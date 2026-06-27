- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|86
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|64K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real35" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
⚡ WELCOME TO THE OFFICIAL QCL MT5 EA AUTOMATED SIGNAL ⚡
This signal is fully automated and powered exclusively by our flagship algorithmic software, the QCL MT5 EA.
If you are looking for reckless, high-risk gambling systems, you are in the wrong place. This signal is engineered from the ground up for absolute capital preservation, low maximum drawdown, and steady, long-term growth.
🛡️ WHY TRUST THIS SIGNAL?
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100% Fully Automated Execution: Powered entirely by quantitative mathematics and institutional order flow algorithms—zero human emotion or panic trading.
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Ultra-Low Trade Frequency: This system is highly selective. It only executes 1 or 2 high-probability trades per day, and on some days, it will take no trades at all if market conditions do not perfectly match our strict mathematical parameters.
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Strict Drawdown Control: Our primary core goal is to shield your initial balance. Every position is carefully calculated with hard risk boundaries to maintain the lowest maximum drawdown possible.
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No Dangerous Grid or Martingale: We use fixed risk profiles based on market structural volatility. We never stack losing positions or risk your account equity on reckless recovery strategies.
USD
USD
USD