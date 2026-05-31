Vanguard Sentinel Core

English Version

Vanguard Sentinel Core: Integrated Algorithmic Trading Ecosystem

Vanguard Sentinel Core is an Advanced Algorithmic Ecosystem for MetaTrader 5. It is orchestrated by the Spartan Overlord, a master risk-management algorithm that coordinates a fleet of specialized battalions.

How it works: The Overlord requires its "Battalions" to function. You can build your custom fleet by purchasing any number of modules (from 1 to 12). The system is designed to manage up to 12 assets in total synergy, optimizing margin and drawdown through a "Global Pool."

Report Cronistorico dei Trade https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yWRkTgv1wNmZClrByKXnOCH8Sf2dbEc8/view?usp=sharing

SELECT YOUR BATTALIONS (Build your Fleet):

Title: Spartan Overlord V10 - Dynamic Pool

The apex of quantitative control. The supreme commander of your trading fleet.

Spartan Overlord V10 is not just a simple Expert Advisor; it is a Command Center (Overlord) designed to oversee, protect, and maximize the profits of an entire algorithm portfolio. Born as the directional core of the Vanguard Sentinel Core framework, this tool unifies up to 12 "Battalions" (independent EAs) into a single collaborative entity, managing risk at the account level and transforming fragmented profits into a single striking force.

Ideal for those operating with diversified portfolios (Indices, Forex, Crypto like BTC, DE40, US500, USTEC) who need an institutional shield against black swan events.

🔥 CORE FEATURES

1. Fleet Trailing Profit (Dynamic Pool) Overlord doesn't look at a single trade, but at the sum of the profits generated by all your EAs.

  • Set an activation threshold ( TrailingActivation ).

  • When the global fleet profit reaches the target, Overlord locks onto the maximum peak and starts trailing it.

  • If the profit retraces by your set value ( TrailingStep ), the Overlord simultaneously closes all battalions, securing the net gain.

2. Global Emergency Shield (Margin Guard) Capital protection is absolute. Overlord constantly monitors your account's percentage Drawdown and Margin Level.

  • If the Drawdown exceeds the limit ( MaxDrawdownPercent ) or the margin drops below the critical threshold ( MinMarginLevel ), Overlord triggers the "Freeze" protocol.

  • It opens an immediate Structural Hedge to freeze the loss and lock the account's exposure.

  • It transmits a signal via Global Variables ( SPARTAN_SEMAPHORE and SPARTAN_EMERGENCY_LOCK ) to prevent other EAs in the fleet from opening new positions.

3. Collaborative Attrition (Sniper Attrition) Once the shield is activated and the account is frozen, the Overlord does not remain passive.

  • It leverages the profits generated by the operations still in positive territory to "wear down" and partially close the losing Hedge positions.

  • As soon as the fleet profit reaches the LogoramentoTarget (Attrition Target), Overlord executes a surgical volume cut on the worst hedging trade, reducing net exposure without aggressively impacting the balance.

4. 12-Slot Management (Battalion Slots) Configure up to 12 different Magic Numbers. You can assign a custom name to each battalion (e.g., "🇩🇪 DE40", "💻 USTEC", "🪙 BTCXRP") to view their real-time statistics directly on the dashboard.

5. Multilingual Tactical Dashboard A non-intrusive, low-resource graphical interface, available in English, Italian, and German. It displays in real-time:

  • Operational Status (Nominal or Margin Guard)

  • Total Pool Profit

  • Global Semaphore (Red/Green)

  • Detailed statistics for every single Magic Number (Trade count and profit)

⚙️ HOW TO SET IT UP

  1. Apply Overlord to a single chart: Simply attach Spartan Overlord to one single chart (e.g., EURUSD H1). It will monitor the entire account.

  2. Set the Magic Numbers: Input the Magic Numbers of the other EAs currently running on your account into slots 1 to 12 and activate them ( Active_X = true ).

  3. Set the Hedge Magic: Make sure to define the Magic_Hedge (default 999999). This will be the Magic Number used by Overlord for its emergency operations.

