它在确认的摆动枢轴点挂出止损挂单，只顺势交易——无网格、无马丁、无加仓摊平。 同一时间只持一单，始终带固定止损。

它的与众不同在于回撤纪律。 在 4.5 年的真实 tick + 滑点、固定手数回测中，最大余额回撤保持在 3% 以下。

回测（2021–2026，XAUUSD M15，固定 0.10 手，真实 tick + 20–40ms 滑点）：

  • 盈利因子：1.48 · 胜率：74% · 最大回撤：2.98% · 最大连续亏损：6 · 交易数：819

特点：单仓位带硬止损 · 自动识别 2/3/5 位小数经纪商 · 趋势+波动+点差过滤 · 风险%或固定手数 · 图表面板。

诚实提示： 回测不是承诺。黄金的实盘结果取决于您经纪商的点差与执行——这正是内置点差过滤的原因。请先在自己的经纪商上用免费 Demo 回测，从小手数开始。随时为您提供帮助。
推荐：XAUUSD，M15，低点差账户，VPS。


评分 1
Peter Kovac
194
Peter Kovac 2026.07.21 15:22 
 

Aurora EA is a safe and stable robot in my experience. It is broker-dependent, like many other EAs, but the differences are not significant. In my testing, it performed best on IC Markets and QuoMarkets, while it did not perform well on the FTMO demo. Overall, I am satisfied with its performance and I can recommend it. The developer is also responsive and helpful.

