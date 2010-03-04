QCL mt5 EA

The QCL MT5 EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor driven purely by advanced mathematical models and structural price action analytics, eliminating emotional bias to execute institutional-grade momentum setups .

Track Our Live Automated Signals Here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379661

EA Documentation

EA User Manual | EA Setfiles

With each sale we will impove our EA, that`s a promise. Price will never change, its a gift to The World`s Struglling Traders.

Asset: XAUUSD Timeframe: 15 Minutes

Key System Capabilities
  1.     Automated Position Sizing: Automatically calculates execution lot size based on account balance and dynamic stop distance. Selectable risk settings include 1%, 5%, or 10% Risk Per Trade.
  2.     Designed for Personal Accounts & Prop Firm Compatible: Specially engineered for personal accounts while remaining fully compatible with prop firm daily drawdown and overall loss limits when using the 1% Risk Per Trade setting . Selecting 5% or 10% risk automatically disables Propfirm Mode to safeguard risk boundaries .
  3.     Two-Stage Profit Harvesting: Automatically closes 50% of the position volume upon reaching TP1 to secure initial profit, while transitioning the remaining position into dynamic trail-protection mode towards TP2 .
  4.     Dynamic Trail Protection: Once TP1 is reached, the remaining runner lot is guarded by a trailing stop calculated as a percentage of the Entry-to-TP1 distance .
  5.     ATR-Based Volatility Stop Loss: Risk distance adapts dynamically to live market conditions via ATR multipliers, or operates on signal-reversal logic .
  6.     Optional Signal Quality Scoring Engine: Integrated 0-100 quality scoring filter evaluating market structural strength, volatility, and momentum quality before trade execution .
  7.     Institutional Trade Frequency: Operates with high selective discipline, executing 1 high-conviction trade per day and zero trades on choppy or invalid days .
  8.     Real-Time Live Performance Dashboard: Clean interface displaying live trade stats, active direction, Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, real-time profit and loss, current risk level, and calculated lot sizing.

Support and Communications

For product support, user configuration guidance, or community updates, please utilize the Comments tab on this page or send a direct message to our profile using the built-in MQL5 messaging system. All customer support resources are handled strictly inside the official infrastructure.


