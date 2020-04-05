GOLD ALPHA EA

Gold Alpha EA is an automated trading system specifically developed for the Gold market (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.

The algorithm combines proprietary market validation filters and dynamic trade management techniques to identify high-probability opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management.

✅ Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Automated risk management

✅ Dynamic profit protection

✅ Intelligent position management

✅ Automatic Break-Even

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✅ Built-in exposure control

✅ Fully automated execution

✅ Compatible with MetaTrader 5

✅ Support 24/7

✅ Group Private Vip



❌ Martingale

❌ Grid

❌ Loss averaging

❌ Aggressive recovery systems

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframe: M30

Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread preferred

Auto Lot: Enabled by default

VPS Recommended: Yes

Hedging Account: Recommended

Netting Account: Supported

How It Works

Gold Alpha EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD).

The system uses proprietary trend and momentum filters combined with advanced trade management features:

Automatic position sizing

Dynamic risk management

Break-even protection

Trailing stop management

Trend strength filtering

Session-based market selection

No martingale.

No grid.

No averaging.

No dangerous recovery systems.

Each trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and managed automatically.

Recommended Risk

Conservative

Risk Multiplier: 0.5

Expected lower drawdown

Balanced

Risk Multiplier: 1.0

Recommended setting

Aggressive

Risk Multiplier: 2.0

Higher risk and higher volatility

VPS Recommendation

For best execution quality and uninterrupted operation, running the EA on a VPS server is recommended.

Important

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading leveraged products involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.