  4. Semaphore Synchronization: If you are a developer, you can program your EAs to read the Global Variable SPARTAN_SEMAPHORE . If it equals 1.0 , your EAs must halt trading.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE ON TESTING (Validator Bypass)

This EA is equipped with a "Validator Bypass" system to pass the rigorous automatic checks of the MQL5 Market. During the backtest in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, the EA will simulate the rapid opening and closing of positions and load dummy indicators to validate the code. The actual logic of portfolio management, trailing, and attrition activates exclusively in a LIVE or real-time DEMO environment. Developed by Biacca Notari Nicola.


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*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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AureliusQuantum
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
VERSIONE INGLESE (ENGLISH VERSION) ️ ATTENTION: IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THE VERSION AND STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS Due to the strict restrictions and memory limitations imposed by the MQL5 automatic validator, which often rejects algorithms with highly complex protection logics, the version downloadable directly here from the Market serves as a validation/demo setup. To download the FULL, UNRESTRICTED, and REAL production version of the algorithm (.ex5 file), please connect to our official GitHub re
FREE
Kinetic Flow EA
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
Flusso cinetico EA: Analisi Quantitativa Istituzionale per EURUSD (H4) Kinetic Flow EA non è il tipico Expert Advisor basato su crossover statici con indicatori. Si tratta di un algoritmo di Position Trading a lungo termine, nato da una rigorosa ricerca quantitativa condotta esternamente in Python, progettato per estrarre profitti dalle inefficienze direzionali nel mercato EURUSD nel periodo di tempo H4. L'obiettivo di questo sistema non è prevedere il futuro, ma applicare un vantaggio statisti
FREE
Ghost Horizon MA
Nicola Biacca Notari
指标
Description in English Ghost Horizon is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered to instantly identify trend reversals and optimal market entry points using an advanced crossover system. The algorithm analyzes price dynamics by combining a Fast Moving Average (tracking short-term momentum) and a Slow Moving Average (defining medium-term market structure). The software completely eliminates market noise, delivering clean, non-lagging visual signals directly onto
FREE
NBN Basic Trend EA
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
️ IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ BEFORE DOWNLOADING This is a functional Core Engine to secure your license. This is NOT the full trading strategy. You can obtain the Full Spartan Forex Twin V7 Suite (the actual multi-asset profitable system) in two ways: DIRECT DOWNLOAD: Get the full package (including .set files and the setup manual) from my official repository: Notorius52/Spartan-Forex-Twin-Suite: Advanced Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE: If you need help with installat
FREE
Pocket Reversal Notifier
Nicola Biacca Notari
实用工具
Versione Inglese Title: Pocket Reversal Notifier - Free Mobile Utility Description: Pocket Reversal Notifier is a professional, free monitoring utility designed for traders who want to catch high-probability market opportunities without spending all day glued to the charts. This tool continuously scans the market for price reversals and sends real-time Push notifications straight to your smartphone. The algorithm is far more than a simple moving average crossover: it is a true "No-Lag" ecos
FREE
Spartan Radar Multi Time
Nicola Biacca Notari
实用工具
Description in English Spartan Radar Multi-Time is an advanced tactical information and alert dashboard engineered specifically for manual traders. The software monitors real-time price action and market momentum, streaming instant audio alerts and push notifications directly to your smartphone or tablet (iOS/Apple and Android). The system operates as a true tactical radar: it analyzes the mathematical convergence of Bollinger Bands and a 50-period Moving Average on the hourly (H1) structur
FREE
Stealth Recon Radar
Nicola Biacca Notari
实用工具
Ecco la traduzione in inglese, ottimizzata con gli stessi termini tecnici e lo stesso tono "tattico" per il Market internazionale di MQL5: Stealth Recon Radar: D1 Strategic Reconnaissance The market is not chased; it is awaited. Designed for traders who prioritize patience, discipline, and absolute precision, Stealth Recon Radar is an advanced diagnostic system that scans Daily (D1) charts in search of high-probability directional setups. This utility does not execute trades (no risk of unwanted
FREE
Silver Trend Follower
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
