Apex Gold Chaser MT5

Apex Gold Chaser v1 is a premium, high-frequency algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for fast-moving, high-liquidity financial instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs. Operating at the frontier of micro-trend exploitation, this EA is strictly optimized for the 1-Minute (M1) timeframe, where it captures rapid price expansions, velocity spikes, and immediate market structural shifts.

Unlike traditional grid or passive cost-averaging systems that hold trades open for days—exposing your account to catastrophic overnight swaps—Apex Neural Chaser relies on lightning-fast execution. The algorithm ensures you are either riding a profitable momentum wave with a tight trailing lock or instantly flipping your market exposure to capitalize on the counter-impulse.

### MQL5 Market License, Activations & Terms of Use (Official Requirements)

Please read the following technical and licensing terms carefully before purchasing or renting this Product, as mandated by the MQL5 Market Rules:

1. Hardware & OS Binding: Upon purchase, a secure version of the Product is automatically created, which allows using it only on the specific equipment (computer hardware and operating system) from which the purchase request was sent. The Purchased Product is bound to specific devices and a specific copy of an operating system. The protection does not allow launching the Product if the hardware was substituted (even to the exactly same model) or if an operating system of the same type was reinstalled.

2. Account Registration & Activations: The purchase of the Product is registered permanently in the Buyer's MQL5 account. The fact of creation of a secure version of the Product for the Buyer's specific equipment configuration is called an Activation. 

3. Number of Available Activations: This Product is provided with 10 free Activations (the minimum required by the platform is 5, and the maximum is 20), including the one used during the initial purchase. The Buyer purchases the right to activate the Product as many times as specified by the Seller at the exact moment of purchasing or renting. Even if the Seller decreases the total number of available activations for future users afterwards, existing Buyers retain their original activation count.

4. Product Updates & Discretion: The Seller may release updated versions of the Product with their functionality differing from the one originally declared. Updating already installed products to newer versions is carried out by the Buyer manually at his/her own discretion. During an update, the previous version of the Product is not saved. If necessary, the Buyer shall independently save the previous version of the Product as a backup copy. The latest version of the Product is always installed during new activations. Older versions cannot be installed.

5. Market Removal & Buyer Protection: The Administration may remove a Product from the Market showcase for an additional check or in case the Seller does not respond to the Administration's requests. However, all Buyers of a removed Product can still download and install it in their MetaTrader platforms within their available number of activations.

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### Optimized Trading Schedule & News Filter (Crucial Performance Guide)
Apex Neural Chaser relies heavily on market volume and clean directional momentum. It is highly recommended NOT to run this expert advisor 24/7. To protect your equity from dangerous low-liquidity market conditions, please adhere to the following operational guide:

* Best Trading Hours: It is highly recommended to run the EA exclusively during the London Session and the London/New York overlap (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM and 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Eastern European Time / Broker Time). These intervals offer the necessary price velocity to trigger the dynamic trailing engine quickly.
* Prohibited Hours (Asian Session & Rollover): Turn off the EA during the Asian Session and completely avoid the Daily Rollover gap (11:55 PM – 12:15 AM). Extreme spread widening during the daily shift can prematurely trigger tight Stop Loss levels and invalidate the strategy parameters.
* High-Impact News Protocol: High-frequency algorithms are highly sensitive to price gaps and severe slippage. It is strongly advised to filter out major macro events. Turn off the EA 15 minutes before high-impact economic releases (e.g., US CPI, NFP, FOMC Interest Rate Decisions) and resume operations 15 to 30 minutes after the market volume stabilizes.

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### Core Trading Architecture & Input Parameters
All system communications, output messages, and variables operate strictly in English:

* InpBaseLot (Default: 0.01) - Initial position volume.
* InpLotStepBalance (Default: 80.0) - Safety compounding factor for dynamic lot scaling.
* InpStopLossPips (Default: 120) - Tight Stop Loss where the instant Market Flip triggers.
* InpTrailingStart (Default: 40) - Distance in pips required to activate the micro-trailing engine.
* InpTrailingStep (Default: 15) - Step size for the dynamic trailing lock.
* InpRecoveryMultiplier (Default: 1.67) - Elastic lot multiplier used during the Stop & Reverse phase.

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### Recommended Deployment Blueprint
* Core Timeframe: M1 (Strictly recommended for optimal high-frequency momentum tracking)
* Supported Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold)
* Broker Environment: ECN, Raw Spread, or Zero Spread accounts with low execution latency (VPS deployment recommended)
* Minimum Starting Capital: $100 (Optimized for $250+ accounts utilizing a 1:500 leverage model)
*
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Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
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