推荐产品
Meteoro
Gabriel Joel Dos Passos
专家
FORCE CANDLE PRO MT5 请留下您的反馈和评分，然后给我发消息，我会把测试后的参数发给您。 一款 动量 交易 机器人 以 纪律 和 清晰 捕捉 强势 行情 只 在 市场 出现 真实 的 强势 蜡烛 时 入场 实体 明显 反向 影线 受控 读取 客观 执行 稳健 不 夸张 不 依赖 外部 组件 不 使用 马丁策略 不 使用 网格策略 为什么 选择 FORCE CANDLE PRO 它 寻找 价格 能量 在 单根 强势 蜡烛 中 集中的 时刻 当 这种 情况 出现 时 延续 概率 往往 提升 机器人 衡量 实体 强度 与 ATR 的 关系 评估 实体 与 全程 的 比例 并 检查 反向 影线 是否 受控 你 也 可以 启用 近期 高点 或 低点 的 突破 确认 结果 是 更 干净 的 入场 有 背景 有 逻辑 专注 捕捉 走势 的 主动 段 适用 人群 希望 入场 清晰 降低 噪音 的 交易者 偏好 轻量 实用 且 无 外部 库 依赖 的 EA 的 交易者 希望 快速 配置 使用 点 位 止损 和 止盈 的 交易者 追求 执行 一致 且 风险 控制 简洁 的 交易者 本 E
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
专家
这是我著名的剥头皮机Goldfinch EA的最新版本，它是十年前首次发布。它以短期内突然出现的波动性扩张为市场提供了头条：它假设并试图在突然的价格加速后利用价格变动的惯性。这个新版本已经过简化，使交易者可以轻松使用测试仪的优化功能来找到最佳交易参数。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 简单的输入参数可简化优化 可定制的贸易管理设置 交易时段选择 工作日选择 金钱管理 谨防... ick牛黄牛是危险的，因为许多因素都会破坏收益。可变的点差和滑点降低了交易的数学期望，经纪人的低报价密度可能导致幻像交易，止损位破坏了您获取利润的能力，并且网络滞后意味着重新报价。建议注意。 回溯测试 EA交易仅使用报价数据。请以“每笔交易”模式回测。 它根本不使用HLOC（高-低-开-关）数据 交易时间无关紧要 为了获得更好的性能，请为您希望在每个刻度线模式下交易的每个交易品种运行云优化。稍后分享！ 输入参数 触发点：触发点差所需的价格变动。 （预设= 10） 最小时间窗口：价格波动发生的最短时间。 （默认= 3） 最长时间窗口：价格波动发生的最长时间。
FREE
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
专家
Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统。Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统，它是一款先进的交易系统，采用双向订单锁定策略，仓位逐步增长，并根据市场动态调整。 圆锁的优点： 通过锁仓进行风险控制， 市场趋势领域交易量的动态增长， 根据限制设置灵活的行为， 适用于平缓和趋势阶段，在每种情况下优化结果， 具有保护机制的平均策略和电网方法的自动化。 MT4 版本 -> 此处 / 故障排除 -> 此处 顾问会开立两笔反向订单。当其中一笔订单盈利平仓后，顾问会重新开立两笔订单，订单量会根据 Multiplier_Volume 乘数和顾问开立的订单数量而增加。每开立一笔新订单，顾问都会以相同的交易量开立订单，并相互锁定。开立订单的过程会持续到同类型的订单数量达到 Limit_for_orders 的数量，届时顾问只会增加网格，而不会锁定。 Round Lock 的工作原理： 顾问开设一对方向相反的订单（买入/卖出），从而固定仓位并控制波动性。 仅当前一对订单中的其中一个通过获利平仓后，才会开设新的一对订单。 因此，订单组之间的距离会自动调整 -以
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Recovery System
Maksim Neimerik
专家
Recovery System EA The advisor is designed to automate the process of recovering losses on the current symbol. It can be used if there is a current loss, as well as to accompany other advisors. This product can also be used as a stand-alone advisor. Recovery System EA contains in the settings an option to select the operating mode: Recovery MA Cross Stochastic Bollinger Bands Non-indicators When working in Recovery mode, the advisor removes a losing position from a drawdown using the method sho
Soft Manager EA
Aliaksei Pinchuk
5 (5)
专家
Our Proof — Your Confidence: We do not ask you to take our word for it. Public trading history is available in real time: ·  You can personally verify the system's operation on real and demo accounts. This level of transparency is our responsibility to you. One of the real accounts has been operating since 2023 and has a yield of over 400% as of the beginning of 2026 .   Monitoring ·   LIVE Account Monitoring MQL5 13,5 K$ //--- SoftManager EA: Hybrid Evolution Where Others Stop In 2021, my ma
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
专家
Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
专家
UPD：   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. -對於成功建立的培訓基地，我將免費提供臨時使用的顧問。 -培訓基地將隨著培訓的進行而佈局。 -訓練大約需要20個紀元。 因為EA交易會佔用大量資源，並且市場無法對其進行處理-已引入具有市場價值的TypeOfWork參數。 必須將其切換為任何其他所需的值！ 出版用於協作學習！ 輸入數據的設置深度為設置中指定的時間範圍的50條。 ThresholdOUT無效。 在某些情況下，速度只會影響很大的值。 在訓練模式下，僅以最小手數打開1個訂單，且SL和TP相等。時間表應統一。在這種模式下，利潤本身並不重要。 距離僅適用於MaxOrders> 1。 MaxOrders> 1會使速度大大降低。 LearnEpoch是用於循環優化的未使用參數。 刪除文件data_w1_ [TF] _ [INSTRUMENT] .csv和data_w2_ [TF] _ [INSTRUMENT] .csv或更改參數中的PeriodBar時，訓練將從頭開始。 文件位置C：\ Users \
FREE
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
专家
