Gold Smith 6



An evolution from our existing GoldSmith architecture, built from years of studying market structure and price patterns, designed for traders who want systematic exposure to the Gold market with predefined risk controls.

[ Explore Products | Join Community | Get Help ] GoldSmith 6 is an Expert Advisor purpose built for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It employs a proprietary multi-filter evaluation framework that analyzes market structure and price relationships to identify high-probability trading zones. The system prepares positions in advance at key reference levels, automating the process of entry preparation, trade management, and risk control. It incorporates feedback and observations from live trading across multiple market environments.



This system is designed for Gold markets where structural price levels form clear reference zones that the market respects over multiple timeframes. It performs best when price is establishing defined ranges with identifiable boundaries and performs less effectively in highly erratic, news-driven conditions where levels break without structure. The system includes filters to help manage exposure during low-quality trading conditions.





Advantages of GoldSmith 6

- Systematic approach removes emotional decision-making from trade preparation and entry timing

- Predefined risk parameters on every trade with automatic management

- Built for a single market (Gold), allowing the logic to be optimized for its unique price behavior

- Transparent operation via a live monitoring dashboard showing current market state, system status, and reference levels

- Configurable sensitivity settings allow adaptation to different market volatility regimes

- Built-in position management protocols help maintain trading discipline





Features

- Automated trade preparation at identified market reference zones, allowing the system to act when price reaches areas of structural significance

- Risk-managed entries with predefined stop loss and take profit levels applied to every trade

- Trailing stop functionality that adjusts protection levels as price moves in the trade's favor

- Session-based trading controls that limit activity to specific hours of the trading day, useful for avoiding low-liquidity periods

- Spread monitoring that filters out trading conditions when spreads are wider than acceptable thresholds

- Equity-based or fixed lot sizing options to match different account management approaches

- Live on-chart dashboard displaying account information, current reference levels, system status, open positions, pending trade preparations, and win rate statistics

- Built-in position management protocols that maintain single-direction focus during active trades





How to Get Started

1. Attach GoldSmith 6 to a Gold chart (XAUUSD) on any timeframe

2. Configure the sensitivity settings and risk parameters to match your trading preferences

3. Enable or disable session filters based on your preferred trading hours

4. Set your preferred lot sizing method and risk parameters

5. Monitor the dashboard for real-time system status and reference levels





Usage Tips

- Start with the default parameters on a demo account to observe how the system interacts with current Gold market conditions

- Adjust sensitivity settings according to the prevailing market volatility — tighter settings for quieter markets, wider settings for more volatile conditions

- The session filter can be used to align trading activity with the most liquid periods in the Gold market

- Review the dashboard regularly to understand system state, including whether it is actively preparing trades, waiting for conditions, or managing an existing position

- Monitor drawdown and adjust lot sizing parameters if equity volatility exceeds your comfort level





Technical Information

GoldSmith 6 is a single-market Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It operates using a systematic rule-based approach to evaluate market structure and prepare trades at key price reference zones. The EA includes a built-in information dashboard that displays real-time data directly on the chart. All entries and risk parameters are managed automatically by the system based on user-configured settings.





Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 build 2000 or higher

- XAUUSD chart (Gold vs US Dollar)

- Any chart timeframe (the system operates on its own internal evaluation timeframe)

- Hedge account type recommended





Input Parameters





General Settings

- Magic number and order comment for trade identification

- The internal evaluation timeframe used by the system for market analysis

- A sensitivity parameter controlling how the system identifies significant price zones





Order Parameters

- Stop Loss and Take Profit distances for every trade

- Maximum acceptable spread for trade preparation

- Maximum allowed slippage on order execution





Trailing Stop Settings

- Enable or disable automatic trailing stop management

- Distance required for price movement to activate trailing

- Distance the stop level trails behind current price





Money Management

- Lot sizing method: fixed lot or equity-based scaling

- Base lot size used for calculation

- Equity threshold per base lot for scaling calculations





Trading Sessions

- Enable or disable time-based trading filters

- Start and end hours for the trading session (server time)





Order Management

- Enable or disable single-trade focus protocol





Dashboard Settings

- Show or hide the on-chart information panel

- Panel position, size, font, and color preferences





Risk Disclosure

Trading foreign exchange, commodities, and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The use of automated trading systems does not eliminate the risk of financial loss. TradelyLab does not guarantee the performance of any Expert Advisor and accepts no liability for any losses incurred through the use of this software. Always test any trading system thoroughly on a demo account before using it with real funds.



