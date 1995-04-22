Gold Alpha EA
- 专家
-
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Intelligent Automation for XAUUSD
Gold Alpha EA is an automated trading system specifically developed for the Gold market (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.
The algorithm combines proprietary market validation filters and dynamic trade management techniques to identify high-probability opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management.
Main Features
✅ Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)
✅ Automated risk management
✅ Dynamic profit protection
✅ Intelligent position management
✅ Automatic Break-Even
✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop
✅ Built-in exposure control
✅ Fully automated execution
✅ Compatible with MetaTrader 5
✅ Support 24/7
✅ Group Private Vip
What It Does NOT Use
❌ Martingale
❌ Grid
❌ Loss averaging
❌ Aggressive recovery systems
Designed For
- Traders seeking professional automation
- Disciplined risk management
- Consistent Gold market trading
- Personal and funded accounts
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Recommended Timeframe: M30
- Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher
- Minimum Deposit: $1,000
- Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread preferred
- Auto Lot: Enabled by default
- VPS Recommended: Yes
- Hedging Account: Recommended
- Netting Account: Supported
How It Works
Gold Alpha EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD).
The system uses proprietary trend and momentum filters combined with advanced trade management features:
- Automatic position sizing
- Dynamic risk management
- Break-even protection
- Trailing stop management
- Trend strength filtering
- Session-based market selection
No martingale.
No grid.
No averaging.
No dangerous recovery systems.
Each trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and managed automatically.
Recommended Risk
Conservative
- Risk Multiplier: 0.5
- Expected lower drawdown
Balanced
- Risk Multiplier: 1.0
- Recommended setting
Aggressive
- Risk Multiplier: 2.0
- Higher risk and higher volatility
VPS Recommendation
For best execution quality and uninterrupted operation, running the EA on a VPS server is recommended.
Important
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading leveraged products involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.