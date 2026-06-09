Aurora Golden Goddess
- 专家
-
Volodymyr Bobal
- 版本: 1.42
- 更新: 7 八月 2026
- 激活: 20
Aurora Golden Goddess 是一款针对黄金 (XAUUSD) 的精准结构突破EA。它在确认的摆动枢轴点挂出止损挂单，只顺势交易——无网格、无马丁、无加仓摊平。 同一时间只持一单，始终带固定止损。
它的与众不同在于回撤纪律。 在 4.5 年的真实 tick + 滑点、固定手数回测中，最大余额回撤保持在 3% 以下。
回测（2021–2026，XAUUSD M15，固定 0.10 手，真实 tick + 20–40ms 滑点）：
- 盈利因子：1.48 · 胜率：74% · 最大回撤：2.98% · 最大连续亏损：6 · 交易数：819
特点：单仓位带硬止损 · 自动识别 2/3/5 位小数经纪商 · 趋势+波动+点差过滤 · 风险%或固定手数 · 图表面板。
诚实提示： 回测不是承诺。黄金的实盘结果取决于您经纪商的点差与执行——这正是内置点差过滤的原因。请先在自己的经纪商上用免费 Demo 回测，从小手数开始。随时为您提供帮助。
推荐：XAUUSD，M15，低点差账户，VPS。
Aurora EA is a safe and stable robot in my experience. It is broker-dependent, like many other EAs, but the differences are not significant. In my testing, it performed best on IC Markets and QuoMarkets, while it did not perform well on the FTMO demo. Overall, I am satisfied with its performance and I can recommend it. The developer is also responsive and helpful.