491   / 5000 该算法在极端波动条件下蓬勃发展。 它将在收市前评估状况，当市场波动到对您有利的极端水平时进入头寸并退出。 该算法不部署任何技术指标，只是简单的数学计算。 这在短期内非常波动的非定向市场尤其是外汇市场上非常有效。 您也可以在其他资产类别上进行测试。 进行了 20 年的回测以验证规则。 同样的逻辑已用在20多年的外汇市场。每个开仓最大的止损是0.8%，您可以随时调正，如果风险太高，请用于小数的Size来交易，可以输入0.01的Size。这个逻辑也会在周末把开仓带过，周五闭市前开仓，会在周一平掉。最迟会在Close HR的时钟平掉。不会把仓位带过第二个交易日。您也可以把最迟的平仓时钟给改掉，看看有别的方案。这个逻辑还未优化。
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
专家
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
专家
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
WIN Trend Follow 9 21
Aguinaldo Ferreira Costa
专家
Trend Follow Pro: Domine a Tendência com Precisão O Trend Follow Pro é um robô de negociação (Expert Advisor) desenvolvido para capturar movimentos direcionais no mercado. Ele utiliza a clássica e poderosa estratégia de cruzamento de Médias Móveis Exponenciais (EMA) , otimizada com filtros de segurança e uma interface visual moderna que permite o acompanhamento em tempo real diretamente no gráfico. Como ele funciona? O princípio de funcionamento é baseado na dinâmica de preços: Sinal de Compra:
Sentey Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Sentey Gold is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M1 timeframe. Key Features Hybrid AI System LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) Neural Network: Capable of capturing time patterns and long-term dependencies in the price of gold. K-Means Clustering: Dynamically groups market behavior into clusters to detect regime changes and generate trend signals. DMI/ADX Confirmation Filter: Only trades when the directional move
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
4.78 (9)
专家
Go Long EA实现了基于系统性日间交易原则的高级日内交易策略，具有多重技术确认。虽然许多交易者寻求复杂的算法，但该EA将简单而有效的概念与复杂的风险管理和多重技术过滤器相结合。 该EA每天在特定时间开仓，但仅在市场条件符合多个技术指标时才会执行。这种系统性方法有助于捕捉日内行情，同时避免过夜持仓成本侵蚀利润。EA会在预设时间自动平仓，这对想要避免过夜风险的交易者来说是理想之选。 该EA的特别之处在于其自适应风险管理系统。持仓规模根据多个因素自动调整： - 基础资金和风险百分比设置 - 技术指标条件（均线、RSI、MACD等） - 在条件特别有利时增加持仓规模的特殊乘数 该EA包含多个可启用/禁用的技术过滤器： - 移动平均线（MA）过滤器，带价格关系检查 - RSI超卖条件和乘数 - MACD趋势确认 - ATR波动率过滤器 - 布林带位置验证 - ADX趋势强度确认 - 动量确认 - 随机指标超卖条件 - 一目均衡表云图位置验证 - 摆动模式识别 <资金管理设置> 基础资金：风险计算的基础资金 风险百分比：每笔交易基础资金的风险百分比 获利百分比：止盈距离（0 = 禁
FREE
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.67 (9)
专家
Gridingale是一个新的复杂的专家顾问，结合了网格和马丁格尔。它将根据设置创建一个订单网格，但也在上面添加一个马丁格尔。因此，它将在小的和大的运动中获取利润。 一个损失补偿系统被整合，以允许恢复离当前价格太远的订单。它可以用一个指标来过滤新周期的开启。 它可以同时在两边工作，但让它在有回扣的市场上工作是很有趣的，以使长期的利润最大化。 Results are good on  EUR/USD  but you can use it everywhere by adjusting the settings.  Timeframe H1. Live signal:   https://myx.gg/mql5 Share your best configuration set or find help on the discord:   https://myx.gg/discord MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42499 Recommended Broker :  ICMarkets   (4.8/5 on Trustpi
FREE
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
专家
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.4 (10)
专家
“两位专家顾问，一个价格：助您成功！”布伦特石油倒卖专家 + 布伦特石油波动专家合二为一的 EA 交易    Live signal 此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 最终价格：5000 美元 目前价格仅剩1份，明天涨价，下一个价格是 -->> 1120 $ 欢迎来到布伦特石油 布伦特石油专家顾问是一家实力雄厚的公司，旨在精准、敏捷地掌控波动的能源市场。布伦特石油不仅仅是一个系统；它也是一个系统。它是您的战略合作伙伴，旨在部署适应市场脉动的胜利战略。 无论您是想通过倒卖技术利用快速的市场波动，还是喜欢谨慎的波动交易方法，布伦特石油都能满足您的需求。其先进的算法分析市场趋势来执行旨在最大化收益和最小化风险的交易。 主要特征： 高级策略实施：在倒卖、波动和其他定制策略之间无缝切换。 市场适应性：在布伦特石油市场的动态交易环境中蓬勃发展。 用户友好的界面：即使对于交易机器人的新手来说，也易于设置。 风险管理协议：内置安全检查以保护您的投资。 通过布伦特石油提升您的交易游戏**——技术与策略相结合，助您交易成功。准备好体验未来的交易，专为追求卓越和性能的交易者而设计。在*
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
专家
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
Kronos Gold Momentum Shield EA
Arnau Pradas Soriano
专家
