is a specialized MT5 indicator designed for Boom and Crash spike-style market conditions.

The indicator provides clean spike signals directly on the chart, using a proprietary technical framework for both Boom and Crash style instruments.

QuantEx Spike Indicator is designed for M1 chart entries, with M15 trend context displayed on the information panel. On Boom-style instruments, the indicator is designed to display Buy signals only. On Crash-style instruments, it is designed to display Sell signals only.





Key Features

Specialized Boom and Crash spike signal indicator.

Boom-style instruments: Buy signals.

Crash-style instruments: Sell signals.

Designed for M1 chart usage.

M15 trend status: UP, DOWN, or FLAT.

Moving Average reference lines.

Clean on-chart information panel.

Audible alerts.

Mobile push notifications.

Simple setup with only three visible inputs.





Information Panel

The built-in panel displays key chart information at a glance:

Current symbol

Entry timeframe status

Market mode

M15 trend status

Last signal

Account equity

Audible alert status

Push notification status





If the indicator is not attached to an M1 chart, the panel will show that M1 is required for entry signals.





How to Use

Purchase or rent the indicator. Install it in your MT5 terminal. Attach QuantEx Spike Indicator to an M1 Boom or Crash chart. Review the spike signal markers, M15 trend status, and moving average context. Use the indicator together with your own trading plan, risk management, and market analysis.





Settings

Threshold



Adjusts signal sensitivity. Default value: 2 .

. Higher values may reduce signals. Lower values may increase signals.

Audible Alerts



Turns chart sound alerts ON or OFF.

Push Notifications



Turns mobile push notifications ON or OFF. Please ensure that push notifications are correctly configured in your MT5 terminal settings.

Supported Markets

QuantEx Spike Indicator is designed for compatible Boom and Crash style instruments available on MT5.

Behaviour may vary depending on the broker, symbol naming, instrument specifications, timeframe, spread, volatility, and market conditions.





Important Notes

QuantEx Spike Indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades and should not be used as a standalone trading system.

The indicator is designed for spike-style market conditions and is intended to be used on M1 charts. Signals may not appear on unsupported symbols or non-M1 timeframes.

Always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Disclaimer

Forex, synthetic indices, and derivative trading involve risk. Market conditions can change quickly, and losses may occur. This product does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user. Use proper risk management and do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.