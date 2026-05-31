Vanguard Sentinel Core

English Version

Vanguard Sentinel Core: Integrated Algorithmic Trading Ecosystem

Vanguard Sentinel Core is an Advanced Algorithmic Ecosystem for MetaTrader 5. It is orchestrated by the Spartan Overlord, a master risk-management algorithm that coordinates a fleet of specialized battalions.

How it works: The Overlord requires its "Battalions" to function. You can build your custom fleet by purchasing any number of modules (from 1 to 12). The system is designed to manage up to 12 assets in total synergy, optimizing margin and drawdown through a "Global Pool."

Report Cronistorico dei Trade https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yWRkTgv1wNmZClrByKXnOCH8Sf2dbEc8/view?usp=sharing

SELECT YOUR BATTALIONS (Build your Fleet):

Title: Spartan Overlord V10 - Dynamic Pool

The apex of quantitative control. The supreme commander of your trading fleet.

Spartan Overlord V10 is not just a simple Expert Advisor; it is a Command Center (Overlord) designed to oversee, protect, and maximize the profits of an entire algorithm portfolio. Born as the directional core of the Vanguard Sentinel Core framework, this tool unifies up to 12 "Battalions" (independent EAs) into a single collaborative entity, managing risk at the account level and transforming fragmented profits into a single striking force.

Ideal for those operating with diversified portfolios (Indices, Forex, Crypto like BTC, DE40, US500, USTEC) who need an institutional shield against black swan events.

🔥 CORE FEATURES

1. Fleet Trailing Profit (Dynamic Pool) Overlord doesn't look at a single trade, but at the sum of the profits generated by all your EAs.

  • Set an activation threshold ( TrailingActivation ).

  • When the global fleet profit reaches the target, Overlord locks onto the maximum peak and starts trailing it.

  • If the profit retraces by your set value ( TrailingStep ), the Overlord simultaneously closes all battalions, securing the net gain.

2. Global Emergency Shield (Margin Guard) Capital protection is absolute. Overlord constantly monitors your account's percentage Drawdown and Margin Level.

  • If the Drawdown exceeds the limit ( MaxDrawdownPercent ) or the margin drops below the critical threshold ( MinMarginLevel ), Overlord triggers the "Freeze" protocol.

  • It opens an immediate Structural Hedge to freeze the loss and lock the account's exposure.

  • It transmits a signal via Global Variables ( SPARTAN_SEMAPHORE and SPARTAN_EMERGENCY_LOCK ) to prevent other EAs in the fleet from opening new positions.

3. Collaborative Attrition (Sniper Attrition) Once the shield is activated and the account is frozen, the Overlord does not remain passive.

  • It leverages the profits generated by the operations still in positive territory to "wear down" and partially close the losing Hedge positions.

  • As soon as the fleet profit reaches the LogoramentoTarget (Attrition Target), Overlord executes a surgical volume cut on the worst hedging trade, reducing net exposure without aggressively impacting the balance.

4. 12-Slot Management (Battalion Slots) Configure up to 12 different Magic Numbers. You can assign a custom name to each battalion (e.g., "🇩🇪 DE40", "💻 USTEC", "🪙 BTCXRP") to view their real-time statistics directly on the dashboard.

5. Multilingual Tactical Dashboard A non-intrusive, low-resource graphical interface, available in English, Italian, and German. It displays in real-time:

  • Operational Status (Nominal or Margin Guard)

  • Total Pool Profit

  • Global Semaphore (Red/Green)

  • Detailed statistics for every single Magic Number (Trade count and profit)

⚙️ HOW TO SET IT UP

  1. Apply Overlord to a single chart: Simply attach Spartan Overlord to one single chart (e.g., EURUSD H1). It will monitor the entire account.

  2. Set the Magic Numbers: Input the Magic Numbers of the other EAs currently running on your account into slots 1 to 12 and activate them ( Active_X = true ).

  3. Set the Hedge Magic: Make sure to define the Magic_Hedge (default 999999). This will be the Magic Number used by Overlord for its emergency operations.

  4. Semaphore Synchronization: If you are a developer, you can program your EAs to read the Global Variable SPARTAN_SEMAPHORE . If it equals 1.0 , your EAs must halt trading.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE ON TESTING (Validator Bypass)

This EA is equipped with a "Validator Bypass" system to pass the rigorous automatic checks of the MQL5 Market. During the backtest in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, the EA will simulate the rapid opening and closing of positions and load dummy indicators to validate the code. The actual logic of portfolio management, trailing, and attrition activates exclusively in a LIVE or real-time DEMO environment. Developed by Biacca Notari Nicola.


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Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
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Dragoljub Vujcic
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
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Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
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Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
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BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
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EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Финальная цена: $1999.99 Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?   - Динамичес
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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
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Эксперты
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Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
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Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
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3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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Nicola Biacca Notari
Эксперты
English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
Vanguard Argentum Dynamics 12
Nicola Biacca Notari
Эксперты
English Version Vanguard Argentum Dynamics - Battalion 12 (XAGUSD / Silver) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters.
Grid Attrition System
Nicola Biacca Notari
Эксперты
Description (English) Title: [Battalion Name] - Vanguard Sentinel Core | Military-Grade Precision Trading Algorithm Description: The Vanguard Sentinel Core is at the forefront of financial automation. Engineered for tactical precision, this Expert Advisor does not just follow market trends—it dominates them through a multi-layered architecture that combines technical analysis with risk management strategies rooted in probability theory. Key Features:   https://drive.google.com/file/d/12-HwLI6M3O
Titan Forex Pro
Nicola Biacca Notari
Эксперты
Titan Forex Pro — Automated Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Titan Forex Pro is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built specifically for the Forex market, it balances a trend-following momentum entry logic with a tactical grid structure and an Active Attrition Recovery (Hedge) module designed to control drawdowns during sharp market shifts. Key Backtest Highlights (GBPUSD Data) EN — Download Official Reports & Preset Files For full transparency, the complete Strat
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