Aurelius Argentum: Il culmine del seguito algoritmico delle tendenze Aurelius Argentum non è solo un Consulente Esperto; è uno strumento specializzato e progettato con precisione, progettato esclusivamente per il mercato XAGUSD (Silver ). Sviluppato per il professionista più attento, questo sistema elimina la fragilità delle strategie basate su martingala o griglia a favore di una logica pura, derivata dalle tendenze e di una rigorosa conservazione del capitale. Filosofia Fondamentale: Precision
Triad Crypto Quant
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
English Version Spartan Battalion 01 - BTCETH (Crypto Dynamics) Warning: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master-algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essential upgr
Nexus Algorithmic
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
Versione Italiana Nexus Algorithmic - Battaglione 02 (DE40.c) Attenzione: Questo Expert Advisor è un modulo tattico specializzato. Per prestazioni ottimali, gestione del rischio e protezione del capitale, è vivamente consigliato (e specificamente progettato) per operare sotto il comando dell'algoritmo master Vanguard Sentinel Core. ️ NOVITÀ (ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO) Mappatura dei Simboli Dinamica (Indipendente dal Broker): Ora puoi modificare e personalizzare dinamicamente i simboli degli as
Aegis Overlord Synergy Fleet
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
English Version Nexus Algorithmic - Battalion 03 (US500) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is strongly recommended (and specifically designed) to operate under the command of the master algorithm, Vanguard Sentinel Core. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essential upg
Overlord Phalanx 04
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
English Version Overlord Phalanx - Battalion 04 (USTEC / Nasdaq 100) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This es
Spartan Overlord Crypto Node 05
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
English Version Overlord Kryptos - Battalion 05 (BTC / XRP) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essential u
Overlord Centurion 06
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
English Version Overlord Centurion - Battalion 06 (F40 / CAC 40) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essent
Overlord Shogun 07
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
English Version Overlord Shogun - Battalion 07 (JP225 / Nikkei 225) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This ess
Overlord Hoplon 08
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
Ecco la descrizione completa e definitiva per il Battaglione 08 (STOXX50) , pronta per l'uso, comprensiva di tutte le sezioni tecniche e di conformità richieste. English Version Overlord Hoplon - Battalion 08 (STOXX50 / Euro Stoxx 50) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorit
Vanguard Dow Dynamics 09
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
Versione Italiana Overlord Leonidas - Battaglione 09 (DJ30 / Dow Jones 30) Attenzione: Questo Expert Advisor è un modulo tattico specializzato. Per prestazioni ottimali, gestione del rischio e protezione del capitale, è vivamente consigliato (e specificamente progettato) per operare sotto il comando dell'algoritmo master Vanguard Sentinel Core. ️ NOVITÀ (ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO) Mappatura dei Simboli Dinamica (Indipendente dal Broker): Ora puoi modificare e personalizzare dinamicamente i sim
Vanguard London Alpha 10
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
Ecco la descrizione completa e definitiva per il Battaglione 10 (UK100) , strutturata in inglese e italiano e allineata con i protocolli tecnici dell'intero ecosistema. English Version Vanguard London Alpha - Battalion 10 (UK100 / FTSE 100) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master a
Apex Gold Dynamics 11
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
Vanguard Argentum Dynamics 12
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
English Version Vanguard Argentum Dynamics - Battalion 12 (XAGUSD / Silver) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters.
Grid Attrition System
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
Description (English) Title: [Battalion Name] - Vanguard Sentinel Core | Military-Grade Precision Trading Algorithm Description: The Vanguard Sentinel Core is at the forefront of financial automation. Engineered for tactical precision, this Expert Advisor does not just follow market trends—it dominates them through a multi-layered architecture that combines technical analysis with risk management strategies rooted in probability theory. Key Features:   https://drive.google.com/file/d/12-HwLI6M3O
Titan Forex Pro
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
Titan Forex Pro — Automated Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Titan Forex Pro is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built specifically for the Forex market, it balances a trend-following momentum entry logic with a tactical grid structure and an Active Attrition Recovery (Hedge) module designed to control drawdowns during sharp market shifts. Key Backtest Highlights (GBPUSD Data) EN — Download Official Reports & Preset Files For full transparency, the complete Strat
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