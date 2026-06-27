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Shujah Amin

QCL MT5 EA

Shujah Amin
Shujah Amin

Shujah Amin

5 (1)
My journey into algorithmic trading was born from the same frustration many traders face: the battle against emotions and the risks of human error. Determined to master the markets, I transitioned from manual trading to deep-level MQL5 development, focusing on the volatility of Gold (XAUUSD).
4 products 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 36%
Exness-MT5Real35
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
22 (81.48%)
Loss Trades:
5 (18.52%)
Best trade:
24.14 USD
Worst trade:
-55.18 USD
Gross Profit:
265.23 USD (225 261 pips)
Gross Loss:
-179.26 USD (161 359 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (109.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
109.36 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
12.50%
Max deposit load:
8.62%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.38
Long Trades:
13 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
3.18 USD
Average Profit:
12.06 USD
Average Loss:
-35.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-55.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.18 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
62.22 USD (24.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.54% (54.32 USD)
By Equity:
18.05% (20.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 86
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 64K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.14 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real35" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

WELCOME TO THE OFFICIAL QCL MT5 EA AUTOMATED SIGNAL

This signal is fully automated and powered exclusively by our flagship algorithmic software, the QCL MT5 EA.

If you are looking for reckless, high-risk gambling systems, you are in the wrong place. This signal is engineered from the ground up for absolute capital preservation, low maximum drawdown, and steady, long-term growth.

🛡️ WHY TRUST THIS SIGNAL?

  • 100% Fully Automated Execution: Powered entirely by quantitative mathematics and institutional order flow algorithms—zero human emotion or panic trading.

  • Ultra-Low Trade Frequency: This system is highly selective. It only executes 1 or 2 high-probability trades per day, and on some days, it will take no trades at all if market conditions do not perfectly match our strict mathematical parameters.

  • Strict Drawdown Control: Our primary core goal is to shield your initial balance. Every position is carefully calculated with hard risk boundaries to maintain the lowest maximum drawdown possible.

  • No Dangerous Grid or Martingale: We use fixed risk profiles based on market structural volatility. We never stack losing positions or risk your account equity on reckless recovery strategies.


No reviews
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 13:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.27 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 16:52
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.27 17:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 17:22
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 17:22
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.27 17:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.27 17:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
QCL MT5 EA
99 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
283
USD
6
100%
27
81%
12%
1.47
3.18
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

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