Gold Momentum Shield EA The Smart Way to Trade XAUUSD: Trend Following with Volatility Protection Stop gambling with dangerous Martingale or Grid systems. Gold Momentum Shield is a professional algorithmic trading solution designed for Gold . This EA doesn’t try to predict the future and it follows the real institutional money flow by combining momentum confirmation with advanced volatility-based protection. Unlike basic EAs that enter trades blindly, Gold Momentum Shield uses a triple-filter
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
专家
此专家顾问（EA）旨在交易 DE40 指数（根据经纪商不同，也可能标记为DAX、GER40等）。EA自动识别市场中的交易机会，并通过风险驱动的方法管理头寸，为您提供 两种交易模式 ： 保守型 – 较慢、稳健的方法。 激进型 – 旨在利用市场大幅波动的更快策略（风险更高）。 该策略根据预定的时间窗口选择其头寸和交易方向，每天最多执行 一笔交易 。 无 对冲 无 网格 无 马丁格尔 规格： 交易品种： DE40, GER40, DAX 杠杆： 任意 时间框架： 已在5分钟时间框架上测试，适用于大多数情况。 推荐经纪商： IC Markets 最低推荐存款： $500 注意： 购买后，请发送消息以获取EA的使用手册。 免责声明 – 交易风险与未来盈利能力 金融市场交易具有高风险，并非适合所有投资者。使用自动化交易系统（EA）不能保证盈利，且过去的表现并不代表未来结果。 所有交易都涉及重大风险，EA用户应仅使用可以承受损失的资金进行交易。市场条件可能迅速变化，且无算法能考虑所有市场变量。 使用该EA即表示您确认： 您对交易决策承担全部责任。 EA开发者对交易过程中产生的损失不承担责任。 不保证
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
专家
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
专家
用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Ilan 由于使用虚拟交易，同时并发双向交易 (买与卖) 成为可能。 这样，允许用户在 MetaTrader 5 的单向持仓规则下，采用流行策略。  EA 设置 该 EA 的设置很简单。不过，策略的所有重要设置均可调整。可用工具: 单一  MagicNumber  用于识别交易; 交易方向选项 ( Trade direction ): 仅买入, 仅卖出或者并发双向; 开仓步长 ( Step ) 和盈利距离 ( TakeProfit ) 可自动适应 4 或 5-位的报价; 起始手数 ( Start lot ) 和增量系数 ( Lot coefficient ) 用来指定本金使用大小; 最后, 交易数量限制 ( Max trades in one direction ) 和最终一系列交易的止损 ( Max loss of last trade ) 用于风险管理。 您可以根据需要在单一账户里使用多个  Ilan  EA (即便是单一金融品种)。它们之中的每一个都仅处理自己的虚拟交易，不会与其它实例交互。手工交易加上 EA - 这不会影响交易策略。即使有
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.5 (16)
专家
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
专家
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
专家
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
专家
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
QCL AI Scalper
Shujah Amin
5 (1)
指标
The QCL AI Scalper is an analytical trading indicator for M1 and M5 timeframes on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices. It identifies structural price levels, specifically Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Instead of moving average crossovers, the system waits for price action to retest these structural zones and confirms the entry using momentum and volatility algorithms. Each confirmed signal generates a trade plan on the chart, displaying the Entry level, Target Profit 1, Target Profit 2,
Non Repaint Buy Sell Signals QCL MT5 Indicator
Shujah Amin
指标
Quantitative Methodology: Track Our Live Indicator Signals Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379661 Indicator User Manual User Manual Asset: XAUUSD Timeframe: 15 Minutes, We doing manual trading upon the signals sent by our Indicator The core engine is built on a model that analyzes multi-layered price action across three pillars: Adaptive Momentum Smoothing: The algorithm employs a mathematical framework to isolate underlying market bias and eliminate intraday noise. This ensures only high
AI Powered Buy Sell Signal QCL Indicator MT5
Shujah Amin
指标
Advanced Buying and Selling Automated Execution Engine for MT5 This advanced algorithmic system is engineered for precision day trading, specifically optimized for the M5 and M15 timeframes. By integrating quantitative heuristic rules with foundational market structural concepts, this tool identifies structural liquidity pools and significant price imbalances. It maps out dynamic visual zones, providing traders with a clear perspective on market structure and high-probability entry mechanics. Qu
筛选:
无评论
回复评论