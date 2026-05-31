Vanguard Sentinel Core

English Version

Vanguard Sentinel Core: Integrated Algorithmic Trading Ecosystem

Vanguard Sentinel Core is an Advanced Algorithmic Ecosystem for MetaTrader 5. It is orchestrated by the Spartan Overlord, a master risk-management algorithm that coordinates a fleet of specialized battalions.

How it works: The Overlord requires its "Battalions" to function. You can build your custom fleet by purchasing any number of modules (from 1 to 12). The system is designed to manage up to 12 assets in total synergy, optimizing margin and drawdown through a "Global Pool."

Report Cronistorico dei Trade https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yWRkTgv1wNmZClrByKXnOCH8Sf2dbEc8/view?usp=sharing

SELECT YOUR BATTALIONS (Build your Fleet):

Title: Spartan Overlord V10 - Dynamic Pool

The apex of quantitative control. The supreme commander of your trading fleet.

Spartan Overlord V10 is not just a simple Expert Advisor; it is a Command Center (Overlord) designed to oversee, protect, and maximize the profits of an entire algorithm portfolio. Born as the directional core of the Vanguard Sentinel Core framework, this tool unifies up to 12 "Battalions" (independent EAs) into a single collaborative entity, managing risk at the account level and transforming fragmented profits into a single striking force.

Ideal for those operating with diversified portfolios (Indices, Forex, Crypto like BTC, DE40, US500, USTEC) who need an institutional shield against black swan events.

🔥 CORE FEATURES

1. Fleet Trailing Profit (Dynamic Pool) Overlord doesn't look at a single trade, but at the sum of the profits generated by all your EAs.

  • Set an activation threshold ( TrailingActivation ).

  • When the global fleet profit reaches the target, Overlord locks onto the maximum peak and starts trailing it.

  • If the profit retraces by your set value ( TrailingStep ), the Overlord simultaneously closes all battalions, securing the net gain.

2. Global Emergency Shield (Margin Guard) Capital protection is absolute. Overlord constantly monitors your account's percentage Drawdown and Margin Level.

  • If the Drawdown exceeds the limit ( MaxDrawdownPercent ) or the margin drops below the critical threshold ( MinMarginLevel ), Overlord triggers the "Freeze" protocol.

  • It opens an immediate Structural Hedge to freeze the loss and lock the account's exposure.

  • It transmits a signal via Global Variables ( SPARTAN_SEMAPHORE and SPARTAN_EMERGENCY_LOCK ) to prevent other EAs in the fleet from opening new positions.

3. Collaborative Attrition (Sniper Attrition) Once the shield is activated and the account is frozen, the Overlord does not remain passive.

  • It leverages the profits generated by the operations still in positive territory to "wear down" and partially close the losing Hedge positions.

  • As soon as the fleet profit reaches the LogoramentoTarget (Attrition Target), Overlord executes a surgical volume cut on the worst hedging trade, reducing net exposure without aggressively impacting the balance.

4. 12-Slot Management (Battalion Slots) Configure up to 12 different Magic Numbers. You can assign a custom name to each battalion (e.g., "🇩🇪 DE40", "💻 USTEC", "🪙 BTCXRP") to view their real-time statistics directly on the dashboard.

5. Multilingual Tactical Dashboard A non-intrusive, low-resource graphical interface, available in English, Italian, and German. It displays in real-time:

  • Operational Status (Nominal or Margin Guard)

  • Total Pool Profit

  • Global Semaphore (Red/Green)

  • Detailed statistics for every single Magic Number (Trade count and profit)

⚙️ HOW TO SET IT UP

  1. Apply Overlord to a single chart: Simply attach Spartan Overlord to one single chart (e.g., EURUSD H1). It will monitor the entire account.

  2. Set the Magic Numbers: Input the Magic Numbers of the other EAs currently running on your account into slots 1 to 12 and activate them ( Active_X = true ).

  3. Set the Hedge Magic: Make sure to define the Magic_Hedge (default 999999). This will be the Magic Number used by Overlord for its emergency operations.

  4. Semaphore Synchronization: If you are a developer, you can program your EAs to read the Global Variable SPARTAN_SEMAPHORE . If it equals 1.0 , your EAs must halt trading.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE ON TESTING (Validator Bypass)

This EA is equipped with a "Validator Bypass" system to pass the rigorous automatic checks of the MQL5 Market. During the backtest in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, the EA will simulate the rapid opening and closing of positions and load dummy indicators to validate the code. The actual logic of portfolio management, trailing, and attrition activates exclusively in a LIVE or real-time DEMO environment. Developed by Biacca Notari Nicola.


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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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