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Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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Midas The Golden Touch
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (7)
专家
MIDAS 是一款基于挂单突破的智能交易系统（EA），专为黄金（XAUUSD）开发并经过前向测试。 它运行两个独立的突破引擎，并通过内置的财经日历新闻过滤器和点差过滤器保护每一笔挂单。 工作原理 • 日突破：在前一日最高点挂 BuyStop / 在最低点挂 SellStop。 • 伦敦时段突破：构建 10:00–15:00 区间，并在两侧放置止损挂单。 • 价格向有利方向移动后，激进追踪止损锁定利润。 • 新闻过滤器在美元高影响事件前后撤回挂单（内置 MT5 日历，无 DLL、无 WebRequest）。 • 点差过大时，点差过滤器阻止新挂单。 • 图表仪表盘显示区间、挂单/新闻状态、持仓盈亏与账户信息。 回测（见截图）：XAUUSD H4，约 5 年，100% 真实 Tick 历史质量，盈利因子 1.66， 启用过滤器时历史最大回撤约 2.5%。 历史结果不代表未来表现。由于滑点、点差跳变和延迟，实盘结果会与回测不同。请先在模拟账户测试。 推荐：品种 XAUUSD，周期 H4，默认参数，0.05 手建议最低入金 3000 —— 按余额调整手数。保持过滤器开启。
Akella
Volodymyr Bobal
专家
AKELLA   —   双面黄金复利机器人（XAUUSD   H1） Akella 是一款专为 XAUUSD H1 时间框架设计的专业全自动交易系统。它交易市场最受关注的日线结构上两种概率最高的事件：昨日极值与日线枢轴位（R1/S1）汇合处的确认冲量突破——以及假突破（陷阱反打）：价格刺穿关键位、被拒绝后重新收复。两种入场"面孔"在构造上互斥：无论市场在关键位做什么，Akella 都有对应预案。 每笔仓位都有硬性止损保护。盈利交易通过严格的金字塔加仓放大——只在行情有利时加仓——整个仓位篮通过三层出场机制收割：利润回吐保护、止损级联和固定熔断器。亏损快速切断，盈利持续复利。无网格、无马丁、无摊平——永远不会。 开仓前，智能过滤器持续分析趋势方向（EMA200）、波动率健康度（ATR   走廊）、趋势强度（ADX）和K线冲量。条件不满足时，Akella   只会等待。 回测 2021–2026（真实报价、真实点差、入金 10,000、固定手数 0.10、默认参数）： 盈利因子： 3.65   | 净值回撤： 1.41%   | 恢复因子： 14.93   |   1,284 笔交易 ，
Mora Gold
Volodymyr Bobal
专家
MORA GOLD — 耐心的黄金复利系统 (XAUUSD M30) Mora Gold 是一套专业的全自动交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 的 M30 周期设计。它围绕大多数黄金机器人都做错的一件事而构建： 当信号出现的那一刻点差恰好很宽时，应该怎么办。 大多数机器人把宽点差当作否决。信号被丢弃，行情随后自己走掉。Mora Gold 不这样做。它的入场信号读取自 已收盘的K线 ，因此在机器人等待期间信号不会失效。一时的宽点差因此成为在K线内部耐心等待、以值得支付的价格入场的理由，而不是放弃一个已经正确做出的决定的理由。 在四年半的黄金历史中，仅此一点差异就价值 数千笔交易 ：同样的筛选逻辑，如今作用于它过去丢弃的那些信号。 入场由 四项自校准的百分位检验 选出。它们将当前读数与近期候选者排序比较，而不是与固定阈值比较，因此在黄金波动率状态变化时能够跟随而不会过时。确认读数必须真正 与交易方向一致 ，而不只是强：方向相反的强读数会被直接拒绝。 每一笔持仓都由 硬性止损 保护。盈利仓位以有纪律的金字塔加仓，仅在行情朝有利方向运行时加仓，最多九个单位，整个组合在第一单位利润回吐时了结，并由止损
Lumen Golden Breakout
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (1)
专家
Lumen — 黄金结构突破 EA Lumen 只做一件事，并且做得干净利落：交易黄金上真实价格结构的突破。当价格沿 EMA200 趋势方向收盘突破最近 30 根K线的最高价或最低价时，Lumen 挂出一张挂单，并用基于 ATR 的止损进行管理——止损先移至保本，随后跟随价格。同一时间仅一笔持仓——没有网格、没有马丁格尔、没有加仓摊平。 设计目标是尽可能低的回撤，而非最陡的曲线。默认仅做多（黄金长期偏多，使做空一侧更弱）、固定手数，以及一个波动率"通道"过滤器，在死寂或混乱的行情中回避。 主要特点 单一持仓——同一时间绝不超过一笔交易。 无网格、无马丁格尔、无摊平。 结构突破入场：N根K线高/低点加 EMA200 趋势过滤。 ATR 出场链：硬止损 -> 保本 -> ATR 跟踪止损。 波动率通道过滤器跳过死寂与过度延伸的行情。 可选的每日亏损停机与点差保护。 默认固定手数（回撤低而稳定）；可选按百分比风险计算手数。 推荐 品种：XAUUSD（黄金）。周期：H1。 低点差 / ECN 经纪商，并使用 VPS 保证不间断运行。 默认参数即为经过测试的配置——请从此开始。 回测（XAUUS
FREE
SmartTrailingStop Universal
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (2)
实用工具
SmartTrailingStop 是一款通用追踪止损工具，可作用于任何持仓——手动交易或任何 EA 开出的订单均可。提供四种追踪模式，并支持保本与部分平仓，让它替您管理账户中的每一个持仓。 适合不愿盯盘的波段交易者、需要精准止损的剥头皮交易者，以及所有运行没有优质追踪止损模块的多 EA 用户。 我们的黄金 EA： Aurora Golden Goddess  |  Midas The Golden Touch  | Golden Fatima 四种追踪模式 - Fixed — 经典固定点数距离 - ATR — 波动率自适应，根据市场状况调整 - Step — 仅在价格前进设定步长后锁定利润 - Candle — 跟随前 N 根 K 线的高/低点 附加功能 - 保本 — 盈利达到设定点数后将 SL 自动移至入场价 + 锁定点 - 部分平仓 — 在首个目标平掉一定比例，剩余继续追踪 - 激活阈值 — 在盈利前不触碰 SL - 范围过滤 — 按品种、魔术号、方向（仅 BUY 或仅 SELL） - 自动遵守经纪商 stops level 与 freeze level - 兼容对冲与
FREE
Aurelius
Volodymyr Bobal
专家
Aurelius 是一款专为 XAUUSD 设计的趋势延续 EA。它使用自定义 K 指标（方向性 效率比）识别强劲宏观趋势，并在微观回调耗尽时入场。系统持仓直到趋势力量 衰减 (K-decay 退出)，然后平仓。 无网格。无马丁。无神秘承诺。只有透明的策略和诚实的回测数据。 2024-2026 XAUUSD H1 回测 - 净利润:        $13,731 (本金 $10,000) - 盈亏比:        1.29 - 恢复因子:      4.06 - 夏普比率:      2.48 - 最大余额回撤:  17.15% - 最大净值回撤:  13.57% - 总交易数:      1,475 - 单笔最大盈利:  $3,586 工作原理 1. 宏观过滤：H4 最近 3 根 K 线显示强方向性 (K_HTF >= 0.50) 2. 微观过滤：M5 最近 3 根 K 线显示耗尽的反向回调 (K_LTF <= 0.30) 3. 入场：在回调耗尽后顺宏观趋势开仓 4. 离场：K_HTF 跌至峰值的 35% 以下 (K-decay 退出) 5. 紧急止损：600 点 特性
FREE
Zephyr Index EA
Volodymyr Bobal
专家
Zephyr — NAS100 突破（免费） 专为   US Tech / NAS100 (USTEC)   设计的 H1 波动突破 EA。核心逻辑是在近期价格结构高低点外侧同时挂出 OCO 买停与卖停单，价格突破哪侧即激活哪个方向，另一侧订单自动取消。EA 仅在五项过滤条件同时满足时才允许入场：价格结构突破、ATR 波动率扩张、ADX 趋势强度确认、成交量放大、以及处于有效交易时段之内。每笔交易均配有基于斐波那契比例与 ATR 计算的硬性止损，以及固定风险回报比 2.0 的止盈位—— 无网格、无马丁格尔、无加仓 。手数按账户余额风险百分比动态计算，内置点差过滤、单日最大亏损保护。回测 USTEC H1（2022–2025）：盈利因子 1.12，夏普比率 3.03，最大回撤 21%，共 119 笔交易。推荐使用风险比例 1%，可将回撤控制在约 10%。 我们的黄金 EA： Aurora Golden Goddess  |  Midas The Golden Touch  |  Golden Fatima 过往表现不代表未来收益。
FREE
EquityGuard Risk Manager
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (1)
实用工具
EquityGuard 是一款静默运行的账户保护工具。它实时监控您的账户净值，一旦触及任何预设的亏损、回撤或盈利阈值，立即关闭所有持仓、删除挂单，并可选自动停用 EA。 专为跟单考核交易员 (FTMO、MFF、FundedNext、The5ers)、多 EA 组合用户，以及所有不愿看着盈利日变成亏损日的交易者设计。 核心功能 - 日内亏损上限 — 按当日起始余额的百分比 - 日内盈利目标 — 达标后锁定收益 - 最大回撤 — 可基于峰值净值、初始余额或当日起始 - 总亏损上限 — 保护初始本金 - 三种响应模式：仅报警、平仓全部、平仓并停用 EA - 范围过滤 — 按品种和魔术号 - 通知方式：弹窗、推送、邮件、声音 - 图表实时面板，状态颜色编码 - 与任何 EA 兼容，绝不干扰策略 - 完美适配 FTMO 风格的考核规则 工作流程 1. 挂载到任意图表，设置限额，启用自动交易。 2. EquityGuard 每秒检测一次账户状态。 3. 触发时：报警提示、按市价平掉所有匹配持仓、删除挂单。 4. 日计数器在午夜自动重置。 典型用途 - 顺利通过考核账户，不触发日亏损规则
FREE
Triumph Gold
Volodymyr Bobal
专家
TRIUMPH — 双速黄金引擎（XAUUSD   M30） Triumph 是一套用于 XAUUSD、M30 周期的全自动交易系统。它不预测方向，也绝不逆势加仓摊平。它等待一个具体且可度量的事件：价格加速——最近一段走势必须快于其之前的一段——并且此刻价格已经处于自身近期区间的极端位置。 开仓之前，两个彼此独立的读数必须同时成立： 加速度   —— 承重过滤器。价格的二阶差分，并与其自身近期分布进行排序比较。 位置   —— 当前收盘价在最近 64 根收盘价中所处的位次，同样以排序而非固定水平来衡量。 两个过滤器都是自校准的百分位，而不是固定阈值。每个过滤器拒绝固定比例的候选信号，因此当波动率环境改变时系统会自我重新校准，而不会慢慢失准。排序使用窗口内的每一根K线，因此与「最高/最低之间的位置」不同，它不会被单根异常K线所决定。 两种交易模式 Triumph 配备一个两档模式开关，由您选择取舍的方向。两档都是实测设置，而非装饰性预设： Selective （默认）—— 交易更少，盈利因子更高。 Frequency   —— 交易更多，盈利因子更低。 这是真实的取舍而非降级：Frequ
筛选:
Peter Kovac
194
Peter Kovac 2026.07.21 15:22 
 

Aurora EA is a safe and stable robot in my experience. It is broker-dependent, like many other EAs, but the differences are not significant. In my testing, it performed best on IC Markets and QuoMarkets, while it did not perform well on the FTMO demo. Overall, I am satisfied with its performance and I can recommend it. The developer is also responsive and helpful.

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